What items to prioritize in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event

The grind can start.
Eva Martinello
Published: Jan 30, 2024 02:49 pm
Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV players are in for a treat with the revamped Moogle Treasure Trove event that started on Jan. 30. For the first time, you can complete weekly and one-time challenges, in addition to duties with special rewards.

The Moogle Treasure Trove event takes place every year. It features a lot of items to collect, both returning and new ones, so players have tons of challenges to complete if they want to get everything from the Itinerant Moogle.

Usually, all you have to do to progress in the event is to complete the Duties that grant Irregular Tomestones, in addition to the other usual rewards. There’s no need to unlock the event: rewards will appear as icons in the Duty Finder, and you can access the Mogpendium menu for challenges. This year, you can also complete additional challenges to progress. Here is the list:

  • Standard Objectives: Usual duties that reward Irregular Tomestones.
  • Weekly Objectives: You’ll be assigned one per week.
  • Minimog Challenges: You can also complete one per week, but you have a choice between two of them.
  • Ultimog Challenges: You can only complete one per event, but the reward is high.

All items you can get from the Treasure Trove’s Itinerant Moogle

Icons showing items in FFXIV.
The Mameshiba Neckerchief is the epitome of cuteness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a lot of returning items you can buy in the Moogle Treasure Trove event, as well as a few new ones every year. Some can be piled up in your inventory, and others are unique, such as mount whistles, which make them very valuable.

Rewards can also help you progressing. MGP Platinum Cards, for example, can give you Gold Saucer Points you can spend for more exclusive items in the casino. Here’s the list of items you can get from Irregular Tomestones.

ItemPrice
Mameshiba Neckerchief100
Antelope Doe Horn50
Titania Barding50
Modern Aesthetics – Modern Legend50
Yukinko Snowflake50
Dhalmel Whistle30
Ultima Horns30
Decisions (Omega) Orchestrion Roll30
Twilight over Thanalan Orchestrion Roll30
Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 230
Bomb Palanquin Horn30
Boreas Whistle30
Rose Lanner Whistle30
Legendary Kamuy Fife30
MGP Platinum Card30
Back Bar20
Pixie Apple Basket20
Bar Rack20
Late Allagan Armor of Fending15
Late Allagan Armor of Maiming15
Late Allagan Armor of Striking15
Deepeye Card *110
Archaeornis Card *210
Stormblood Gilgamesh Card *37
Titania Card *47
Little Leannan7
Griffin Hatchling7
Indomitable Orchestrion Roll7
Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 101

Items you should prioritize in FFXIV‘s Moogle Treasure Trove event

There’s a lot of items to buy with Tomestomes, and it’s unlikely you can buy all of them unless to plan on playing a lot until it ends. Fortunately, this event usually lasts longer than others.

If you already know you’ll struggle to get all the items you want before the event ends, there’s a few of them you should buy first. Most of the items sold by the Itinerant Moogle can be obtained in another way in the game, so the exclusive items are way more valuable. Here are the items exclusive to the event:

Item namePrice
Mameshiba Neckerchief100
Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x230
Magicked Prism (Job Mastery)1
The Mameshiba Neckerchief and Magicked Prisms are purely cosmetic items. But the Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map can hold incredible value. They grant access to Treasure Hunts, which can give unique rewards.

Other items can be obtained, but they will sometimes require a lot of time and effort, so they’re worth the Tomestone investment. It’s the case for Extreme trial mounts, such as the Boreas Whistle, Rose Lanner Whistle, and Legendary Kamuy Fife.

All unlockable hairstyles in FFXIV and how to get them
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All unlockable hairstyles in FFXIV and how to get them
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 21, 2024
All Final Fantasy games in the series
Tidus and Yuna stand in front of the sunset in a screenshot from Final Fantasy X.
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Final Fantasy games in the series
Emily Morrow Emily Morrow and others Jan 20, 2024
Square Enix president worries the company's too reliant on Final Fantasy, wants more diverse games
Final Fantasy 16 Clive and Joshua standing in dark area
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Square Enix president worries the company’s too reliant on Final Fantasy, wants more diverse games
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 19, 2024
FFXIV: How to complete Of Duplicity and Duplication
FFXIV characters flying in the Endwalker expansion
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FFXIV: How to complete Of Duplicity and Duplication
Jazmine Corniel Jazmine Corniel Jan 16, 2024
All Final Fantasy XIV server populations (January 2024)
A house with trees and a gazebo in FFXIV.
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Final Fantasy XIV server populations (January 2024)
Jessica Scharnagle Jessica Scharnagle and others Jan 16, 2024
Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.