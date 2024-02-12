Oswald Anders’ Chest is a quest given to you by the Blacksmith in which you must track down his lost loot in Enshrouded. Embervale is quite massive, so actually figuring out where to find it can be rather tricky.

Even though the Blacksmith tells you to track down his lost chest, he doesn’t actually want it back, meaning you get to claim its loot for yourself—if you can find it. Free loot is always beneficial, so here’s where to find Oswald Anders’ Chest in Enshrouded.

Oswald Anders’ Chest location in Enshrouded

The Blacksmith Oswald Anders’ Chest is located at a Carpentry Camp to the southwest of Revelwood. You can find this chest by digging up the gray rocky rubble to the right of the tent and the left of the wheelbarrow, which can be done using your pickaxe.

The camp will be marked on your map while the quest is active. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

The Carpentry Camp where this chest is located is in the very west region of Embervale. You can easily access this area by traveling to the Ancient Spire Revelwood fast travel point and heading slightly southwest from there.

If you’ve visited the Pike’s Port area to explore or find armor like the strong Guard of the North set, you can also head there and make your way southwest to find the Carpentry Camp. Once you reach the correct location, approach the tent in the middle and look to your right to find the rubble hiding the chest.

Regardless of how you travel to this spot, it’s decently far away from the starting area, which means you’ll want to ensure you have both a Glider and Grappling Hook before you set off. It’s tough to get around anywhere without them, but it’s especially important to have both if you want to reach the Carpentry Camp.

The rubble hiding the chest is right by the tent. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you’ve cleared away a bit of the rubble, Oswald Anders’ Chest will be accessible for you to open. This chest is bright gold, so you can’t miss it. If you’re struggling to locate it, make sure you scour the entire area covered in rubble and keep digging through it until you unearth the hidden loot.

Oswald Anders’ Chest loot in Enshrouded

The loot inside Oswald Anders’ Chest is random, so you might get anything from a ring like the Ring of Mana to a piece of armor like Wizard Boots when you open it. I got a Ring of Mana for opening it, and although this isn’t one of the best rings you can get in Enshrouded, it’s still a solid one.

You get some experience and loot for finishing this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of what you find, opening Oswald Anders’ chest is essential for successfully finishing the Blacksmith’s quest. Some players have been lucky enough to uncover some of the best weapons in Enshrouded inside the chest, so if luck is on your side, you might find some amazing rewards. You’re guaranteed to find at least somewhat decent loot either way, so this quest is certainly worth the effort.