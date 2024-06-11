Characters fighting a dragon in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Image via BioWare
Category:
Dragon Age

Dragon Age: The Veilguard story, explained

A new journey begins.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 03:00 pm

The Dragon Age series always follows a central character navigating through a vast world to save it from total ruin, but the actual storyline is always unique beyond this main premise. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’re back at it as a Rook with a fresh story to navigate.

Recommended Videos

Whether this is the first Dragon Age game you’re jumping into or you’ve played the rest and are returning for more, having a general idea of what’s going on in the story makes the massive world a lot easier to understand. Here’s a breakdown of the storyline in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you know what to expect as you embark on your journey.

What is the plot of Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

All companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Rally your team and get ready to save the world. Image via BioWare

Dragon Age: The Veilguard follows your fully customizable main character, the Rook, as they work to stop two immensely powerful ancient deities that have been accidentally freed by the elven trickster god Solas after his ritual went wrong.

In his ritual, Solas tried to break the veil separating Thedas, the regular world, from the demon world. When it went wrong, two deities determined to continue what they started long ago emerged. These deities seek to gain complete dominance and power over the entire world, and only your character, the Rook, alongside all of the loyal companions in your party can stop them.

Solas was a companion and romanceable character in Dragon Age: Inquisition before the game ended with his betrayal and the unveiling of his true self known as Fen’Harel or the Dread Wolf. Dragon Age: The Veilguard was originally called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf after his character before it was renamed, but Solas is still a very prominent antagonistic figure in the main storyline.

Dragon: Age Inquisition’s Trespasser DLC ends with Solas promising to tear down the Veil, and the events of Dragon Age: The Veilguard start with this threat coming to action. The storyline kicks off early on with his plan going awry and mainly follows the aftermath of his failed ritual as you and your allies work to stop the two malevolent deities from causing total ruin.

As you work your way through this treacherous journey, you can expect to get to know your companions better and even romance them if you desire to. Dragon Age characters are known for being notoriously unpredictable, so make sure you’re on your guard as many past companions from the franchise have ended up betraying the main character.

A lush green forest area in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
You get to explore stunning areas while you’re working on saving the world. Image via BioWare

Between saving the world from dangerous ancient deities, exploring vast environments, and navigating through complex relationships, there’s a lot to balance when playing as the Rook in Dragon Age: The Veilguard as the storyline unfolds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter