Valve did Ogre Magi dirty with Dota 2’s newest patch

Dota 2‘s resident twin-headed Ogre was taken to task by Valve in April 20’s 7.33 patch dubbed “The New Frontiers.” With a plethora of changes to several heroes, one, in particular, changed Ogre Magi’s entire identity, converting him from an Intelligence hero to a Strength hero. In addition to that, Valve completely removed the Intelligence stat itself from the hero with a meme-worthy line and a new passive ability.

Screengrab via Valve

Valve’s update change also gave him a new ability called Dumb Luck, doubling down on the memes. This prompted a variety of reactions and responses from the community, several of them feeling for the lovable, twin-headed Ogre, with first impressions looking like Valve did him dirty with these changes.

"ogre magi is too dumb to be an intelligence hero. so he isn't anymore." pic.twitter.com/H1IysDDOCx — great marquis andras (@abrogailthrune) April 21, 2023

Changing Ogre Magi from an Intelligence hero to a Strength hero might just be a blessing in disguise. The hero was always known for his tankiness and ability to trade in the lane with just about any hero and come out on top. The changes to his Intelligence might look like a straight-up nerf to the hero, but the patch was only just released and more data will be needed to accurately assess these changes.

Screengrab via Valve

With a base mana pool of 120 and an increase to his Strength gain from 3.3 to 4.2 per level to compensate for the Intelligence loss, Ogre Magi might still be the powerhouse he once was. His new innate ability, Dumb Luck, grants him bonus mana (six points) and mana regeneration (0.03 regen) with every point of Strength he gains. This incentivizes more Strength item purchases on the hero.

Additionally, Dumb Luck also affects his Multicast ultimate ability. Multicast is a passive ability that triggers on a chance basis, multiplying the number of times the skill triggers per cast depending on the level of Multicast.

At Multicast level one, Ogre Magi has a 75 percent chance to 2x cast his spells

At Multicast level two, Ogre Magi has a 30 percent chance to 3x cast his spells in addition to the previous 2x chance.

At Multicast level three, Ogre Magi has a 15 percent chance to 4x cast his spells in addition to the previous 2x and 3x chances.

Dumb Luck takes it a step further, increasing the trigger chances of each skill by one percent per 20 points of Strength that Ogre Magi has. This change will not allow you to cast the higher tier of Multicast at lower levels, however.

With all of these new changes, Ogre looks like he is set for a different role once we see players settling in with the new patch.