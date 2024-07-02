How to get Ttokrrone to spawn in Final Fantasy XIV

You can find multiple encounters while exploring Final Fantasy XIV, from dangerous dungeons, hectic trials, and world bosses. A notable world boss coming to the Dawntrail expansion is Ttokrrone, and there’s a specific way you have to get it to spawn.

Like other world bosses, there are certain FATE missions you need to complete. By doing them in the correct order and when they’re available in your FFXIV world, Ttokrrone spawns into that world. You don’t want to take them on alone, though. Instead, you should bring plenty of people to help take them down and earn the rewards.

All Ttokrrone FATEs in Final Fantasy XIV

Complete all four FATEs to summon Ttokrrone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to spawn Ttokrrone is by completing the four FATEs that appear on the map, and forcing it to appear in your FFXIV instance. You can find these FATEs in Shaaloani. Before you attempt to complete them, I recommend collecting all Aether Currents in Shaaloani and unlocking the fly ability for your mount. After you’ve done this, you can reach the area where Ttokrrone spawns.

You need to complete these four FATE quests to receive the final FATE, The Serpentlord Seethes, which spawns Ttokrrone.

The Serpentlord Stirs – Coordinates (X:24, Y:32)

– Coordinates (X:24, Y:32) The Serpentlord Speaks – Coordinates (X:29, Y:17)

– Coordinates (X:29, Y:17) The Serpentlord Sires – Coordinates (X:21, Y:8)

– Coordinates (X:21, Y:8) The Serpentlord Suffers – Coordinates (X:21, Y:8)

After you complete The Serpentlord Speaks, there is a smaller FATE you need to interact with to unlock the final two. It’s called Br’uk Vaw of the Setting Sun. You should see it at coordinates (X:21, Y:8), south of where Ttokrrone spawns. Speak with the NPC there, and it activates The Serpentlord Sires and allows you to proceed to work on the final FATEs for this section in Final Fantasy XIV.

Shortly after you complete the final FATE, The Serpentlord Suffers, the last quest spawns where you can battle against Ttokrrone. It should appear at coordinates (X:22.5, Y:5.2) at the northern part of the map in Shaaloani. You can only reach it if your mount can fly, requiring all Aether Currents. You also want to ensure you’ve unlocked level 100 on your character and completed the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests.

Make your way to the north of Shaaloani if Ttokrrone has spawned. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For participating in The Serpentlord Suffers FATE and defeating it in battle, it drops Ttokrrone Scales. You can exchange these in Solution Nine with a vendor named Uah’shepya at coordinates (X:8.7, Y:13.5) to unlock the Mehwaypyarra mount. Expect to earn two to six Ttokrrone Scales with each encounter, and you can get more scales by having a higher participation score at the end with your FFXIV character.

If you’re curious if Ttokrrone can spawn on your world and in what instance, make sure to check the Faloop website for the current rotations.

