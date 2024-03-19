The Lord of the Rings meets Dragon’s Dogma 2 as picture-perfect Gandalf is brought to life

Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases in a few days on March 22, but you can already dive into character creation ahead of launch. One creation shared on Reddit brought to life one of the most renowned fantasy characters of all time, Gandalf.

You must have been living under a rock if you’ve never heard of Gandalf or Lord of the Rings. The renowned wizard is a major character in J.R.R Tolkien’s stories, and soon you’ll be able to recruit him in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Posted on Reddit on March 19, this Dragon’s Dogma 2 creation looks like both versions of Gandalf combined into one, with white hair and a grey robe. But there’s much more to the character than that, as his resemblance to legendary actor Ian McKellen is phenomenal.

With crystal blue eyes, a broad nose, and the same calm and respectful expression that McKellen carries as Gandalf throughout Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, this creation is uncanny. Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t out yet, we’ll have to wait before we can recruit Gandalf into our parties, but since we’re die-hard LotR fans, we’ll certainly be doing so on Friday.

The renowned wizard isn’t the only crossover character making his way into Dragon’s Dogma 2, as players everywhere are experimenting with the character creator before the game officially launches on March 22.

Gandalf is just one of many excellent creations so far. Players have also made Ryan Gosling (you can just call him Ken), Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft, and Game of Thrones’ The Hound and Tormund Giantsbane. With the release edging closer every hour, we’re certain more will make the spotlight soon.

