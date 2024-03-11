Category:
FFXIV: How to dye Clothes and Armor

Add some flair to your look.
Joey Carr
Published: Mar 11, 2024 10:43 am
FFXIV characters in an armor set looking at the camera
Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy 14’s dye system is one of the many ways you can customize your character’s appearance. You can fully dye all your clothes and armor in a variety of colors, allowing to tailor every piece of your character’s aesthetic to your liking.

But there’s only one place on the entire map where you can take advantage of the dye system in FFXIV. Below, we’ll explain how to find that location and what you need to do to start dyeing your clothes and armor.

Dyeing clothes and armor in FFXIV

The dye system in FFXIV
FFXIV dye system. Screenshot via Square Enix

You can unlock the dye system in FFXIV by talking to an NPC named Swyrgeim, who is located in Vesper Bay in Western Thanalan. More specifically, you can find Swyrgeim at the coordinates X:12, Y:14. Swyrgeim is the NPC that unlocks dyes as well as the Glamour system in FFXIV, which is used to change the physical appearance of your armor while keeping its original stats.

But, if you’re solely looking to use dyes, you need to accept and complete the quest from Swyrgeim called “Color Your World.” This quest requires you to bring Orange Juice to Swyrgeim, an item you can buy from an NPC named Katherine in Ul’Dah. You can also purchase Orange Juice from the Market Board, but Katherine is a guaranteed source of the drink.

Once you have some Orange Juice, return it to Swyrgeim and complete the Color Your World quest. After that, you can access the dye system through the NPC. To start the process, you’ll need actual dyes, which you can buy or loot from a variety of sources across the map. Once again, you can purchase dyes from the Market Board through other players or find a few NPCs that sell them. Examples of NPCs that sell dyes are Nanabe, Alarie, and Unsynrael.

Perhaps the easiest way to acquire dyes, though, is through crafting. You can start crafting dyes once you reach level 30 in several different classes, such as Goldsmith, Armorer, or Blacksmith. Dyes require the pigment of your desired specific colors, which are mainly procured through Mining or Botany.

When you want to dye a piece of armor or clothing, you’ll use one dye for every piece you color. You can select different colors of dyes by talking to Swyrgeim and choosing the “Item Dyeing” menu. Here, you can access all your armor and clothing and change their colors to whatever you have available.

