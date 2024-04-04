Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get Sunstone in DD2

If you haven’t noticed you can mine precious ores in Dragon’s Dogma 2, then you have probably silenced your pawns and their constant “I reckon there’s materials to gather around” line.Even if you’re a seasoned miner in Dragon’s Dogma 2, chances are you’ve only stumbled upon silver and gold ore veins, not Sunstone.

Recommended Videos

This elusive mineral is a rare find, typically available only in the game’s late stages. You’ll need sharp eyes and patience to secure some. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to farm Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Part-time miner, full time Arisen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2, mine it around Dragonsbreath Tower, defeat Serpents, Gorechimeras, or Grim Ogres, or purchase it from Mubarak’s Shop in northern Battahl.

Mined around Dragonsbreath Tower

You can reach Dragonsbreath Tower by following the primary route westward from Bakbattahl until the path forks to the south. Upon reaching a fork in the road, indicated by a bridge, turn right into the forest. Continue along this path until you arrive at Dragonsbreath Tower, a point of interest full of Sunstone ore veins.

Drops from Serpent, Gorechimera, and Grim Ogre

Here’s where you can find each enemy:

Serpent : Serpents are Saurian-like creatures with Lightning powers. You can find them southwest of the Sacred Arbor area in Vermund.

: Serpents are Saurian-like creatures with Lightning powers. You can find them southwest of the Sacred Arbor area in Vermund. Gorechimera : If you haven’t reached the endgame yet, then you can find a Gorechimera in the depths of the Waterfall Cave in Vermund.

: If you haven’t reached the endgame yet, then you can find a Gorechimera in the depths of the Waterfall Cave in Vermund. Grim Ogre: You can find one Grim Ogre near the Enoa’Battahl Forest in Battahl, near the Trickster Maister Reverent Shrine, and another by following the main road in the Wyrmsblood Forest.

Purchased from Mubarak’s Shop in Battahl

Mubarak is a beastren wandering merchant you can find on the northern Battahl’s roads. You can purchase Sunstone ore for 3000 gold each from him. If you’ve purchased his entire stock, he resupplies after three days, so rest at a nearby campsite and try again.

Best uses for Sunstone Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The best use for Sunstone Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to enhance equipment and weapons at an armory or smithy.

A notable weapon that requires Sunstone to enhance is the Vermundian and Elvian Dragon’s Breath, so if you’re going for the best Magick Archer build in DD2, keep it in your inventory. I wouldn’t recommend selling it unless you’re already comfortable with the equipment you have to tackle the Unmoored World in the true ending of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more