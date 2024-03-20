Eager Dragon’s Dogma 2 fans have already made every custom character you can ever imagine

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are so far beyond keen to get into the game they’ve created almost every character imaginable in the free character creation tool, the only “demo” of the game they can play until it goes live on March 22.

Although many Dragon’s Dogma fans have been waiting for the sequel to come out for over 10 years, it’s no surprise that the hype for this game only grows with every video and gameplay trailer, especially the one featuring the voice of the legendary actor Ian McShane known for roles in John Wick and Kung Fu Panda. With only access to the free character creator tool to fuel their desires to dive into Dragon’s Dogma 2, players have created every pop culture and historical character they could think of and create.

Shadowheart has been brought to life by one player. Image via u/ThrowRA_deerling on Reddit

Now, you may be thinking, surely they haven’t created them all? Perhaps not, but some of these creations boggle the mind. Thousands of incredible character designs are being shared, like Shadowheart (Baldur’s Gate 3), Kratos (God of War), Sansa Stark (Game of Thrones), Karin (Dragon Ball), Morticia Addams (The Addams Family), and even one of Albert Einstein. Sadly, I haven’t seen a Waldo or Wizard Whitebeard design just yet, but players have even gone as far as making horrific yet brilliant, “realistic” versions of Pikachu and loveable duo Shrek and Donkey for their Pawns and Arisen.

While the character creator tool is the only “demo-like” thing players have had access to, it’s been dubbed “the best character creator out of all video games” because of its highly customizable tools and simple UI, with others describing the character creator as nothing short of impressive.

Despite concerns that Dragon’s Dogma 2 won’t live up to its hype, players are just excited to enjoy the character creator to tide them over until they can finally dive into the new story, explore the vast, open world with all of its (hopefully) glorious quests, the game’s aesthetics, including armor, creatures, and weapons, and enjoy the new Vocations.

Until you can get your hands on the complete game on March 22, you’ll just have to continue tweaking your character designs or create new ones.

