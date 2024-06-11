All romanceable characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature a handful of characters that serve as companions, both new ones and ones from previous games. And when it comes to romance, you’ll be able to pick any of them you want.

While previous games in the series have been a tad restrictive when it comes to who you can romance as some companions preferred certain genders or even races, those restrictions are being removed in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Companions are a key part of the story in Dragon Age games, but the ability to romance them has always been a significant part of the titles fans love.

Looking for love while you save the world? You’ve got a lot of potential suitors to choose from.

Who are all the romanceable characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

All seven companions can be romanced in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Companion Appearance Race Romanceable? (Lace) Harding Dwarf Yes Neve Human Yes Lucanis Human Yes Bellara Elf Yes Emmrich Human Yes Davrin Elf Yes Taash Qunari Yes

Varric, who was a party member in both Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Inquisition, is not listed as a companion in The Veilguard, despite a major presence in both the trailer and gameplay reveal. He’s instead listed as a “major character,” which makes his status as a romanceable character currently undetermined, even though he was not romanceable in previous games. Solas, who was only romanceable to female elves in Inquisition, also has an undetermined romance status, despite his villain status in The Veilguard.

In an interview with IGN, Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director Corinne Busche confirmed that all the companions are pansexual (attracted to people of all genders and gender identities). Busche also confirmed that some of the later romance gameplay “gets pretty spicy” and, as an M-rated game, will feature nudity.

