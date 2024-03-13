Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t even out but players have already sunk a day of their lives into it

Incredible dedication.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 12:06 pm
A character in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image via Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players have already dedicated a day of their lives to the Capcom title, and the game hasn’t even been released yet.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 original is set to be one of the biggest launches of 2024, and players have already sunk hours into Dragon’s Dogma 2 after the character creator was released on March 8.

A woman holds up a glowing hand in Dragon's Dogma 2
Hi there. Image via Capcom

With access to the feature, players can make their characters in advance of the game’s full release on March 22, allowing them to dive straight into the action with no delay, as well as designing Pawns to assist them and other players on their adventure.

The community has already come together to create incredible and frightening designs, taking inspiration from other games, movies, and more, with some going truly above and beyond in their commitment.

On Reddit, one player admitted they were “almost 30 hours in” and shared a screenshot of their Dragon’s Dogma 2 playtime, which stood at an incredible 27 hours—and it turns out they weren’t the only ones so dedicated.

Other players admitted spending 28 hours, and another said they spent 35 hours on the character creator before they were finally happy with their designs for their Arisen and Pawn—and here I was thinking the hour or so I spent designing my beautiful cat man was obscene.

For those who struggle to decide on the perfect look, there’s a dedicated fashion channel on Reddit where people are sharing their creations and the sliders they used, so you should be able to replicate them yourself.

I had a quick scan of the Subreddit and spotted several incredible designs, with everything from Geralt from The Witcher to Adam Sandler, Ozzy Osbourne, Chucky, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Lae’zel, and even the Undertaker.

