Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 down? How to check DD2 server status

Although Dragon’s Dogma 2 is primarily an offline single-player RPG, it offers some online functionality, so it’s worth knowing if the servers are ever down.

Recommended Videos

Much to some players’ disappointment, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t offer any sort of co-op multiplayer option, online or otherwise. That said, players can share their Pawns online, allowing others to recruit them during their adventure. Obviously, this requires you to have an internet connection.

Should you ever find yourself unable to connect to Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s servers, it’s always worth triple-checking your connection first by seeing if you can get online with any other devices. If not, then the problem may very well be with your router, so try resetting it since that can sometimes be all it needs. There’s also no harm in simply resetting your console or PC. If all else fails, then the issue lies with Capcom’s servers.

How to check the server status for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Even offline, you’ll never journey alone. Image via Capcom

At the time of writing, there’s no dedicated website for checking if there’s an issue with the Dragon’s Dogma 2 servers. So, if you’re struggling to connect online, your best port of call is to check social media and see if anyone else has a similar problem.

Capcom should highlight serious server issues via the Dragon’s Dogma X (formerly Twitter) account. If not, there is a dedicated Dragon’s Dogma subreddit and Discord channel. If there’s a widespread issue with the servers, other players will no doubt gather on either one of these platforms to inform everyone else and maybe offer workarounds or fixes.

While it can be annoying not being able to connect online and thus unable to enlist other players’ Pawns (especially given how creative some of the custom characters can be), you can at least play Dragon’s Dogma 2 in its entirety without access to the servers. It does require a one-time internet connection when you first boot the game up, but that’s it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more