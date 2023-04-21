Biggest winners and losers of Dota 2 Patch 7.33

The hugely anticipated patch 7.33 for Dota 2 is finally live, and fans finally got the impactful changes they have longed to see for more than a year.

The mega April 20 update contains many of the drastic gameplay changes players expected to drop in March 2023, but Dota 2 fans woke up to a bad surprise in the form of 7.32e back then. This was another content update that was packed with numeric balance changes, which didn’t scratch the itch for the community.

Now that a patch worthy of the name IceFrog is here, Dota 2 enthusiasts are diving into the patch notes of 7.33 to identify the winners and losers.

Biggest losers in Dota 2 New Frontiers update

Anti-Mage

Image via Valve

Since March, Anti-Mage started rising in popularity. The hero was finally getting some spotlight, but the nerf hammer hit his basic kit in 7.33. From stealing less mana to having to work with a slower Blink in the early game, Anti-Mage will take longer to come online. Depending on where the meta goes, he might struggle to retain his seat.

Anti-Mage changes in Dota 2 patch 7.33 Base Strength decreased from 21 to 19 Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75 Mana Break: Mana Burned per hit decreased from 28/40/52/64 to 25/30/35/40 Mana Break: Max Mana Burned per hit increased from 1/1.8/2.6/3.4 percent to 1.6/2.4/3.2/4 percent Mana Break: Now plays a slightly different sound when the target is below 50 percent mana Blink: Cooldown increased from 12/10/8/6s to 13.5/11/8.5/6s Talent: Level 20 Talent Blink Cast Range decreased from +250 to +200



Zoo meta, Lycan, and Beastmaster

Image via Valve Image via Valve

The pre-7.33 era was mainly defined as the Zoo meta. Two of the biggest offenders of this style were Lycan and Beastmaster. Both heroes now belong to a new attribute group called Universal, and their future in patch 7.33 is currently unknown.

Speaking from personal experience, I’ve witnessed drastic changes usually ending up overpowered in Dota 2, so there’s also a decent chance these two may continue to be relevant. Their stance in the meta will depend on how the meta develops after 7.33.

Lycan changes in Dota 2 patch 7.33 Now is a Universal Hero Base Damage decreased from 24-29 to 8-13 Strength gain decreased from 3.4 to 3.0 Agility gain decreased from 1.7 to 1.4 Intelligence gain decreased from 1.7 to 1.2 Damage on level 1 decreased by 3 (from 50-55 to 47-52) Damage gain per level decreased from +3.4 to +3.36 Summon Wolves: Mana Cost decreased from 125/130/135/140 to 115/120/125/130 Howl: Mana Cost rescaled from 35/40/45/50 to 40 Howl: Now also fears enemy-controlled units (non-heroes) for 1/1.5/2/2.5s

Beastmaster changes in Dota 2 patch 7.33 Now is a Universal Hero Base Damage decreased from 31-35 to 12-16 Agility gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.4 Intelligence gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.2 Damage on level one decreased by eight (from 54-58 to 46-50) Damage gain per level increased from +2.9 to +3.3 Wild Axes: Mana Cost decreased from 65 to 50 Call of the Wild Hawk: Dive Bomb (Aghanim’s Shard) Root Duration decreased from 2.5s to 2s Primal Roar: Stun Duration decreased from 3/3.5/4s to 2.75/3.25/3.75s Primal Roar: Mana Cost decreased from 150/175/200 to 100/125/150 Drums of Slom: Ability reworked Drums of Slom: Now a passive ability. Attacks from Beastmaster or a nearby unit he controls cause him to bang his drum, dealing damage to nearby units and healing himself and units under his control for a portion of the damage dealt. Every attack decreases the interval between drum hits from a maximum of three seconds down to a minimum of 0.4s between hits after 20 attacks. If no attacks are made, the intervals gradually increase every one second. Using Primal Roar automatically adds 10/15/20 drum stacks based on the level of Primal Roar. Drum Hit Damage: 90. Heal from Heroes: 25 percent. Heal from Creeps: five percent.



Biggest winners in Dota 2 New Frontiers update

Tinker

Image via Valve

After glancing at the 7.33 patch notes, I can say the update looks like a dream patch for Tinker. The map got bigger, and Valve reduced the durations of almost all disables in the game. The Black King Bar change also makes all core heroes more vulnerable, allowing Tinker to hunt them down at all game stages.

However, Tinker will need to remain untouchable during this patch since the Blink Dagger no longer goes to cooldown when its owner receives damage. It gets muted instead, meaning Tinker won’t be able to reset its cooldown to use it immediately.

Tinker changes in Dota 2 patch 7.33 Base Agility increased by 4 Agility gain increased from 1.2 to 1.4 Laser: Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 22/20/18/16s Heat Seeking Missile: Cast Range decreased from 2500 to 2000 Heat Seeking Missile: Damage increased from 115/190/265/340 to 120/200/280/360



Spell casters

Screengrab via Valve

With the Black King Bar rework, spell casters who would originally get completely shut down by the item are likely to see more play again. Outworld Destroyer, for example, could have an easier time keeping up with traditional cores.

Radiant side

Screengrab via Valve

Wherever Valve put the Roshan pit on the map, Dire always had the advantage when it came to securing the Aegis. With patch 7.33, there are two Roshan pits on the map, and the Aegis’ guardian will spend the daytime in the Radiant pit and move to the Dire pit at night.

This change aims to finally bring balance to the Roshan advantage debate that’s been active since the inception of Dota.