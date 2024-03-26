Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon's Dogma 2: Can you get a mount in DD2?

Are your feet getting tired?
Published: Mar 26, 2024
If the long road and beaten paths are taking their toll on you and your Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2, then I imagine you would love a mount to carry the burden of your otherworldly weight.

Travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t always accessible, especially when it comes to fast travel and manoeuvring around the map. Often, you’ll find yourself backtracking, coming across one Cyclops and Minotaur after another, when you just want to quickly get to where you’re heading.

It’s almost accepted for open-world games to incorporate some kind of fast travel system, but mounts are also a regular gameplay feature, too. Not only do you become good pals with them, but they can get you from A-to-B faster than it takes for your character to run out of stamina in DD2.

Can you get a mount in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

A player in Dragon's Dogma 2 stood nearby a lake.
Why can’t I just swim? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sadly, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn not have mounts and places the emphasis of travel and exploration squarely on your tired feet.

While I can attest to how frustrating and time-consuming it can be, limited stamina, no mounts, and a selective fast travel system are all part of Capcom’s vision for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

In an interview with IGNDD2 director Hideaki Itsuno said: “We decided to design the map in a way that the journey [itself] could be enjoyed.”

He also explained fast travel is “convenient” and “good,” but the decision to have no mounts and restrict fast travel is completely deliberate. If you’re after more Ferrystones to make fast travel a regular thing—on PC at least—a mod exists that means you won’t need to spend money on microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

To make travel easier, you definitely need to know everything about all Portcrystal locations in DD2.

