Parrying is an effective defensive strategy in Elden Ring, especially if you have fast reflexes. There are a few different Parry skills, but Golden Parry is by far my favorite. Keep reading to find out how to get Golden Parry in Elden Ring.

Golden Parry Ash of War location in Elden Ring

Golden Parry location in Altus Plateau. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

In Elden Ring, Golden Parry drops from a Teardrop Scarab in the Capital Outskirts in eastern Altus Plateau. It’s straightforward to get, so you can head straight for Golden Parry as soon as you reach Altus Plateau—either by ascending the Ruin-Strewn Precipice or by collecting both halves of the Dectus Medallion and using it at the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Find the Teardrop Scarab at the location marked on the map above, on the ramp leading up to the city gates. Just be wary—the area is guarded by a Gargoyle and two Tree Sentinels, so keep your wits about you.

Elden Ring Golden Parry, explained

The Brass Shield is a great candidate for Golden Parry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To apply Golden Parry to a shield in Elden Ring, visit Smithing Master Hewg in the Roundtable Hold. Choose Ashes of War, then select a compatible shield. Golden Parry works with most small and medium shields.

When you use Golden Parry, your character performs the regular Parry animation but with a fancy golden effect that increases the range of your Parry. You can Parry melee attacks from further away with Golden Parry—approximately double the normal range—but every Parry attempt costs 4 FP, so use it wisely and don’t spam..

