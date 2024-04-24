How to collect weapons in Final Fantasy XIV’s 2024 Yo-kai Watch collaboration event

With the Yo-kai Watch: Gather One, Gather All! crossover event returning for its fourth run in Final Fantasy XIV, players have another chance at obtaining the brightly colored weapons exclusive to the event.

The 2024 run of Gather One, Gather All! does not include any new weapons for the new jobs introduced in Endwalker, so there are still only 17 weapons in total; the only new content this time around is the new Yo-kai Watch Framer’s Kit that can be used for Instant Portraits. While this is unfortunate for any Yo-kai Watch fans who main Sage or Reaper, it means less work if you’re going for any of the completionist rewards. Collecting 13 weapons earns you the Whisper A-go-go mount, while collecting every weapon will net you the Jibanyan Couch mount as an Achievement reward.

As the informal “second phase” of grinding in the event, collecting weapons won’t be as simple as equipping the Yo-kai Watch and farming generic Yo-kai medals: Here’s what you need to know to earn Legendary Yo-kai Medals and turn them in for event-exclusive weapons in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to earn Legendary Yo-kai Medals in Final Fantasy XIV

Like the Yo-kai minions, the Yo-kai weapons can be purchased from Nohi in the Gold Saucer in exchange for Legendary Medals. There are 17 different Legendary Medal variants that correspond to one of the 17 minions—the Legendary Shogunyan Medal, Legendary Jibanyan Medal, and more—and each weapon can only be purchased with its own corresponding Legendary Medal variant.

You can earn Legendary Medals by having one of the 17 minions summoned while completing FATEs in eligible areas for that specific minion. For example, the Paw of the Crimson Cat—the Warrior/Marauder weapon—requires Legendary Jibanyan Medals, which can only be obtained by completing FATEs in the Central Shroud, Lower La Noscea, and Central Thanalan with the Jibanyan minion summoned.

As with the regular Yo-kai Medals, you need a Silver or Gold rating to receive a medal. It isn’t a guaranteed drop, though, so you might be grinding for a while depending on your luck. Your first weapon will only cost five Legendary Medals, with each subsequent weapon costing 10 Legendary Medals for a total of 165 medals for all 17 weapons.

The weapons, jobs, corresponding minions, and eligible areas are as follows:

Weapon name Class/Job Minion Fate area Whisker of the Brave Cat & Buckler of the Legendary Cat Gladiator/Paladin Shogunyan East Shroud, Lower La Noscea, Central Thanalan Paw of the Crimson Cat Marauder/Warrior Jibanyan Central Shroud, Lower La Noscea, Central Thanalan Fang of the Fearless Cat Dark Knight Hovernyan South Shroud, Western La Noscea, Eastern Thanalan Gunblade of the Yo-kai King Gunbreaker Lord Enma The Fringes, The Ruby Sea, Yanxia, The Peaks, The Lochs, The Azim Steppe Spear of the Spark Serpent Lancer/Dragoon Venoct Central Shroud, Middle La Noscea, Western Thanalan Ears of the Moon Rabbit Pugilist/Monk USApyon Western Thanalan, Middle La Noscea, Outer La Noscea Katana of the King’s Counsel Samurai Zazel Coerthas Western Highlands, The Dravanian Forelands, The Dravanian Hinterlands, The Churning Mists, The Sea of Clouds, Azys Lla Twintails of the Flame Fox Rogue/Ninja Kyubi Central Shroud, Lower La Noscea, Western Thanalan Bow of the White Wisp Archer/Bard Whisper South Shroud, Upper La Noscea, Southern Thanalan Musket of the Metal Cat Machinist Robonyan F-type North Shroud, Upper La Noscea, Southern Thanalan Glaives of the Dark Princess Dancer Damona The Fringes, The Ruby Sea, Yanxia, The Peaks, The Lochs, The Azim Steppe Staff of the Snow Maiden Thaumaturge/Black Mage Blizzaria North Shroud, Outer La Noscea, Middle La Noscea Book of the Eerie Mutt Arcanist/Summoner Manjimutt South Shroud, Upper La Noscea, Eastern Thanalan Rapier of the Serpent Lord Red Mage Lord Ananta Coerthas Western Highlands, The Dravanian Forelands, The Dravanian Hinterlands, The Churning Mists, The Sea of Clouds, Azys Lla Cane of the Shrine Guardian Conjurer/White Mage Komasan East Shroud, Western La Noscea, Eastern Thanalan Codex of the Shrine Guardian Scholar Komajiro East Shroud, Western La Noscea, Central Thanalan Globe of the Lucky Snake Astrologian Noko North Shroud, Outer La Noscea, Southern Thanalan

You can check all of these locations as well as how many Legendary Medals you have in the Yo-kai Medallium, which is located in the Collections window under the Duty tab of your main menu.

Always check you’re in the right region of the Shroud, La Noscea, or Thanalan. Screenshot via Dot Esports

As you might have noticed, all medals—excluding the ones for jobs introduced in Stormblood and Shadowbringers—are farmed in ARR areas. For the sake of efficiency, you can summon a new Yo-kai minion as soon as you obtain it and keep the Yo-kai Watch equipped to farm regular medals and Legendary Medals at the same time. In the same vein, this is also a great chance to farm Atma crystals for the Zodiac relic weapon quests if you have a Zenith stage weapon on hand.

Meanwhile, medals for the Gunbreaker and Dancer weapons can be farmed in any Stormblood area, and the medals for the Samurai and Red Mage weapons can be farmed in any Heavensward area. The latter is especially useful for farming some extra Memories for the Recollection stage of the Bozjan relic weapon quests. Make sure you have the quest For Want of a Memory active in your journal while the relic weapon is in your inventory or Armoury Chest while completing the FATEs.

If you’re aiming for all 17 weapons, you might be in for quite the grind depending on how favorable your RNG is. Since the event runs all the way to the release of Dawntrail, don’t be afraid to take breaks and spread out your farming. Also, consider unlocking Blue Mage to make things easier on yourself: With a little bit of leveling and spell grabs, you’ll be able to use the Ram’s Voice and Ultravibration combo to instantly delete FATE mobs regardless of level sync.

