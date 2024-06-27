Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A character holding the Brass Shield in Elden Ring
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

How to get Golden Parry in Elden Ring

It's like Parry, but better.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 04:44 am

Parrying is an effective defensive strategy in Elden Ring, especially if you have fast reflexes. There are a few different Parry skills, but Golden Parry is by far my favorite. Keep reading to find out how to get Golden Parry in Elden Ring.

Recommended Videos

Golden Parry Ash of War location in Elden Ring

Golden Parry location in Elden Ring
Golden Parry location in Altus Plateau. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

In Elden Ring, Golden Parry drops from a Teardrop Scarab in the Capital Outskirts in eastern Altus Plateau. It’s straightforward to get, so you can head straight for Golden Parry as soon as you reach Altus Plateau—either by ascending the Ruin-Strewn Precipice or by collecting both halves of the Dectus Medallion and using it at the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Find the Teardrop Scarab at the location marked on the map above, on the ramp leading up to the city gates. Just be wary—the area is guarded by a Gargoyle and two Tree Sentinels, so keep your wits about you.

Elden Ring Golden Parry, explained

Brass Shield item and Golden Parry description in Elden Ring
The Brass Shield is a great candidate for Golden Parry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To apply Golden Parry to a shield in Elden Ring, visit Smithing Master Hewg in the Roundtable Hold. Choose Ashes of War, then select a compatible shield. Golden Parry works with most small and medium shields.

When you use Golden Parry, your character performs the regular Parry animation but with a fancy golden effect that increases the range of your Parry. You can Parry melee attacks from further away with Golden Parry—approximately double the normal range—but every Parry attempt costs 4 FP, so use it wisely and don’t spam..

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
twitter Link to www.tpefoley.com