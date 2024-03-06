FF7 Rebirth: All Gongaga Protorelic locations

If you’re ready to tackle Gongaga’s Protorelic quests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, prepare for combat challenges, tricky dialogue choices, and an unexpected plot twist.

Protorelic quests take you on often irreverent side adventures in FF7 Rebirth. Whether it’s chasing Beck’s gang for the Grasslands Protorelic or crushing Cactuars for the Corel Protorelic, these adventures always prove to be worth your time. To get the Gongaga Prrotorelic, you must complete VR missions at the Turks’ training facilities.

FF7 Rebirth Gongaga Protorelic: Phenomenon Intel One Training Facility V-B

First Protorelic challenge location

The way in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Phenomenon Intel challenge is in the southwest corner of the Gongaga region.

Enter the facility through the path north. Then, head to the right until you spot a fenced area with stairs. Take the stairs leading to the bottom floor and turn right once more to start the first simulation challenge.

Completing the combat simulation

No match for Cloud’s gang. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Materia: Fire and Ice

In the first mission, you face three rounds of enemies. After clearing them, Tseng grades your performance, and a chest with three mist Mega-potions becomes available.

Round one: Grassland Wolf, Levrikon, and Orc

Grassland Wolf is weak to Ice , so cast Blizzard and use Ice-based Abilities.

is weak to , so cast Blizzard and use Ice-based Abilities. Orc is weak to Fire , so cast Fira and use Fire-based Abilities.

is weak to , so cast Fira and use Fire-based Abilities. Levrikon is weak to both Fire and Ice, so use either to take it down.

Round two: Enmidunk and Aggrevrikon

Both enemies are weak to Fire and Ice, so cast Spells and Abilities to bring them down. Beware of Enmidunk’s Charge and the Aggrevrikon’s Anuran Fluid, which you can easily dodge sideways.

Round three: Grassland Wolves and Thunderclaw

Take care of the Grassland Wolves like you did in round one. To defeat Thunderclaw, pressuring it is a must. Though it doesn’t have any elemental weaknesses, a great way to pressure it is through Poison or Red XIII’s Bio Spell.

FF7 Rebirth Gongaga Protorelic: Phenomenon Intel Two Training Facility A-D

Second Protorelic challenge location

A shroomy leap of faith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Protorelic challenge lies northwest of Gongaga. To find it, follow these steps:

Make your way north of the Remnwave Tower and climb the ravine leading to higher ground. Jump on the Gongaga Chocobo Mushroom to reach the path ahead and look to the left to spot a rope. Use the rope to descend and, at the very bottom, you’ll find the second Training Facility.

Should you kill, interrogate, or let go of the insurgent?

Shinra pleaser. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a breakdown of every choice’s outcome in Tseng’s trial for the Gongaga Protorelic in FF7 Rebirth:

If you kill the insurgent, Tseng says y our choice is premature.

the insurgent, Tseng says y If you let go of the insurgent, Tseng says the risks of letting go of the insurgent outweigh the benefits.

of the insurgent, Tseng says the If you interrogate the insurgent, Tseng agrees with you.

Thus, the best choice for this trial is to interrogate the insurgent.

Completing the combat simulation

Enemies on wheel(s). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Materia: Lightning and one more elemental Materia.

In this second mission, you must beat Shinra machines. After completing the challenge, you can open a chest with two bottles of Hi-ether.

Round one: Deathwheels

Deathwheels are weak to Wind, Ice, and Fire, but heavily resistant to Lightning Attacks. Stick to pure physical force or exploit their elemental weaknesses.

Round two: Slug-Rays

The second challenge is against a group of six Slug-Rays. Their offensive approach can be deadly, but they can be staggered with Lightning attacks. Just make sure to approach them one at a time.

Round three: J-Unit Sweeper

Pressure it with Lightning attacks and deal as much damage as possible when staggered.

FF7 Rebirth Gongaga Protorelic: Phenomenon Intel Three Training Facility W-T

Third Protorelic challenge location

Hidden in the jungle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third Protorelic in Gongaga is in the jungle’s northeast area in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Follow these steps to reach it.

From the Chocobo Stop northeast, follow the path north, and hug the rocky terrain on the right. Walk past the wooden bridge and use the Gongaga Chocobo Mushroom to jump to the area ahead. Enter the training facility on the left.

Completing the combat simulation

Tseng sensei. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Round one: Riot Troopers, Grenadiers, and Security Troopers

All soldier types are weak to Fire magic, so make sure to cast Fire Spells and Abilities.

Round two: Slug-Rays and Elite Grenadiers

Slug-Rays are weak to Lightning, but Elite Grenadiers become pressured when you inflict Fire-based damage on them.

Round three: Flametroopers and Slug-Rays

You must hold your own until the timer goes down, so focus on survival rather than keeping your offensive up.

FF7 Rebirth Gongaga Protorelic: Phenomenon Intel Four Training Facility B-T

Fourth Protorelic challenge location

Last piece. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fourth Protorelic is in the northwest corner of Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. To reach it, follow these steps:

Start from the Choboco Stop northwest of Gongaga. Use the Gongaga Chocobo Mushroom to reach the area ahead. Past the enemies, and enter the training facility to begin the challenge.

Completing the combat simulation

For this battle simulation challenge, take down Rude and Elena like you did in the Mythril Mines. When the battle is over, Chadley will have collected enough data to extract the Turks’ Protorelic from the simulation in FF7 Rebirth.