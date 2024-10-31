Does Dragon Age The Veilguard have multiplayer?

The vast world of Thedas is calling, but before you set off to begin your next journey, you might be wondering whether you can rally some friends to enjoy Dragon Age: The Veilguard with. Knowing whether multiplayer is an option or a planned feature might impact how you play.

The thought of navigating such an expansive world on your own might seem daunting or you may be eager to create a powerful character you can use to fight against friends. Whatever your reason is, it’s crucial you know if multiplayer or co-op are options before you start playing. Here’s what you need to know about whether Dragon Age: The Veilguard has multiplayer.

Is Dragon Age The Veilguard multiplayer?

You won’t be journeying alone. Image via BioWare

Dragon Age: The Veilguard does not have multiplayer. It’s an entirely single-player experience with no means to invite other players to accompany you on your journey through Thedas or to fight against along the way.

This may come as a surprise to you if you haven’t been keeping up with the details of this RPG since it was originally supposed to include a multiplayer component. The Veilguard was planned to be a live service game with multiplayer as part of it, but this decision was changed earlier on in development based on the success of single-player focused experiences like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the failure of games like Anthem.

BioWare talked a lot about the process of trying to integrate multiplayer into The Veilguard in an interview with GameInformer (which, sadly, has been scraped from the internet after the magazine and site’s closure). According to GameRant’s discussion of this interview, another key reason the dev team chose to steer away from multiplayer was to help get back to the core of what the Dragon Age franchise is: A series that ultimately focuses on a rich single-player experience with a detailed world, an engaging story, meaningful characters to meet, critical choices to make, and plenty of battles to fight.

Multiplayer has never been a staple in this series. Dragon Age: Inquisition made an attempt at integrating a co-op mode, but it was disjointed from the main storyline and key gameplay as it existed as an entirely separate mode that had no impact on the main story and game. It’s not what Dragon Age is known for which seems to be one of the main reasons the team ended up scrapping multiplayer and honing in on enhancing the single-player experience for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Does Dragon Age The Veilguard have co-op?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard does not have co-op. There are no multiplayer modes in this game and this includes both cooperative and competitive gameplay options. Instead, the entire game is built around a single-player RPG experience.

Will Dragon Age The Veilguard add multiplayer?

There are lots of unique characters you can get to know throughout your journey. Image via BioWare

There has been no official information about Dragon Age: The Veilguard possibly adding multiplayer in the future. Based on the information that is known and everything the devs have said about why they steered away from a multiplayer experience, it doesn’t seem likely that multiplayer will be added in a later update.

While multiplayer doesn’t seem like a probable feature that will be added in the future, there’s always a chance modders could attempt to integrate it down the line. Even this doesn’t seem super likely though as past Dragon Age games have mostly only featured mods that alter smaller details like cosmetics and slight gameplay changes. Implementing an entirely new game mode or modifying the core single-player experience is probably too difficult for any modder to pull off without official mod support features from BioWare.

Although you can’t team up with your real-world friends, there are many companions you can befriend and even romance throughout your journey. This means you won’t be exploring entirely alone, as you can freely choose between quite a few unique allies who will fight loyally at your side and be integral to how your story unfolds.

