Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets solo State of Play spotlight ahead of release

Is that Mako we smell?
Published: Jan 31, 2024 06:37 pm
One of the year’s most anticipated games, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is releasing in just under a month, and before that fans are going to be treated to an in-depth look at what to expect when they return to the iconic world.

At the end of today’s PlayStation State of Play, it was revealed a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth-focused State of Play will be taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 5:30pm CT. This will be a mere three weeks before the game is set to officially launch on PlayStation 5 on Feb. 29. At the time of writing, it’s still not entirely clear what will be featured in this State of Play, nor has it been revealed how long the broadcast will be when it does arrive.

aerith hugging cloud in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Will Aerith’s fate be the same as the original game in FFVII Rebirth? Image via Square Enix

We do have news about the title already though; Yoshinori Kitase, producer on FFVII Rebirth, recently provided insight into changes to characters compared to the original game, such as the growing dynamic between Cloud and Sephiroth—likely to be addressed, alongside changes to other characters, in this upcoming State of Play.

FFVII Rebirth is the direct sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is itself a reimagining of the original title that brought players back to the familiar landscape of Midgard alongside the recognizable cast of characters and introduced new twists to create an alternate timeline. In this title, players will explore the relationships between the protagonists further, as well as control more characters like Yuffie, Red XIII, and even Sephiroth, with the fates of each still unknown due to the many changes being made to the original story.

The FFVII Rebirth State of Play will broadcast on Feb. 6. Today’s State of Play included a plethora of information regarding other PS5 and PS VR2 titles including Rise of the Ronin and the reveal of two new Silent Hill games.

