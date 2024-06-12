All main characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

One of the most appealing aspects of the Dragon Age franchise is the diverse cast of main characters and companions. These NPCs not only flesh out the world of Thedas, but also make each experience feel unique.

The latest entry into the franchise, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, features both new and returning personalities, making this one of the most exciting casts yet.

Seven companions will join you throughout the game, all with quests and romances, but there is also an assortment of important protagonists and antagonists who affect the story. Here is every main character you’ll need to know before the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

All confirmed main characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Solas

The Dreadwolf is coming. Image via BioWare.

Solas, better known as the Dread Wolf, was a companion in the previous games and is now one of the main antagonists of Veilguard. During his time in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Solas was a romanceable Elven Mage, making the consequences of his betrayal incredibly juicy.

In Veilguard, Solas plans to use his magic to destroy the barrier between Thedas and the Fade, all to restore the immortality of his people. As Solas begins to rip open this portal, he accidentally awakens two powerful Elven deities.

Rook

Be who you want to be. Image via BioWare.

As the newest protagonist in the Dragon Age franchise, Rook can be whoever you want them to be. This fully customizable protagonist can be an Elf, Human, Dwarf, or Qunari, and has six different backgrounds to choose from at the start of your adventure.

With most BioWare games, the personality of the playable character is totally within your control, so prepare to become who you’ve always wanted to be.

Varric

Justice for Bianca. Image via BioWare.

One of the most popular companions in all of Dragon Age is Varric, a Dwarven Rogue who wields a crossbow named Bianca. At the end of Dragon Age: Inquisition, Varric was named the Viscount of Kirkwall, and is no longer a companion in Veilguard.

Luckily, promotional trailers for the game have shown him interacting with Rook, meaning we will be able to see this loveable Dwarf again.

Harding

Swift and cunning. Image via BioWare.

If you have played Dragon Age: Inquisition, you know how iconic Scout Harding is. Lace Harding was one of the most loyal members of the Inquisition and was known for providing a detailed breakdown of every location you could visit in Inquisition.

In Veilguard, Harding is now a full-fledged companion, wielding a bow and some unexpected magical abilities.

Davrin

A protector of the innocent. Image via BioWare.

Davrin is a well-known monster hunter who uses his charms and physicality to complete his jobs. This Warrior is a member of the Grey Wardens, an ancient order that wields supernatural powers and swears to protect people from monsters, demons, and Darkspawn.

Adding Davrin to your party will not only net you a powerful tank, but he also travels with his pet griffon, which may just help you out in battle.

Bellara

Jump into the past. Image via BioWare

This bombastic elf and rogue Bellara is a Veil Jumper focused on uncovering ancient Elven secrets. Veil Jumpers are explorers who face reality-warping magic while attempting to uncover artifacts that may hold great wealth or power.

As someone who is enraptured by ancient Elven culture, Bellara may just have the secrets necessary to take down Solas and his enemies.

Taash

The bigger the beast, the greater the glory. Image via Bioware.

Better known as the Dragon Hunter, Taash is a flashy Qunari Warrior who lives to take risks and go on sprawling adventures. Taash is also a strong ally of the Lords of Fortune, a collective of treasure hunters and explorers known for their dangerous escapades.

Lucanis

A ruthless killer. Image via BioWare.

Well-known as an expert assassin and member of the Antivian Crows, Lucanis is a Rogue who calls himself the Mage Killer. This assassin is known to be pragmatic and ruthless towards his targets, doing whatever it takes to secure a kill.

While Lucanis may be a master assassin, he lacks the skills to survive nearly any social interaction, preferring to sulk and brood like a typical Rogue.

Emmrich

Raise the dead. Image via BioWare.

Although he may be a necromancer, Emmrich is still a well-meaning scholar who joins your group alongside his skeletal companion Manfred. Emmrich is an academic Mage in Nevarra’s Mourn Watch, an elite group of necromancers who tend to the souls of the dead.

Neve

Fight for a better world. Image via BioWare.

Neve is a cynical frost Mage who uses her power to better the lives of anyone she comes across. Neve is committed to her work as a private detective and a member of the Shadow Dragons, a secret organization that fights against corrupt rulers and slavery.

Other characters likely to appear in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The Inquisitor

A familiar face returns. Image via Bioware.

As the past protagonist of Dragon Age: Inquisition, this player-made character will surely have an appearance in Veilguard. The Inquisitor was raised to a position of power after obtaining a magical ability to fight against an impending apocalypse.

Now that Solas is attempting to tear apart the fabric of reality, the Inquisitor will return to fight against their old companion, or in some cases, ex-lover.

