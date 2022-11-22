How to get bronze, silver, and gold ore in Coral Island

Coral Island is a farm simulator and management game developed by Stairway games and published by Humble Games. The game is similar to the likes of Stardew Valley and My Time at Portia where you are given access to your own land that you must then develop. In Coral Island, you have access to an island’s worth of land to build your farm on, with other NPCs and local residents helping you out.

Coral Island is currently in early access and there is no set end goal to the game. The developers aim to create a relaxing experience where each player can play at their own pace while developing their farm, nurturing animals, and building relationships with the other residents. The game also puts a fair amount of focus on romance with a cast of dateable characters to progress your relationship with.

On the off-time you get, however, you will still need to develop your farm to progress through the game. To do so, certain resources are needed, ranging from flora and fauna to natural resources like ores. Today we will be discussing the types of ores in this game, specifically the bronze, silver, and gold ores, and how you can get them.

How to get ores in Coral Island

Image via Humble Games

The ores available in this game are quite varied and they can be found down in the Cavern area. Currently, the ores in the game are Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Osmium. Of these ores, Osmium is the only one not yet available in the game but will be added in future updates. For now, the ores of importance are Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

As mentioned earlier, you can regularly find ore in the Cavern, which can be found directly to the north of your starting home. Specifically, take a left turn from the Ranch to get to the Cavern. Once you get into the Cavern itself, it will be divided into four different caves, each with its own ores to find.

Earth Mine: This is the default mine in the game that is open upon arrival. Bronze can be found here.

Once you reach level 40 in the Earth Mine, this mine unlocks. Bronze and Silver can be found here.

This mine is not yet available. Silver and Gold can be found here.

This mine is not yet available. Gold and Osmium can be found here.

Since Gold cannot be found in the Cavern yet, the game gives you the option to purchase each of these ores from the local blacksmiths in the area. The prices for each ore vary based on rarity and currently, they are as follows:

Bronze: 100 coins

Silver: 250 coins

Gold: 800 coins

Regardless of how you choose to get the ores, you can then process them into finished products of your choice using the furnace later. Each of them can be used yourself or sold for more profit.