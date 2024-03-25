Dragon’s Dogma 2 mod will ensure you’re never tempted to spend money on microtransactions

Following the backlash toward Dragon’s Dogma 2’s microtransactions, it should come as no surprise to know someone’s made a mod that effectively makes them meaningless and not worth buying.

Despite strong reviews and first impressions from critics and fans, Dragon’s Dogma 2 quickly found itself embroiled in controversy when it launched with day one microtransactions, allowing players to spend real money on certain resources, such as Wakestones and Portcrystals. While you ultimately don’t have to ever buy the microtransactions (since they can be acquired in-game anyway), PC players can stave off the temptation by installing a certain mod.

Near enough everything becomes much easier to buy with this mod. Image via Nexus Mods

Nexus Mods user XxCRAZYPOTATOxX wasted no time putting this mod together, releasing it on March 23, less than 24 hours after Dragon’s Dogma 2’s launch. Simply titled Crazy’s Shop, this mod makes it so the shops in Vernworth will stock up to 255 of certain types of items, including but not limited to Elite & Explorer Camp Kits, Wakestones, Rift Crystals, Ferrystones, and Beetles. This is frankly an obscene amount and since the mod also restocks those items back up to 255 every in-game day, you’ll always have more to buy as long as you’ve got the gold for it.

While you’re unlikely to ever need to purchase these items in bulk, XxCRAZYPOTATOxX has warned that players should only ever buy 99 of any given item at once, implying any more than that will cause Dragon’s Dogma 2 to crash and/or all those items vanishing. They’ve also recommended combining this with another mod that reduces the price of everything to only one gold, which we included in our best Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods list.

At time of writing, the mod has already proved to be popular, having been downloaded nearly 40,000 times, though this is obviously only possible on the PC version of Dragon’s Dogma 2. So, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players simply need to learn some self-restraint.

Microtransactions haven’t been the only thing to draw ire from players, though. Dragon’s Dogma 2’s performance, particularly on PC, has been a common source of complaints—so much so that Capcom has pledged to address it. One thing it’s less likely to fix, though, is the Dragonsplague mechanic, which has been hampering some players’ enjoyment of the game.

