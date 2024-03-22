Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 down? How to check DD2 server status

For when you want to recruit new Pawns.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 04:52 am
A woman holds up a glowing hand in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image via Capcom

Although Dragon’s Dogma 2 is primarily an offline single-player RPG, it offers some online functionality, so it’s worth knowing if the servers are ever down.

Recommended Videos

Much to some players’ disappointment, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t offer any sort of co-op multiplayer option, online or otherwise. That said, players can share their Pawns online, allowing others to recruit them during their adventure. Obviously, this requires you to have an internet connection.

Should you ever find yourself unable to connect to Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s servers, it’s always worth triple-checking your connection first by seeing if you can get online with any other devices. If not, then the problem may very well be with your router, so try resetting it since that can sometimes be all it needs. There’s also no harm in simply resetting your console or PC. If all else fails, then the issue lies with Capcom’s servers.

How to check the server status for Dragon’s Dogma 2

The player Arisen shaking hands with an NPC party member after defeating a beast.
Even offline, you’ll never journey alone. Image via Capcom

At the time of writing, there’s no dedicated website for checking if there’s an issue with the Dragon’s Dogma 2 servers. So, if you’re struggling to connect online, your best port of call is to check social media and see if anyone else has a similar problem.

Capcom should highlight serious server issues via the Dragon’s Dogma X (formerly Twitter) account. If not, there is a dedicated Dragon’s Dogma subreddit and Discord channel. If there’s a widespread issue with the servers, other players will no doubt gather on either one of these platforms to inform everyone else and maybe offer workarounds or fixes.

While it can be annoying not being able to connect online and thus unable to enlist other players’ Pawns (especially given how creative some of the custom characters can be), you can at least play Dragon’s Dogma 2 in its entirety without access to the servers. It does require a one-time internet connection when you first boot the game up, but that’s it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Can you manually save in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
arisen in dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Can you manually save in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Can you hide your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Arisen with helmet
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Can you hide your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity: How to find Ulrika in DD2
The NPC Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity: How to find Ulrika in DD2
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can you manually save in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
arisen in dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Can you manually save in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Can you hide your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Arisen with helmet
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Can you hide your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity: How to find Ulrika in DD2
The NPC Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity: How to find Ulrika in DD2
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 22, 2024
Author
Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports covering all kinds of gaming news. A graduate in Computer Games Design and Creative Writing from Brunel University who's been writing about games since 2014. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.