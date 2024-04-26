Fallout 4 Hellfire Power Armor: How to complete Pyromaniac quest

Fallout 4’s next-gen update introduced a few new quests to the game, including one called Pyromaniac.

You get this quest immediately upon loading up one of your Fallout 4 saves after installing the patch. It shows up in your Pip-boy, but it’s a bit tough to complete. You need to locate a character named Pyro. The game hardly tells you where they’ll be, and with the Commonwealth being quite expansive, it can take hours before you find them. Luckily, we’re here to help.

Where to find Pyro in Fallout 4’s Pyromaniac quest

You can find Pyro in an unmarked location southeast of the Listening Post Bravo, on the northeastern part of Commonwealth. He’s resting with two members of the Forged in a small camp with a campfire set up. Once you’re near Listening Post Bravo, you shouldn’t have an issue spotting Pyro and his two friends.

The camp is near Listening Post Bravo (the player’s location on the image). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pyro and his two allies are hostile towards you and your companion the moment they spot you, so be careful. On top of that, Pyro wears Hellfire Power Armor, so taking him down won’t be a piece of cake. I stealthed up to them, used one of my sniper rifles to take down his allies, then brought out the big guns to finish Pyro off.

It’s tough to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you kill Pyro, the quest ends, and you’re rewarded with experience and loot from the dead bodies. Pyro’s Hellfire Power Armor is similar to Enclave’s armors from previous Fallout entries, so it will be a nice addition to your collection.

Rest in flames. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pyromaniac quest may also lead to another quest where you’re ambushed by enemies wearing Hellfire Power Armor. I was attacked by them in Mass Fusion Containment Shield, northwest of Listening Post Bravo. I just ran away, though, because at the moment they’re way too powerful for me to handle.

