Once you’ve mustered your courage and ventured into the dark lands of the Shroud in Enshrouded, you’ll have one more opportunity to get stronger by taking resources from these areas and bring them back to your base, like Shroud Spores.

You have to be fast when getting Shroud Spores and complete your objectives in these areas, generally, because the Shroud will corrupt you over time. Usually, you can stay there for around five minutes before becoming Corrupted.

Here is how to get Shroud Spores in Enshrouded.

The way to get Shroud Spores in Enshrouded

Shroud Spores are mainly obtained in Enshrouded by defeating corrupted enemies in Shroud areas. It concerns all enemies you can find there, so they should be easily identified.

If you’re struggling with the fights, you can get out of the Shroud after defeating one and return after your corruption meter has reset. For a fast farm, prioritize low level targets. You can also find Return Beacons and Hourglass Capsules, which increase the time you can spend in the Shroud without succumbing to corruption.

If you want to stay around longer in the Shroud, you can defeat the boss. Each corrupted area has one, and it entirely disappears from the land when the monster is defeated. As a bonus, you’ll obtain more Shroud Spores by looting the body.

Don’t worry about making a Shroud area disappear: there are plenty in the game, and you’ll keep discovering more of them when reaching new areas in Enshrouded.

How are Shroud Spores used in Enshrouded?

Shroud Spores are a resource used in a few specific cases. It’s not featured in a lot of recipes, but some of them are pretty important in your Enshrouded journey, such as Shroud Cores. Here is a list of recipes that include Shroud Spores.