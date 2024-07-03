All Dungeon gear drops in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Rolling for loot is a time-honored MMO convention, and Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail comes with another round of new dungeon gear to roll on while sprinting towards the next trash mob.

As always, the new gearsets are a mix of recolored models from previous expansions and a few new unique sets. Whether you’re looking for a specific glam piece, trying to decide between dungeon loot and crafted gear, or just wondering what you’ll get from the next dungeon, here’s a list of all the dungeon gear drops in FFXIV: Dawntrail.

Every dungeon gearset in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

One size fits all—though your mileage may vary on how flattering it looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The kinds of loot you can get varies, though most dungeons will have a full gearset to drop. The notable exclusions are the level 99 and level 100 MSQ dungeons as well as the two optional level 100 post-game dungeons, which only drop accessories. As of Patch 7.0, the gear drops in Dawntrail are:

Dungeon Gearset Model Level Item Level Ihuykatumu Riversbreath gear Recolored lvl 80 Paglth’an gear 91 650 Worqor Zormor Zormor gear Unique models used by Turali NPCs 93 660 The Skydeep Cenote Skydeep gear Recolored lvl 80 Ronkan gear 95 666 Vanguard Vanguard gear Unique models used by Alexandrian soldiers 97 672 Origenics Origenics accessories Recolored lvl 80 Edenmorn accessories 99 678 Alexandria Epochal accessories Unique models 100 690 Tender Valley Epochal accessories Unique models 100 690 The Strayborough Deadwalk Epochal accessories Unique models 100 690

Remember that if you have Augmented Credendum gear, you can go ahead and desynthesize any Riversbreath or Zormor gear you don’t want for glam—Credendum stays best-in-slot until the lvl 94 crafted set or the Skydeep gear. Additionally, the Origenics and Epochal accessories are meant to complement the Artifact Gear you can unlock about halfway through the lvl 99 Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests, so don’t forget to pick them up before heading into the dungeons.

