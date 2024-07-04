How to unlock the Ty’aitya Mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

Wake up mount collectors, there’s a new bragging rights mount—for an exorbitant amount of Bicolor Gemstones, you can get yourself the Ty’aitya mount in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

How to get the Ty’aitya Whistle in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

This cute little flying squirrel—found as an enemy mob in the Yak T’el wilds—is FFXIV: Dawntrail’s first Bicolor Gemstone Voucher mount that requires a truly incredible amount of FATE grinding to earn. It costs 500 Turali Gemstone Vouchers, which can only be purchased from the Gemstone vendors in Tuliyollal and Solution Nine (Kajeel Ja at the Bayside Bevy and Beryl at the Nexus Arcade respectively) after you’ve maxed out the Shared FATE ranks in all Dawntrail areas.

You can find Kajeel Ja next to the retainer vocates in the marketplace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good and bad news is maxing out every region will be the least of your worries. To start, each Turali Bicolor Gemstone Voucher costs 100 Bicolor Gemstones, for a whopping total of 50,000 Gemstones for the Ty’aitya Whistle. You’ll have maxed out the entirety of Tural and Alexandria long before you’re able to grind out the Gemstones needed to buy this expensive little fellow.

Fortunately, Dawntrail also added a special buff mechanic to certain FATEs where you can get bonus rewards for completing them—look for FATEs on the map with a little arrow in the corner of the marker icon. The best part about this bonus is it stacks with the existing Twist of FATE buff you can get from defeating Forlorn Maidens, for up to 40 Bicolor Gemstones awarded in a single FATE as opposed to the usual 16. You can also go after Large-Scale FATEs like Ttokrrone for a much higher Gemstone reward.

Once you’ve bought all 500 Vouchers, take them to Edelina in Mor Dhona to get the Ty’aitya Whistle and never touch another FATE again—at least, not until FFXIV 8.0 eventually adds the next Gemstone Voucher mount.

