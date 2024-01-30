What items to prioritize in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event

Final Fantasy XIV players are in for a treat with the revamped Moogle Treasure Trove event that started on Jan. 30. For the first time, you can complete weekly and one-time challenges, in addition to duties with special rewards.
The Moogle Treasure Trove event takes place every year. It features a lot of items to collect, both returning and new ones, so players have tons of challenges to complete if they want to get everything from the Itinerant Moogle.
Usually, all you have to do to progress in the event is to complete the Duties that grant Irregular Tomestones, in addition to the other usual rewards. There’s no need to unlock the event: rewards will appear as icons in the Duty Finder, and you can access the Mogpendium menu for challenges. This year, you can also complete additional challenges to progress. Here is the list:
- Standard Objectives: Usual duties that reward Irregular Tomestones.
- Weekly Objectives: You’ll be assigned one per week.
- Minimog Challenges: You can also complete one per week, but you have a choice between two of them.
- They can be related to Hunts, Treasure Hunts, Ocean Fishing, Gold Saucer games, and more.
- Ultimog Challenges: You can only complete one per event, but the reward is high.
All items you can get from the Treasure Trove’s Itinerant Moogle
There’s a lot of returning items you can buy in the Moogle Treasure Trove event, as well as a few new ones every year. Some can be piled up in your inventory, and others are unique, such as mount whistles, which make them very valuable.
Rewards can also help you progressing. MGP Platinum Cards, for example, can give you Gold Saucer Points you can spend for more exclusive items in the casino. Here’s the list of items you can get from Irregular Tomestones.
|Item
|Price
|Mameshiba Neckerchief
|100
|Antelope Doe Horn
|50
|Titania Barding
|50
|Modern Aesthetics – Modern Legend
|50
|Yukinko Snowflake
|50
|Dhalmel Whistle
|30
|Ultima Horns
|30
|Decisions (Omega) Orchestrion Roll
|30
|Twilight over Thanalan Orchestrion Roll
|30
|Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 2
|30
|Bomb Palanquin Horn
|30
|Boreas Whistle
|30
|Rose Lanner Whistle
|30
|Legendary Kamuy Fife
|30
|MGP Platinum Card
|30
|Back Bar
|20
|Pixie Apple Basket
|20
|Bar Rack
|20
|Late Allagan Armor of Fending
|15
|Late Allagan Armor of Maiming
|15
|Late Allagan Armor of Striking
|15
|Deepeye Card *1
|10
|Archaeornis Card *2
|10
|Stormblood Gilgamesh Card *3
|7
|Titania Card *4
|7
|Little Leannan
|7
|Griffin Hatchling
|7
|Indomitable Orchestrion Roll
|7
|Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10
|1
Items you should prioritize in FFXIV‘s Moogle Treasure Trove event
There’s a lot of items to buy with Tomestomes, and it’s unlikely you can buy all of them unless to plan on playing a lot until it ends. Fortunately, this event usually lasts longer than others.
If you already know you’ll struggle to get all the items you want before the event ends, there’s a few of them you should buy first. Most of the items sold by the Itinerant Moogle can be obtained in another way in the game, so the exclusive items are way more valuable. Here are the items exclusive to the event:
|Item name
|Price
|Mameshiba Neckerchief
|100
|Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x2
|30
|Magicked Prism (Job Mastery)
|1
Other items can be obtained, but they will sometimes require a lot of time and effort, so they’re worth the Tomestone investment. It’s the case for Extreme trial mounts, such as the Boreas Whistle, Rose Lanner Whistle, and Legendary Kamuy Fife.