Image Credit: Bethesda
The Skydeep Cenote dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Dungeon gear drops in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Hope you have room left in your Glamour Dresser.
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 11:50 am

Rolling for loot is a time-honored MMO convention, and Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail comes with another round of new dungeon gear to roll on while sprinting towards the next trash mob. 

As always, the new gearsets are a mix of recolored models from previous expansions and a few new unique sets. Whether you’re looking for a specific glam piece, trying to decide between dungeon loot and crafted gear, or just wondering what you’ll get from the next dungeon, here’s a list of all the dungeon gear drops in FFXIV: Dawntrail

Every dungeon gearset in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Player and NPC wearing the Vanguard dungeon gear set in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail
One size fits all—though your mileage may vary on how flattering it looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The kinds of loot you can get varies, though most dungeons will have a full gearset to drop. The notable exclusions are the level 99 and level 100 MSQ dungeons as well as the two optional level 100 post-game dungeons, which only drop accessories. As of Patch 7.0, the gear drops in Dawntrail are: 

DungeonGearsetModelLevelItem Level
IhuykatumuRiversbreath gearRecolored lvl 80 Paglth’an gear91650
Worqor ZormorZormor gearUnique models used by Turali NPCs93660
The Skydeep CenoteSkydeep gearRecolored lvl 80 Ronkan gear95666
VanguardVanguard gearUnique models used by Alexandrian soldiers97672
OrigenicsOrigenics accessoriesRecolored lvl 80 Edenmorn accessories99678
AlexandriaEpochal accessoriesUnique models100690
Tender ValleyEpochal accessoriesUnique models100690
The Strayborough DeadwalkEpochal accessoriesUnique models100690

Remember that if you have Augmented Credendum gear, you can go ahead and desynthesize any Riversbreath or Zormor gear you don’t want for glam—Credendum stays best-in-slot until the lvl 94 crafted set or the Skydeep gear. Additionally, the Origenics and Epochal accessories are meant to complement the Artifact Gear you can unlock about halfway through the lvl 99 Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests, so don’t forget to pick them up before heading into the dungeons.

Author
Corin is a lifelong RPG enthusiast and has been writing guides, news, and reviews for games since 2019. Their favourite games to write about include Final Fantasy, Persona, Pokemon, and for some reason, Minecraft. While they love to dig into any new major RPG release, you'll most likely find them grinding tomestones in FFXIV or reinstalling Skyrim for the millionth time.