All Ihuykatumu loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV

The Ihuykatumu dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV is the first encounter you unlock for the Dawntrail expansion. You gain access to it as you progress through the Main Scenario Quest and can repeat it as many times as you like for all the items you want to unlock.

Although the items you find in the Ihuykatumu dungeon are not the strongest equipment pieces for your character to use when they reach the end of the game, they might fit your particular aesthetic. You can always choose to turn them into glamour, or you might want to take note of every item you can earn in FFXIV Dawntrail for those who are collectors. Here’s the full loot breakdown of everything you can get in the Ihuykatumu dungeon.

The Ihuykatumu loot table in Final Fantasy XIV

Like the previous dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV, there are three encounters you need to complete in Ihuykatumu against specific bosses. After defeating the bosses, you receive a treasure chest with two random rewards from the boss’ loot pool. The first two encounters have distinct tables, while the final boss has the chance to drop any of the items from the dungeon, plus a handful of exclusive ones. There are also treasure coffers that drop an additional item you can find if you keep your eyes out for them alongside your group.

After you complete this dungeon, it should open up more areas for you in Dawntrail, where you can unlock Aether Currents in Urqopacha and Kozama’uka.

All Prime Punutiy loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV

These are all the items you can potentially get when battling against Prime Punutiy.

Ribersbreath Bottoms of Fending

Riversbreath Boots of Aiming

Riversbreath Boots of Fending

Riversbreath Boots of Maiming

Riversbreath Bottoms of Aiming

Riversbreath Breeches of Casting

Riversbreath Breeches of Healing

Riversbreath Goggles of Casting

Riversbreath Goggles of Healing

Riversbreath Greaves of Scouting

Riversbreath Greaves of Striking

Riversbreath Halfmask of Scouting

Riversbreath Halfmask of Striking

Riversbreath Hose of Scouting

Riversbreath Hose of Striking

Riversbreath Mask of Aiming

Riversbreath Pelt of Fending

Riversbreath Pelt of Maiming

Riversbreath Ring of Aiming

Riversbreath Ring of Casting

Riversbreath Ring of Fending

Riversbreath Ring of Healing

Riversbreath Ring of Slaying

Riversbreath Sandals of Casting

Riversbreath Sandals of Healing

All Drowsie loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV

These are all the items you can potentially get when battling against Drowsie.

Riversbreath Armguards of Fending

Riversbreath Armguards of Maiming

Riversbreath Armguards of Scouting

Riversbreath Armguards of Striking

Riversbreath Bottoms of Aiming

Riversbreath Breeches of Casting

Riversbreath Breeches of Healing

Riversbreath Earring Aiming

Riversbreath Earring of Casting

Riversbreath Earring of Fending

Riversbreath Earring of Healing

Riversbreath Earring of Slaying

Riversbreath Fingerwarps of Healing

Riversbreath Fingerwraps of Aiming

Riversbreath Fingerwraps of Casting

Riversbreath Greaves of Scouting

Riversbreath Greaves of Striking

Riversbreath Hose of Scouting

Riversbreath Hose of Striking

Riversbreath Necklace of Aiming

Riversbreath Necklace of Casting

Riversbreath Necklace of Fending

Riversbreath Necklace of Healing

Riversbreath Necklace of Slaying

Riversbreath Pelt of Fending

Riversbreath Pelt of Maiming

All Apollyon loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV

These are all the items you can potentially get when battling against Apollyon.