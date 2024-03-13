FF7 Rebirth: Teach Me, Great Warrior walkthrough

After the story events in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll unlock the region’s quests. One of them is Teach Me, Great Warrior. Here’s how to complete the entire quest from start to finish.

Before you start Teach Me, Great Warrior in FF7 Rebirth

Gongaga Quest Board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This isn’t a difficult quest in FF7 Rebirth, but it never hurts to be prepared. Before you start, pick a team you feel comfortable with. I chose Cloud, Tifa, and Barret. The quest is mostly about Yuffie, but you don’t have to use her in battle.

For Materia, I suggest you equip each member with Fire and Ice. You’ll need these later to Pressure and Stagger enemies. Also, make sure you have a couple of healing items and some Healing Materia, too. If you’ve got all that, you’re good to go.

How to complete Teach Me, Great Warrior in FF7 Rebirth

Accept the quest from the noticeboard in Gongaga and travel through the southern gate (you can open it now). Follow the river, and you’ll see a boy training on top of a mountain arch. Climb up and talk to him. The boy, Sotetsu, wants to be a great warrior, and he wants Cloud to teach him. After Cloud refuses, he asks Yuffie, who will accept in exchange for Materia.

To complete this quest, you need to win four fights, each with a couple of win conditions. They are very similar to the Combat assignments you see while exploring a region.

Tip: Even if you fail any of the challenges, you can easily retry each fight, so don’t worry if you make a mistake.

First fight

It’s a pretty easy fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow Sotetsu, and he will lead you to the first battle, where you will fight against Amphidexes and Frightflowers. Here’s what you need to do:

Help Sotetsu strike the enemy three times

Pressure an enemy

Don’t let Sotetsu fall in battle

This fight is very straightforward. I recommend you focus on Pressuring an enemy first. Frightflowers are weak to Fire, while the Amphidexes are weak to Ice. Simply fire a spell at either enemy and they will be Pressured. Then, make sure you let Sotetsu get three hits in. He is a bit reluctant to hit enemies, but eventually, he should land three. Once he’s done, finish the fight and move on to the next one.

Second fight

Another easy one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During this fight, you’re fighting two Gagighandis and more Amphidexes. To win, you need to:

Pressure enemies twice

Stagger an enemy

Don’t let Sotetsu fall in battle

Use your Ice Materia to cast Blizzard or Blizzara on either enemy to Pressure them, then continue attacking to Stagger them. I recommend you Stagger the Gagighandi because they have more health, and unlike Amphidexes, they won’t die before you Stagger them. Don’t forget, you need to Pressure two enemies, not just one. Otherwise, make sure Sotetsu is alive, then move on to the next fight.

Third fight

A little tougher, but very manageable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one is a little harder. You will fight against two Grandhorns and two Chimera Mimics. Here’s what you have to do:

Pressure enemies twice

Stagger an enemy

Don’t let Sotetsu fall in battle

Chimera Mimics only take a couple of hits to Stagger. If you want, you can also Stagger Grandhorns by attacking them with Weapon Abilities when they raise their guard. I highly recommend you take out the Mimics first, because they hop around and do more damage. Even though Grandhorns are tougher, their attacks are easier to predict and counter.

Fourth fight

Mastodons are a pain to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the final fight, Sotetsu will take you to a secret place. There, he will tell you why he wants to be a warrior. Right after he finishes explaining, Yuffie will come running back screaming for help, and two Mastodons will attack you.

To win this fight, you have to keep Stetsu alive.

This is a very annoying fight. Even though Mastodons are weak to Ice attacks, you won’t be able to Pressure them until you get them to about half health. Meanwhile, they like to attack, stomp, and charge around the battlefield, making them incredibly hard to hit. I suggest you use Cloud’s Punisher Mode and try to parry some of their attacks, because that will help you substantially when fighting these annoying beasts.

When a Mastodon is at about half health, it will stop and rest (it will recover its HP if you let it). This is your chance to strike. As soon as one of them starts resting, attack it with any Weapon Ability you can. This will Pressure it. Continue attacking the beast while Pressured, and you will eventually Stagger it.

I recommend you focus on one Mastodon at a time to get through this fight. It will take a while, but after both Mastodons are down, you’ll be done with the quest.

Reward for finishing Teach Me, Great Warrior quest in FF7 Rebirth

Done and done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back to the village and talk to Sotetsu and his friends. They will want to continue training with you, but Cloud will refuse. As for your reward, you will get: