How to collect minions in Final Fantasy XIV’s 2024 Yo-kai Watch collaboration event

The collaboration event Yo-kai Watch: Gather One, Gather All! is back for its fourth run in Final Fantasy XIV. Starting April 24, the event runs until the release of patch 7.0 on July 2 for just over two months of medal-grinding and minion-collecting.

With a total of 17 minions, 17 weapons, and three mounts to collect, you just might need all the time you can get to grind out all the rewards. Even if you only want one or two weapons from the event, you still need to collect the requisite minions before you can move on to the weapon grind. Here’s how to get started on collecting minions in Final Fantasy XIV’s Yo-kai Watch crossover event.

How to start Yo-kai Watch: Gather One, Gather All! in Final Fantasy XIV

Make sure to open up some inventory space going into the grind; you’ll need it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can pick up the starting quest, A Complete Game Changer, from the Poor-heeled Youth in Ul’dah. You can find him standing just up the stairs from the main Aetheryte chamber in the Steps of Nald.

Unlike some other crossover events—like the FFXVI crossover, The Path Infernal—you don’t need to have finished A Realm Reborn to participate. The minimum requirement is to have finished the level 15 Main Scenario Quest where you get the airship pass and leave your starting city-state for the first time: The Gridanian Envoy, The Lominsan Envoy, or The Ul’dahn Envoy.

The quest will lead you to the Gold Saucer, then a short scene in the Central Shroud, then back to the Gold Saucer. Upon completion, the quest awards you the Yo-kai Watch, the Yo-kai Medallium, and a free Yo-kai Medal, allowing you to start the event in earnest. If you’ve participated in one of the prior runs of this event, you can skip the starting quest and pick up a new Yo-kai Watch from a Recompense Officer. You can find one standing near the Delivery Moogle in Limsa Lominsa and Gridania or between the Miners’ Guild and Weavers’ Guild in Ul’dah. If you have a Journeyman Salvager stationed in your personal housing, you can buy a Yo-kai Watch from them as well.

How to earn Yo-kai Medals in Final Fantasy XIV

Completing FATES in La Noscea, The Black Shroud, and Thanalan with the Yo-kai watch equipped to your bracelet slot earns you Yo-kai Medals, which can then be exchanged for Yo-kai minions at the Gold Saucer. While it might seem like you can grind in any ARR area, places outside the jurisdiction of the three city states are not included: FATEs in Mor Dhona and Coerthas will not award you any Yo-kai Medals. Furthermore, you have to earn a Silver or Gold rating for your participation in the FATE; Bronze or failed FATEs will not yield any medals.

You can exchange medals for minions with Nohi, the Wandering Executive at the Gold Saucer who gives you the starting quest rewards. The first Yo-kai Minion only costs one medal and every subsequent purchase costs three. With your first minion purchased with the free medal from the starting quest, gathering every minion requires farming 48 medals in total to purchase the other 16.

While you don’t need every minion to start the weapon grind, gathering at least 13 is the only way to obtain the Whisper-go mount as an Achievement reward (and subsequently, the Whisper A-go-go mount upon collecting 13 weapons with said minions). Additionally, gathering all 17 minions is the only way to purchase the Yo-kai Watch Framer’s Kit from Nohi, and using them to farm all 17 weapons is the only way to obtain the Jibanyan Couch mount.

Earning all 48 medals can either be a tedious process or a whirlwind undertaking depending on when you decide to tackle the event. As observed in previous runs of the Yo-kai Watch crossover, the first few days are full of hordes of players descending upon any and every FATE in sight in the eligible areas. The upside is you can earn medals rapidly by just following along with the main group in any instance. The downside is that FATEs are completed in a blink, and it can be hard to get a high score when you only have so many seconds to act (especially with many players picking up Blue Mage to annihilate FATE targets in a snap).

If you’d rather take a longer but more relaxed approach to your medal grinding, you’ll want to wait before hopping in. You have until the release of Dawntrail to complete the event, so don’t feel like you need to catch that initial rush.

Because there’s very little incentive to farm ARR FATEs otherwise, this event is also an excellent opportunity to farm Atma crystals for your Zodiac relic weapon quest. Just make sure you have a Zenith-tier relic weapon as well as the Yo-kai Watch equipped while you chase down FATEs.

