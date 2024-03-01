Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to solve all rail cart puzzles in the Mythril Mine

Love it or hate it, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s world is full of puzzles and side activities that will keep you hooked for hours, if not days, like the rail carts in the Mythril Mine.
Whether it’s the Queen’s Blood puzzle in Costa del Sol or the early Mako gas puzzles, an engaging puzzle that is sure to keep your mind sharp awaits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s every corner. In the Mythril Mine, fiends, Turks, and many mine cart rail puzzles abound. If you’re tired of endlessly gazing at these tracks and ready to break free, then this guide is your ticket out.
Every mine cart puzzle in the Mythril Mine and how to solve it in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:
While playing as Cloud
Below, you can find every puzzle Cloud runs into in the Mythril Mine during chapter three of FF7 Rebirth:
Obstacle
To solve this puzzle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, grab the mine cart by holding L2 and use the left analog stick to pull it backward. Make sure to create enough space between the entrance and the mine cart for Cloud and the rest of the party to pass through.
Broken Ladder
This second mine cart puzzle in FF7 Rebirth is easier than it looks. Search for a mine cart inside a cave to the broken ladder’s left. Make your way around the mine cart and grab it with L2. Again, use the left analog stick to push the mine cart forward until it stands below the broken ladder. Then, climb the mine cart to reach higher ground.
While playing as Barrett
Below, you can find every puzzle Barret runs into in the Mythril Mine during chapter three of FFR7:
So Close Yet So Far
Follow these steps to solve this rail cart puzzle in FF7R:
|Visual Reference
|Steps
|Push the mine cart forward until it hits the platform with the treasure chest. Climb the mine cart to open it.
|Pull the mine cart backward past the lever. Then, pull the lever to switch rails.
|Push the mine cart toward the platform ahead to exit this area.
Two-Grand Gig
Follow these steps to solve this rail cart puzzle and reunite with Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith in FF7R:
|Visual Reference
|Steps
|After the cutscene ends, look behind you and locate the ladder to your left. Use Barret’s gun to shoot it down.
You can get a treasure if you shoot down the ladder to the right.
|Stick to the left side to enter a Rest Station. In front of the bench, there’s a lever you can pull to open the gate ahead.
|Push the mine cart to the right past the open gate. Don’t worry about that green Materia, you get it after saving the team.
|Shoot the big rock blocking the way so the mine cart can pass through until the end of the rail.
|Pull the lever before the end of the rail to switch rails. Then, push the cart toward the container to reunite with your team in FF7R.