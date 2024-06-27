Parrying is a staple in FromSoftware games, from Dark Souls to Sekiro, and Elden Ring continues the trend. It’s a high-risk, high-reward strategy that really pays off if you can nail the timing. Keep reading to find out how to Parry in Elden Ring.

Recommended Videos

Parrying in Elden Ring, explained

The Rift Shield is an excellent starting shield that can Parry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Elden Ring, Parry is an Ash of War you can apply to certain weapons and shields. It deflects a melee attack by pressing L2 or LT at the right time. If your Parry is successful, you open up your enemy to a critical strike, although you usually need to Parry bosses a few times before they become vulnerable.

How to get Parry in Elden Ring

Knight Bernahl merchant location. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Certain weapons and shields come pre-equipped with Parry, like the Rift Shield (the Prisoner starting class begins the game with) and the Parrying Dagger.

To get the Parry Ash of War, visit Knight Bernahl at Warmaster’s Shack in northern Limgrave. He sells Parry alongside several other Ashes of War for 600 Runes. If Bernahl is dead, you can give his Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold and buy Parry from her shop instead.

To apply Parry to a weapon or shield, visit Smithing Master Hewg in the Roundtable Hold and select Ashes of War. Choose a compatible weapon to apply Parry to.

Other types of Parry in Elden Ring

A few other Ashes of War let you Parry in Elden Ring. Golden Parry is an Ash of War that can Parry melee attacks from a greater distance away. But each Parry costs 4 FP. Alternatively, you can Parry projectile spells with the Erdtree Greatshield or a shield equipped with the Carian Retaliation or Storm Wall Ash of War.

Weapons and shields that can Parry in Elden Ring

The following weapon and shield categories are compatible with the Parry Ash of War:

Small Shields

Medium Shields

Daggers

Thrusting Swords

Curved Swords

Fists

Claws

If you’re looking to get even stronger in Elden Ring, check out where to find all 50 Scadutree Fragments in the DLC and the best builds to beat Shadow of the Erdtree.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy