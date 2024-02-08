How to get Acid Bite in Enshrouded

If you’re sick of casting regular Fireball and Ice Spells in Enshrouded, try the Acid Bite spell. It’s one of the most powerful spells in the game, and you can make a bunch yourself with relative ease.

Before you get Acid Bite in Enshrouded

The Acid Bite Spell in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you attempt to create this spell in Enshrouded, you need to have the following unlocked:

Altar level four

Alchemy Station

A character around level 15

You can get most of the crafting reagents with only a level three Altar, but you’ll need to go through Pillars of Creation to get one ingredient. For that same ingredient, you need to fight level 15 enemies, so make sure you’re similar or higher level. You also need to unlock the Alchemy Station to craft the spell.

Enshrouded: How to get Acid Bite

You can craft the Acid Bite Spell at the Alchemist. Here are the ingredients you need:

Two Poison Sacks

Two Ammonia Glands

Five Goo

20 Dirt

You can get Poison Sacks from Poison flower enemies and walking mushrooms you encounter around the northern section of the map (before you go through Pillars of Creation). One of the best places to get these is north of Ancient Vault – Farmer. Just look for places with lots of trees, and you’ll probably get attacked by a few.

Goo is also easy to get. Visit a shrouded area and find a hive with little blue bugs. Kill them and collect their Critter Parts. You can then turn Critter Parts into Bug Dust, which you can turn into Goo by mixing it with Dirt and Shroud Liquid.

You can get Dirt by using a Pickaxe on the ground.

From the Pillars of Creation to where I found Ammonia Glands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only thing that’s kind of difficult to acquire is Ammonia Glands. To get them, go through the Pillars of Creation and find a large shrouded area. There’s one just west after you exit Pillars of Creation. Go there and look for the walking mushroom enemies, but make sure they have a red glow instead of the usual green one. They can be quite hard to find. I found a bunch around the edges of shrouded areas. Be careful, though, unlike the regular walking mushrooms, they’re aggressive. Kill them and collect their Ammonia Glands.

Once you have all the ingredients, bring them to your Alchemist and create the Acid Bite spell. That’s all there is to it. The Acid Bite spell has a short range, but it slowly drains the enemy’s health. Have fun.