Final Fantasy 14: Complete events timeline and schedule before Dawntrail’s release

With a new expansion only a couple of months away, Final Fantasy XIV is amping up its prepatch content leading up to the highly anticipated release of Dawntrail and closing out the first half of 2024 with a bang.

The schedule is packed with returning seasonal events right up until maintenance for Dawntrail begins. From the FFXVI collaboration, the Yo-kai Watch crossover, and the ever-popular Moogle Treasure Trove event, there are going to be multiple simultaneous events running throughout May and June you won’t want to miss.

Every event until Patch 7.0 in Final Fantasy XIV

There’s a lot of returning seasonal events to catch before they’re gone. Image via Square Enix

Confirmed during the 80th Letter from the Producer live stream, the complete timeline for Final Fantasy XIV’s prepatch period includes no shortage of events to participate in while waiting for Dawntrail to drop.

Final Fantasy XVI Crossover Event: The Path Infernal

April 2 to May 8

Features exclusive rewards like Clive Rosfield’s outfit and the Torgal mount. This is the first-ever run of The Path Infernal, so it’s very likely you’ll see it return in a few years.

Yo-kai Watch: Gather one, Gather All!

April 24 to June 26

Features a FATE grind for 17 weapons and 17 minions from the Yo-kai Watch series. This is the fourth run of this event, so it may or may not be your very last chance to obtain all the rewards and exclusive mounts.

Moogle Treasure Trove—The Second Hunt For Genesis

May 14 to June 24

Continuation of the Moogle Treasure Trove event featuring Irregular Tomestones of Genesis. Don’t forget to check your Mogpendium for the new weekly objectives.

Make It Rain Campaign

May 15 to May 31

Annual event featuring a 50 percent bonus to all earned MGP, a new seasonal quest, and discounts on certain prizes. If you’re saving up for one of the extremely expensive Gold Saucer Mounts, this is the best time to grind MGP.

Dragon Quest X Collaboration Event: Breaking Brick Mountains

June 5 to June 20

Returning collab featuring a minion and apparel from the Dragon Quest series, including the infamous King Slime Crown. It’s not exactly an immersive Glamour piece, but the jiggle physics are certainly a conversation starter.

48-hour extended maintenance and Early Access

June 26 to June 28

Extended downtime twice as long as previous pre-expansion maintenance periods, intended to give players more time to download the upgraded assets showcased in the official benchmark. If you preordered Dawntrail and plan to jump straight into early access on June 28, you should make sure to check in a few hours before maintenance ends to queue your download early.

