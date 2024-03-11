FFXIV: How to get the Airship Pass

During the early stages of Final Fantasy 14, you’ll have to travel on foot or by Aetheryte to most destinations. This isn’t a huge hassle, as you’ll mostly be traveling through the region you started in at level one. But eventually, you’ll have to travel to a different region, and the best way to get there is with an Airship Pass.

The Airship Pass allows you to travel to a plethora of new locations across Eorzea. While you can always use Aetheryte crystals to travel to a new city once you get there, you initially need the Airship Pass to get to a different region in the first place. So, you need to know how to get one so you can travel freely in FFXIV.

Getting the Airship Pass in FFXIV

Airships are a common form of travel in Eorzea. Screenshot via Square Enix

You can’t acquire the Airship Pass in FFXIV until you reach level 15. At this point, you can receive a new quest, called “The _ Envoy.” The middle word in the quest’s name will either be “Lominsan,” “Gridanian,” or “Ul’Dahn,” depending on the city you started the game in.

But simply reaching level 15 isn’t enough to unlock the Airship Pass and the quest that gives it to you. You also have to reach a certain point in the story to unlock the necessary quest. As any seasoned FFXIV player will tell you, going through the MSQ in the early game is one of the best ways to level up, so you want to ensure you’re completing as many story missions as possible to access the Airship Pass as soon as you reach level 15.

If you’re at level 15 and still don’t have the “Envoy” quest, you need to complete MSQ missions until the quest becomes available in your journal. More specifically, you need to complete the “Adventurer’s Guild” quest that initially becomes available at level 14. After you complete that quest, the next one you receive gives you access to the Airship Pass in FFXIV.

Once you have the Airship Pass, you can use the Airship to travel to and from the major cities in FFXIV. Of course, using the Aetheryte system is often easier once you’re attuned to all the cities in the game.

