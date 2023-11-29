Dragon’s Dogma 2 is releasing in March 2024, 12 years after Capcom launched this RPG franchise. Fans are as hyped as ever to play a sequel to Dragon’s Dogma, especially after all this time, and they’ll be able to experiment with the game on multiple platforms.

Many gamers have already made the jump to Microsoft’s latest console, Xbox Series X, as it can run games much better than its predecessor, and gaming companies have been focusing on releasing only for the new-gen lately. But will Dragon’s Dogma 2 be available for Xbox Series X?

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Xbox Series X?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will launch exclusively for new-gen consoles. Image via Capcom

Capcom plans to release Dragon’s Dogma 2 for Xbox Series X|S in March 2024. The game will have a standard version priced at $70 and a Deluxe Edition priced at $80.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will also released for PC and PlayStation 5, on top of coming to Xbox Series X|S.

Unfortunately for Xbox One players, it doesn’t seem like Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available for Xbox One. Capcom hasn’t announced any intention of releasing Dragon’s Dogma 2 to older consoles and will likely follow what other AAA games have been doing lately, which is releasing only for PC and new-gen consoles.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 available for pre-order on Xbox Series X?

Yes, you can already pre-order Dragon’s Dogma 2 on the Xbox store. You can also pre-order on Steam and the PS store, if you wish to do so. If you’re an avid PC gamer, though, it’s best to check whether or not your PC can run it before pre-ordering the game as it’ll demand a lot in terms of hardware.