During the Dulled Steel, Cold Forge side quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you are tasked with finding Glimmercoal to repair the regalia sword. However, finding it can be tricky as you must enter Battahl and find a specific cave.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to find Glimmercoal in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to find Glimmercoal in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

Follow the path to the quest marker. Image via Capcom

Glimmercoal can be found in the cave Digger’s Ruins, located southwest of Bakbattahl in Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

If you haven’t entered Battahl yet, you’ll need to get a Permit, which you will get from Brant as part of the main storyline, and you’ll need a Beastren Mask, which you can purchase from Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town if you aren’t a Beastren. From here, it’s somewhat smooth sailing to get into Battahl and to Bakbattahl.

Once you’ve reached Bakbattahl, you will talk to the smithy at Brokkr’s Smithy, then Sara, who will task you with finding Glimmercoal. If you’re completing the Dulled Steel, Cold Forge side quest, you will notice a gold icon on your map southwest of the city. This will lead you to the Digger’s Ruins Cave and the Glimmercoal.

If you simply want to find the cave to sate your curiosity, you can do so by following these steps:

Take the West exit of Bakbattahl and follow the straight path Nearing the end of the straight path, there is a path that veers off to the left that you must take. Then, continue to follow the curved path When you reach the fork in the road, take the left path and continue around the bend You’ll reach another fork in the road, where you can continue forward or take the left path, which looks like you’re doing a 180-degree turn. Take the left path and follow it After a few bends in the road, you’ll find the entrance to Digger’s Ruins

Inside the cave, Slimes and Goblins pop out of nowhere or drop from the ceiling, so you’ll need to be careful as they can be challenging to kill. To find Glimmercoal, turn off your lantern and search for the glimmering green coal deposits. You won’t have any trouble seeing them as they glow pretty brightly in a Kryptonite-like way.

For the Dulled Steel, Cold Forge quest, you only need to give Sara 15 Glimmercoal, but you can collect more Glimmercoal from the deposits further inside the cave. Once you have what you need, return to Sara and continue completing the objectives to finish this quest.

Whether you’re looking for an adventure or need to mend the dulled regalia sword, this is everything you need to know about where to find Glimmercoal in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more