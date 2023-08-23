BioWare says laying off 50 employees will ‘unlock more creativity’ in upcoming projects

BioWare, the video game developer most known for its RPG titles like the Mass Effect franchise, is eliminating “approximately 50 roles” to “shift towards a more focused studio,” the company’s general manager Gary McKay said in an official statement on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The mass layoffs, according to BioWare, will allow its developers to “iterate quickly” and “unlock more creativity.” The Canadian studio said the layoffs were necessary to ensure its upcoming game Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is “outstanding” and the next Mass Effect game is successful.

“If you’re wondering how all of this will impact development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, let me be clear that our dedication to the game has never wavered,” McKay said. “Our commitment remains steadfast, and we all are working to make this game worthy of the Dragon Age name. We are confident that we’ll have the time needed to ensure Dreadwolf reaches its full potential.”

An update from BioWare studio GM Gary McKay: https://t.co/bTVNnnu8Et pic.twitter.com/QTdD1wvBmg — BioWare (@bioware) August 23, 2023

BioWare said it will try to provide everyone who has been affected by the layoffs with internal opportunities across other EA studios but recognized it’s unlikely everybody affected will find a new role within the company.

Related: Iconic Xbox personality Major Nelson leaves Microsoft after 2 decades with company

While BioWare tried to justify the mass layoffs as a positive move for the company and its games, several fans called out BioWare for spinning the narrative and are uncertain, to say the least, that such a massive change won’t have a negative impact on the quality of Dreadwolf and Mass Effect 4.

Fan calls out BioWare for spinning the narrative. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fans are not so sure this will have a positive impact on BioWare’s next games. Screenshot by Dot Esports The official statement issued by BioWare isn’t convincing fans at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For now, all fans can hope for is that everyone affected by the BioWare layoffs lands on their feet elsewhere and that Dreadwolf and Mass Effect 4 turn out well. Both games still don’t have a release date, but it’s likely they’ll come out in 2024.

About the author