The default male hyur player character of Final Fantasy 14 inspects a compass and map while in a lush jungle featured in Dawntrail.
Image via Square Enix
Category:
Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy 14: Complete events timeline and schedule before Dawntrail’s release

No need to twiddle your thumbs waiting when there's so much to do.
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
|
Published: May 1, 2024 12:40 am

With a new expansion only a couple of months away, Final Fantasy XIV is amping up its prepatch content leading up to the highly anticipated release of Dawntrail and closing out the first half of 2024 with a bang.

Recommended Videos

The schedule is packed with returning seasonal events right up until maintenance for Dawntrail begins. From the FFXVI collaboration, the Yo-kai Watch crossover, and the ever-popular Moogle Treasure Trove event, there are going to be multiple simultaneous events running throughout May and June you won’t want to miss.

Every event until Patch 7.0 in Final Fantasy XIV

A stylized calendar of May and June 2024 outlining the various events happening in Final Fantasy 14 up until the release of Dawntrail.
There’s a lot of returning seasonal events to catch before they’re gone. Image via Square Enix

Confirmed during the 80th Letter from the Producer live stream, the complete timeline for Final Fantasy XIV’s prepatch period includes no shortage of events to participate in while waiting for Dawntrail to drop.

Final Fantasy XVI Crossover Event: The Path Infernal

  • April 2 to May 8
  • Features exclusive rewards like Clive Rosfield’s outfit and the Torgal mount. This is the first-ever run of The Path Infernal, so it’s very likely you’ll see it return in a few years.

Yo-kai Watch: Gather one, Gather All!

Moogle Treasure Trove—The Second Hunt For Genesis

  • May 14 to June 24
  • Continuation of the Moogle Treasure Trove event featuring Irregular Tomestones of Genesis. Don’t forget to check your Mogpendium for the new weekly objectives. 

Make It Rain Campaign

  • May 15 to May 31
  • Annual event featuring a 50 percent bonus to all earned MGP, a new seasonal quest, and discounts on certain prizes. If you’re saving up for one of the extremely expensive Gold Saucer Mounts, this is the best time to grind MGP.

Dragon Quest X Collaboration Event: Breaking Brick Mountains

  • June 5 to June 20
  • Returning collab featuring a minion and apparel from the Dragon Quest series, including the infamous King Slime Crown. It’s not exactly an immersive Glamour piece, but the jiggle physics are certainly a conversation starter.

48-hour extended maintenance and Early Access

  • June 26 to June 28
  • Extended downtime twice as long as previous pre-expansion maintenance periods, intended to give players more time to download the upgraded assets showcased in the official benchmark. If you preordered Dawntrail and plan to jump straight into early access on June 28, you should make sure to check in a few hours before maintenance ends to queue your download early. 
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to collect weapons in Final Fantasy XIV’s 2024 Yo-kai Watch collaboration event
A female Au Ra character brandishing a Yo-kai Watch crossover weapon in Final Fantasy XIV.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to collect weapons in Final Fantasy XIV’s 2024 Yo-kai Watch collaboration event
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to collect minions in Final Fantasy XIV’s 2024 Yo-kai Watch collaboration event
Jibanyan, an orange cat minion, standing in a grassy wetland in Final Fantasy XIV.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to collect minions in Final Fantasy XIV’s 2024 Yo-kai Watch collaboration event
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy XIV producers address Dawntrail character creator’s ‘lifeless eyes’
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Tuliyollal
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy XIV producers address Dawntrail character creator’s ‘lifeless eyes’
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to collect weapons in Final Fantasy XIV’s 2024 Yo-kai Watch collaboration event
A female Au Ra character brandishing a Yo-kai Watch crossover weapon in Final Fantasy XIV.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to collect weapons in Final Fantasy XIV’s 2024 Yo-kai Watch collaboration event
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to collect minions in Final Fantasy XIV’s 2024 Yo-kai Watch collaboration event
Jibanyan, an orange cat minion, standing in a grassy wetland in Final Fantasy XIV.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to collect minions in Final Fantasy XIV’s 2024 Yo-kai Watch collaboration event
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy XIV producers address Dawntrail character creator’s ‘lifeless eyes’
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Tuliyollal
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy XIV producers address Dawntrail character creator’s ‘lifeless eyes’
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 19, 2024
Author
Corin MJ Bae
Corin is a lifelong RPG enthusiast and has been writing guides, news, and reviews for games since 2019. Their favourite games to write about include Final Fantasy, Persona, Pokemon, and for some reason, Minecraft. While they love to dig into any new major RPG release, you'll most likely find them grinding tomestones in FFXIV or reinstalling Skyrim for the millionth time.