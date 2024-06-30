How to get Cragblade in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

With so many flashy new tools in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, much of the base game content tends to get overlooked. Powerful weapon skills from the base Elden Ring game still fit into many endgame builds in the DLC, such as the Cragblade skill.

Here’s how to get your hands on Cragblade in Elden Ring.

Where to find Cragblade in Elden Ring

Find the Teardrop Scarab here. Image via FromSoftware

Cragblade is a weapon art, found in the form of an Ash of War that can be imbued onto certain weapon types in Elden Ring. There are two main ways to acquire Ashes of War; the first involves defeating powerful enemies, while the second will have you hunt Teardrop Scarabs. To find Cragblade, you will need to find a specific Teardrop Scarab.

The beetle we are looking for exists in Caelid. Once you get to the main road of Caelid, keep going along the path southeast, past bosses like Decaying Ekzykes and the Night’s Cavalry. Once you reach the end of the southern path, you will see the bridge that leads into Redmane Castle. Before you cross the bridge, turn around and search the area.

Stop and rest at the Impassable Greatbridge Site of Grace before looking around for the sword monument nearby. Once you make it here, you should find the Teardrop Scarab you’re looking for scuttling around. Dash towards it and finish it off before it escapes and it will drop the Ash of War: Cragblade item.

Image via FromSoftware

If the Teardrop Scarab does escape, reload the area and go back to the same spot to try again. Now that you know how to acquire the Cragblade, you will need to know how to use it right.

How to use Cragblade in Elden Ring

The Ash of War: Cragblade can be imbued on any type of bladed weapon. This includes light weapons like Daggers, medium weapons like Straight Swords, and heavy weapons like Greatswords and Colossal Swords. There are many great weapon choices both in the main game and in Shadow of the Erdtree, some of which can be found quite early.

Cragblade also changes the weapon’s affinity to Heavy, making it perfect if you’re running a Strength build with heavy weapons like Greatswords, Great Spears, and Colossal Weapons.

Cragblade offers a Gravity buff to your bladed weapon by temporarily reinforcing it with rocks. As long as this buff is active, your weapon will deal bonus damage and be able to break through enemies’ stances much easier. This effect is especially powerful against enemies with high poise that need several heavy hits to be staggered.

The more you stagger your enemy, the faster you can take them down with critical hits, making Cragblade even more powerful to have against the DLC bosses and their high health pools.

