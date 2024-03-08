You can already start making Dragon’s Dogma 2 characters online to save time

CAPCOM is giving everyone the chance to create their Dragon’s Dogma 2 character and main Pawns super early with a free tool that just went live two weeks out from release.

Character creation is one of the most important aspects of any role-playing game because players always want to create heroes that resonate. It often means they spend hours and hours in the creators before starting to play. For this very reason, Dragon’s Dogma 2 fans have been eagerly awaiting a demo so they could bowl the design stage over early; and though there’s no demo coming soon, this new creator should scratch the same itch.

There are only a handful of hair options to choose from. Image via Capcom

This free Dragon’s Dogma 2 tool can be downloaded directly from the title’s store pages on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam, and the best part is the character creation data will be transferred to the full game once it launches. You don’t even need to pre-purchase Dragon’s Dogma 2 to download this free tool on any applicable platform either. So, you can test out the character creation tool and play around with it a little without fully committing to buying.

Once you’ve downloaded the Character Creation and Storage tool, you can open the game, select either the Arisen (which is your character) or your main Pawn, and then an empty slot. If you choose the Arisen option, you’ll also be given a choice of preset—there are 14 premade characters—or create a new character. If you choose your main Pawn, you’ll be given the same choices with the same 14 premade characters you can customize.

Once you get into the detailed customization section, you can spend as many hours as you like creating the ultimate character and companion duo. While it’s not exactly a demo, at least we won’t waste time creating our characters once Dragon’s Dogma 2 goes live on March 22.