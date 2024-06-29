All Ihuykatumu loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV

The Ihuykatumu dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV is the first encounter you unlock for the Dawntrail expansion. You gain access to it as you progress through the Main Scenario Quest and can repeat it as many times as you like for all the items you want to unlock.
Although the items you find in the Ihuykatumu dungeon are not the strongest equipment pieces for your character to use when they reach the end of the game, they might fit your particular aesthetic. You can always choose to turn them into glamour, or you might want to take note of every item you can earn in FFXIV Dawntrail for those who are collectors. Here’s the full loot breakdown of everything you can get in the Ihuykatumu dungeon.
The Ihuykatumu loot table in Final Fantasy XIV
Like the previous dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV, there are three encounters you need to complete in Ihuykatumu against specific bosses. After defeating the bosses, you receive a treasure chest with two random rewards from the boss’ loot pool. The first two encounters have distinct tables, while the final boss has the chance to drop any of the items from the dungeon, plus a handful of exclusive ones. There are also treasure coffers that drop an additional item you can find if you keep your eyes out for them alongside your group.
After you complete this dungeon, it should open up more areas for you in Dawntrail, where you can unlock Aether Currents in Urqopacha and Kozama’uka.
All Prime Punutiy loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the items you can potentially get when battling against Prime Punutiy.
- Ribersbreath Bottoms of Fending
- Riversbreath Boots of Aiming
- Riversbreath Boots of Fending
- Riversbreath Boots of Maiming
- Riversbreath Bottoms of Aiming
- Riversbreath Breeches of Casting
- Riversbreath Breeches of Healing
- Riversbreath Goggles of Casting
- Riversbreath Goggles of Healing
- Riversbreath Greaves of Scouting
- Riversbreath Greaves of Striking
- Riversbreath Halfmask of Scouting
- Riversbreath Halfmask of Striking
- Riversbreath Halfmask of Striking
- Riversbreath Hose of Scouting
- Riversbreath Hose of Striking
- Riversbreath Mask of Aiming
- Riversbreath Pelt of Fending
- Riversbreath Pelt of Maiming
- Riversbreath Ring of Aiming
- Riversbreath Ring of Casting
- Riversbreath Ring of Fending
- Riversbreath Ring of Healing
- Riversbreath Ring of Slaying
- Riversbreath Sandals of Casting
- Riversbreath Sandals of Healing
All Drowsie loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the items you can potentially get when battling against Drowsie.
- Ribersbreath Bottoms of Fending
- Riversbreath Armguards of Fending
- Riversbreath Armguards of Maiming
- Riversbreath Armguards of Scouting
- Riversbreath Armguards of Striking
- Riversbreath Bottoms of Aiming
- Riversbreath Breeches of Casting
- Riversbreath Breeches of Healing
- Riversbreath Earring Aiming
- Riversbreath Earring of Casting
- Riversbreath Earring of Fending
- Riversbreath Earring of Healing
- Riversbreath Earring of Slaying
- Riversbreath Fingerwarps of Healing
- Riversbreath Fingerwraps of Aiming
- Riversbreath Fingerwraps of Casting
- Riversbreath Greaves of Scouting
- Riversbreath Greaves of Striking
- Riversbreath Hose of Scouting
- Riversbreath Hose of Striking
- Riversbreath Necklace of Aiming
- Riversbreath Necklace of Casting
- Riversbreath Necklace of Fending
- Riversbreath Necklace of Healing
- Riversbreath Necklace of Slaying
- Riversbreath Pelt of Fending
- Riversbreath Pelt of Maiming
All Apollyon loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the items you can potentially get when battling against Apollyon.
- Riversbreath Bayonet
- Riversbreath Blade
- Riversbreath Cane
- Riversbreath Chestpiece of Aiming
- Riversbreath Chestpiece of Casting
- Riversbreath Chestpiece of Healing
- Riversbreath Chestpiece of Scouting
- Riversbreath Chestpiece of Striking
- Riversbreath Codex
- Riversbreath Culverin
- Riversbreath Faussar
- Riversbreath Grimoire
- Riversbreath Jacket of Fending
- Riversbreath Jacket of Maiming
- Riversbreath Jambiyas
- Riversbreath Labrys
- Riversbreath Longbow
- Riversbreath Longsword
- Riversbreath Pendulums
- Riversbreath Round Brush
- Riversbreath Shield
- Riversbreath Spear
- Riversbreath Staff
- Riversbreath Star Glove
- Riversbreath Tathlums
- Riversbreath Tonfas
- Riversbreath Tuck
- Riversbreath Twinfangs
- Riversbreath War Scythe