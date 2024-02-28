How to get and use the Sentry’s Torch in Elden Ring

There is no shortage of dark caves and other locations in Elden Ring, and the best way to light up your surroundings is with a torch. While you can acquire a basic torch near the start of the game, you can up the illumination by getting the Sentry’s Torch.

Recommended Videos

The Sentry’s Torch is given to protectors of the Erdtree and can technically act as a desperation weapon if need be. It scales Strength, Dexterity, and Faith and also has some decent defensive stats as well. Of course, you likely want the Sentry’s Torch solely for lighting up dark places, so check out the guide below to see where to acquire it in Elden Ring.

Getting the Sentry’s Torch in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, the Sentry’s Torch is an extremely late-game item in Elden Ring, as it’s only acquired through one specific place in the Altus Plateau. You can buy the Sentry’s Torch from the Hermit Merchant’s Shack in the region, which is located just outside the entrance to Leyndell, Royal Capital. More specifically, the shack is situated between the Minor Erdtree and the Perfumer’s Grotto north of the capital, as seen in the map screenshot below:

The location of the Hermit Merchant’s Shack. Screenshot via MapGenie

You can purchase the Sentry’s Torch for 7,000 Runes from the Hermit Merchant. It comes with the Weapon Skill “Torch Attack” and can only be resold for 200 Runes, so once you buy it, you’re most likely stuck with it.

In addition to finding the Hermit Merchant at the shack, you can also find a Bell Bearing Hunter, but only at night. This is quite useful if you’re looking to upgrade your gear via the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold. Of course, you need to defeat the hunter first to acquire their Bell Bearing.

Using the Sentry’s Torch

Once you have the Sentry’s Torch in your inventory, you can use it one of two ways:

The Sentry’s Torch can be equipped to your off-hand , where your character will use it as a secondary weapon. Having it in your off-hand also means you light up your front surroundings.

, where your character will use it as a secondary weapon. Having it in your off-hand also means you light up your front surroundings. If you want to two hand a weapon in Elden Ring but also use the Sentry’s Torch, have the torch in your off-hand and then two hand your primary weapon. This causes the torch to be moved to your character’s back, where it will still light up your surroundings.

By having the Sentry’s Torch, you can reveal invisible enemies, which also locks onto them and allows you to successfully attack. However, the torch does not reveal any invisible doors, passageways, etc. so don’t go running up to every wall and expecting it to disappear. You do not have to meet the stat requirements of the Sentry’s Torch to use it as a light or reveal invisible enemies.

And that’s everything you need to know about finding and using the Sentry’s Torch in Elden Ring. It’s a quite useful item for the late-game, but it’s limited as a weapon.