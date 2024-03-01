Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to solve all rail cart puzzles in the Mythril Mine

Love it or hate it, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s world is full of puzzles and side activities that will keep you hooked for hours, if not days, like the rail carts in the Mythril Mine.

Whether it’s the Queen’s Blood puzzle in Costa del Sol or the early Mako gas puzzles, an engaging puzzle that is sure to keep your mind sharp awaits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s every corner. In the Mythril Mine, fiends, Turks, and many mine cart rail puzzles abound. If you’re tired of endlessly gazing at these tracks and ready to break free, then this guide is your ticket out.

Every mine cart puzzle in the Mythril Mine and how to solve it in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

While playing as Cloud

Up we go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you can find every puzzle Cloud runs into in the Mythril Mine during chapter three of FF7 Rebirth:

Obstacle

After you, Cloud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To solve this puzzle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, grab the mine cart by holding L2 and use the left analog stick to pull it backward. Make sure to create enough space between the entrance and the mine cart for Cloud and the rest of the party to pass through.

Broken Ladder

Nothing's beyond Cloud's reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This second mine cart puzzle in FF7 Rebirth is easier than it looks. Search for a mine cart inside a cave to the broken ladder’s left. Make your way around the mine cart and grab it with L2. Again, use the left analog stick to push the mine cart forward until it stands below the broken ladder. Then, climb the mine cart to reach higher ground.

While playing as Barrett

Former miner Barret. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you can find every puzzle Barret runs into in the Mythril Mine during chapter three of FFR7:

So Close Yet So Far

Follow these steps to solve this rail cart puzzle in FF7R:

Visual Reference Steps Push the mine cart forward until it hits the platform with the treasure chest. Climb the mine cart to open it. Pull the mine cart backward past the lever. Then, pull the lever to switch rails. Push the mine cart toward the platform ahead to exit this area.

Two-Grand Gig

Follow these steps to solve this rail cart puzzle and reunite with Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith in FF7R: