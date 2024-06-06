Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s new name is a downgrade, but gameplay footage is finally coming soon

The next Dragon Age is finally just days away from a reveal, but not without controversy.

Previously known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the new title for the game will be Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and seemingly no one is on board with the change as far as aesthetics are concerned.

Drop the “the,” it’s much cleaner. Image via BioWare

The good news is that the game’s official gameplay reveal will take place next week on June 11, but BioWare did have an explanation for the title change, as shown in a new blog about the long-anticipated game.

“Each of the seven unique characters that make up your companions will have deep and compelling storylines where the decisions you make will impact your relationships with them – as well as their lives,” BioWare general manager Gary McKay said. “You’ll unite this team of unforgettable heroes as you take on a terrifying new threat unleashed on the world. Naturally, the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience.”

The name change has been made “to capture what this game is all about” because “the original title didn’t show just how strongly we feel about our new heroes, their stories and how you’ll need to bring them together to save all of Thedas.”

The Veilguard is the first new Dragon Age title in 10 years, after the launch of Dragon Age: Inquisition in November 2014, so fans of the game likely will forgive the title change once it’s in their hands. When that will be, though, still remains to be seen.

The gameplay premiere will include “over 15 minutes of gameplay from the opening moments of the game that has you jumping back into Thedas on your new adventure.” It will take place at 10am CT on June 11 on the Dragon Age YouTube channel.

