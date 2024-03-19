These fan-made Dragon’s Dogma 2 crossovers prove it has the most powerful character creation tool ever

In the almost two weeks since the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator launched, fans have managed to recreate such a wide array of characters from other games, movies, and the like that it might make it the best character creator tool in any video game.

We’ve already seen several examples of players recreating the cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to a scarily accurate degree, but people have naturally flocked to other fantasy IPs as well for character ideas. With Dragon Age: Dreadwolf still nowhere in sight, one Prismatic_Skye on X (formerly Twitter) has done the next best thing and made Dorian, one of Dragon Age: Inquisition‘s party members, in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Meanwhile on Reddit, there’s already a fantastic looking Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings. In addition, LOCKHARTX7 showed off their attempt at making Rhaenyra Targaryen from Game of Thrones, whereas stacymc shared their takes on a more realistic looking Link and Zelda from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Both users also shared the sliders they used so anyone can copy their ideas should they want to play with those same characters, which is great for anyone who might feel completely overwhelmed by how incredibly detailed Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s character creator is.

It’s not just fantasy characters though; it seems almost anyone can be popped into Dragon’s Dogma 2 no matter what genre they’re from. A few people, including strmhnd, recreated horror star Leon S. Kennedy from the Resident Evil games, and Reddit user Strange_Music turned to Disco Elysium, a very different kind of RPG, for inspiration, recreating protagonist Harrier DuBois complete with his rosy face and horrid smile.

Unsurprisingly, some players have taken the opportunity to make some utterly cursed characters, such as this genuinely scary looking Pikachu made using the new Beastren race. There’s also Tibore‘s recreation of Chester the Cheetah, the Cheetos mascot, who looks like he’s seen better days. While Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s character creator only offers two races, players have handily demonstrated how much potential it still has. The addition of the Beastren alone means more animalistic characters can be made, and they don’t necessarily need to be cats as evidenced by the Pikachu example.

Between Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Tekken 8, it’s already a good year for those who love to flex their creative juices when it comes to making and customizing characters. Considering Street Fighter 6 also launched with a similarly detailed character creator allowing fans to come up with some real freakish designs, Dragon’s Dogma 2 may not be the last time Capcom adds an advanced character creator tool to one of its games.

