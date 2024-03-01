Category:
Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to solve all rail cart puzzles in the Mythril Mine

Ex-SOLDIER by day, miner by night.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 02:25 pm
Cloud pushing a mine cart in FF7R
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Love it or hate it, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s world is full of puzzles and side activities that will keep you hooked for hours, if not days, like the rail carts in the Mythril Mine.

Recommended Videos

Whether it’s the Queen’s Blood puzzle in Costa del Sol or the early Mako gas puzzles, an engaging puzzle that is sure to keep your mind sharp awaits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s every corner. In the Mythril Mine, fiends, Turks, and many mine cart rail puzzles abound. If you’re tired of endlessly gazing at these tracks and ready to break free, then this guide is your ticket out.

Every mine cart puzzle in the Mythril Mine and how to solve it in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

While playing as Cloud

Cloud climbing a ladder in the Mythril Mines FF7R
Up we go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you can find every puzzle Cloud runs into in the Mythril Mine during chapter three of FF7 Rebirth:

Obstacle

Cloud moving a minecart in FF7R to clear the way
After you, Cloud. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Cloud moving a minecart in FF7R to clear the way
After you, Cloud. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Cloud moving a minecart in FF7R to clear the way
After you, Cloud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To solve this puzzle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, grab the mine cart by holding L2 and use the left analog stick to pull it backward. Make sure to create enough space between the entrance and the mine cart for Cloud and the rest of the party to pass through.

Broken Ladder

Cloud moving a minecart in FF7R to reach a broken ladder
Nothing’s beyond Cloud’s reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Cloud moving a minecart in FF7R to reach a broken ladder
Nothing’s beyond Cloud’s reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Cloud moving a minecart in FF7R to reach a broken ladder
Nothing’s beyond Cloud’s reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This second mine cart puzzle in FF7 Rebirth is easier than it looks. Search for a mine cart inside a cave to the broken ladder’s left. Make your way around the mine cart and grab it with L2. Again, use the left analog stick to push the mine cart forward until it stands below the broken ladder. Then, climb the mine cart to reach higher ground.

While playing as Barrett

Barret standing in the Mythril Mines FF7R
Former miner Barret. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you can find every puzzle Barret runs into in the Mythril Mine during chapter three of FFR7:

So Close Yet So Far

Follow these steps to solve this rail cart puzzle in FF7R:

Visual ReferenceSteps
Barret pushing cart to reach a treasure in FF7RPush the mine cart forward until it hits the platform with the treasure chest. Climb the mine cart to open it.
Barret pulling lever to switch rails FF7RPull the mine cart backward past the lever. Then, pull the lever to switch rails.
Barret pushing a minecart to reach a platform FF7RPush the mine cart toward the platform ahead to exit this area.

Two-Grand Gig

Follow these steps to solve this rail cart puzzle and reunite with Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith in FF7R:

Visual ReferenceSteps
Barret shooting a ladder behind him in FF7RAfter the cutscene ends, look behind you and locate the ladder to your left. Use Barret’s gun to shoot it down.

You can get a treasure if you shoot down the ladder to the right.
Barret pulling a lever to open a gate in FF7RStick to the left side to enter a Rest Station. In front of the bench, there’s a lever you can pull to open the gate ahead.
Barret pushing a mine cart through an open gate FF7RPush the mine cart to the right past the open gate. Don’t worry about that green Materia, you get it after saving the team.
Barret shooting the rock blocking the way in FF7RShoot the big rock blocking the way so the mine cart can pass through until the end of the rail.
Barret pushing the cart toward the container FF7RPull the lever before the end of the rail to switch rails. Then, push the cart toward the container to reunite with your team in FF7R.
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?