Dragon Age: The Veilguard story, explained

The Dragon Age series always follows a central character navigating through a vast world to save it from total ruin, but the actual storyline is always unique beyond this main premise. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’re back at it as a Rook with a fresh story to navigate.

Whether this is the first Dragon Age game you’re jumping into or you’ve played the rest and are returning for more, having a general idea of what’s going on in the story makes the massive world a lot easier to understand. Here’s a breakdown of the storyline in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you know what to expect as you embark on your journey.

What is the plot of Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Rally your team and get ready to save the world. Image via BioWare

Dragon Age: The Veilguard follows your fully customizable main character, the Rook, as they work to stop two immensely powerful ancient deities that have been accidentally freed by the elven trickster god Solas after his ritual went wrong.

In his ritual, Solas tried to break the veil separating Thedas, the regular world, from the demon world. When it went wrong, two deities determined to continue what they started long ago emerged. These deities seek to gain complete dominance and power over the entire world, and only your character, the Rook, alongside all of the loyal companions in your party can stop them.

Solas was a companion and romanceable character in Dragon Age: Inquisition before the game ended with his betrayal and the unveiling of his true self known as Fen’Harel or the Dread Wolf. Dragon Age: The Veilguard was originally called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf after his character before it was renamed, but Solas is still a very prominent antagonistic figure in the main storyline.

Dragon: Age Inquisition’s Trespasser DLC ends with Solas promising to tear down the Veil, and the events of Dragon Age: The Veilguard start with this threat coming to action. The storyline kicks off early on with his plan going awry and mainly follows the aftermath of his failed ritual as you and your allies work to stop the two malevolent deities from causing total ruin.

As you work your way through this treacherous journey, you can expect to get to know your companions better and even romance them if you desire to. Dragon Age characters are known for being notoriously unpredictable, so make sure you’re on your guard as many past companions from the franchise have ended up betraying the main character.

You get to explore stunning areas while you’re working on saving the world. Image via BioWare

Between saving the world from dangerous ancient deities, exploring vast environments, and navigating through complex relationships, there’s a lot to balance when playing as the Rook in Dragon Age: The Veilguard as the storyline unfolds.

