How to get the Grossmesser Sword in Elden Ring

Grossmesser is a Curved Sword in Elden Ring. Its best asset is its Spinning Slash skill, which lets you spin around and hit many enemies all at once. It’s great to use, and the good news is that it’s quite easy to find.

Where to find the Grossmesser Sword in Elden Ring

The best place to find the Grossmesser Sword is in the Tombsward Catacombs. You can get there by going to the Tombsward Site of Lost Grace in Weeping Peninsula, then head north past a big column. Climb the slope at the end, turn right to see some old ruins, and you’ll find the entrance behind a broken column.

Once you’re inside, you can find the Grossmesser Skeleton by turning left to find the boss door and then heading right. The Grossmesser Skeleton will spawn next to the Grave Glovewort in that area.

You might also find the Grossmesser Sword when you defeat other skeletons in the Tombsward Catacombs, and from skeletons all over the map who have it. You can spot these skeletons because they don’t carry a shield or bow and they have a unique rolling move.

What stats does the Grossmesser Sword have?

The Grossmesser Sword is powerful, dealing a lot of Physical Damage and having a good Critical Hit rate. It gets stronger with Strength and Dexterity. To use it, you need 14 Strength and 12 Dexterity.

Attack

Attribute Value Phy 115 Mag 0 Fire 0 Ligt 0 Holy 0 Crit 100

Guard

Attribute Value Phy 46 Mag 34 Fire 34 Ligt 34 Holy 34 Boost 28

Can you upgrade the Grossmesser Sword in Elden Ring?

Yes, you can upgrade the Grossmesser Sword. Just like other similar weapons in the same class in Elden Ring, you do this by using Smithing Stones at a Blacksmith.

You can also give the Grossmesser Sword new skills and affinities with Ashes of War. The Spinning Slash skill comes with it already, and it’s a great choice because it’s so good at fighting many enemies at the same time.