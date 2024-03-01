Dragon Age: Deadwolf‘s development experienced several discouraging twists and turns, but rumors suggest the wait is almost over and a release date could be on the horizon

At the Game Awards in December 2023, BioWare revealed a teaser for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but the trailer didn’t include a release date. In saying that, the video promised more information would be revealed in summer 2024. Leakers got ahead of the official announcement, giving eager fans a potential release window.

When does Dragon Age: Dreadwolf release? Rumors and release window

Dragon Age players see a light at the end of the tunnel. Image via Bioware

During an episode of the Game Mess podcast, VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb revealed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf could launch sometime in late 2024, and added that BioWare employees feel “confident” about the window.

BioWare first announced the fourth installment in the Dragon Age franchise at the Game Awards show in 2018. After years of not getting any updates, uneasiness started to creep in when a widely-disliked gameplay leak in 2023 rubbed players the wrong way. To make matters worse, a few months later, the studio laid off 50 employees, after multiple titles such as Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem underperformed. Then, in October 2023, seven employees sued BioWare in a bid to receive fair compensation for getting their benefits eliminated from termination pay after being laid off.

Hopes were already dwindling, but expectations plummeted ahead of the 2023 Game Awards as excitement reached an “all-time low.” BioWare came through when fans needed them most and finally delivered the long-awaited teaser trailer.

Even if Dragon Age players still have a long time to wait, any positive developments will be welcomed with welcome arms, given the circumstances of what’s been an extremely turbulent development.