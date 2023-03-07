The wait for the next Dota 2 patch is over, but fans have been left hanging by Valve after the developer pushed out another letter update instead of 7.33, which is filled with numerical changes.

As players go through the patch notes, all they’ll get to see will be damage, mana cost, and stat changes. While these changes can be impactful enough to alter the meta, the clear lack of major changes is now officially worrying.

The best part of the 7.32e update is Muerta, the new hero, who fans got to know more of in the past days through a series of leaks. Patch 7.32e also came with an official release date for patch 7.33: late April, at this stage.

Dota 2 Patch 7.32e patch notes

New hero: Muerta

Muerta’s Abilities

Dead Shot Muerta fires a ghostly bankshot at an enemy unit or tree. When the bullet strikes, it damages and briefly slows, then ricochets in the targeted direction. The ricochet damages all units that it passes through, stopping when it hits a hero. Heroes hit by the ricochet will run in the direction of the shot.



The Calling Summons a group of revenants that slowly circle the targeted location. Enemies within the area are slowed and have reduced attack speed. Revenants deal damage and silence enemies as the pass through them.



Gunslinger Muerta’s attacks have a chance to fire a second shot at another target, prioritizing Heroes.



Pierce the Veil Muerta transforms, becoming immune to physical damage. All of her attack damage is dealt as magical damage. Muerta gains bonus attack damage and phased movement. Muerta can attack ethereal units but deals no damage to Magic Immune targets.



Muerta release event: Dead Reckoning Event

Players will get an assigned target before every Dota game during the Dead Reckoning event. Score points for Kills and Assists to accumulate more than your opponents.

New Dota Plus features

Ability to check your historical Dota 2 data.

Customizable quickcasting options.

Improved friends list with a favorites section.

7.32e Dota 2 Gameplay updates

Turbo mode changes

All hero selections are now blind

Removed penalty phase when picking heroes. When regular draft time ends, any person that has not selected a hero will be forced to pick whomever they have tentatively picked. In the event that hero is unavailable or there is no tentative pick, they will be given a random hero

Null Talisman, Wraith Band, and Bracer will double their bonuses at 12 minutes instead of 25 minutes

Removed bonus damage to towers from all summoned units. Non-summoned units (lane creeps, dominated creeps) are still stronger against towers compared to non-Turbo Dota

You can now earn two stars for hero challenges instead of just one

Arcana progress has been updated for the following: Earthshaker’s Planetfall Arcana now gives full credit for Echo Slam kills and assists. Tracking for ability chains and combo damage is also enabled Invoker Dark Artistry Throwback Immortal now gives full credit for Sun Strike Kills Juggernaut’s Bladeform Legacy Arcana now gives full credit for Omnislash Kills Kunkka’s Leviathan Whale Blade of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for hitting heroes with Torrent Legion Commander Arcana now counts Duel Victories Leshrac’s Tormented Staff of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for stunning enemies with Split Earth Lion’s Fin King’s Charm of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for hexing enemies Lone Druid’s Cauldron of Xahryx of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for Entangling Claws duration Storm Spirit’s The Lightning Orchid of Eminent Revival Immortal now gives full credit for Ball Lightning damage



General updates

Reinforced Units now take 10% less damage from Player controlled creeps (affects all summons like treants, eidolons, etc, as well as dominated creeps but not Creep Heroes like Spirit Bear nor Illusions)

Ranged Creeps are now Level 5 (prevents Enigma and others from converting them early)

Glyph Tower Bonus Attack targets increased from four to five

Item updates

Abyssal Blade Attack Damage bonus increased from 25 to 30



Bloodstone Bloodpact Duration decreased from six seconds to five seconds



Boots of Bearing No longer has charges



Dive Rapier Total Cost decreased from 5950 to 5600



Enchanted Mango Health Regeneration bonus decreased from +0.6 to +0.4



Eye of Skadi Cold Attack Movement Speed Slow vs ranged heroes increased from 40% to 50%



Force Staff Force Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150



Gleipnir Eternal Chains Damage decreased from 220 to 180 Eternal Chains Radius decreased from 450 to 400



Guardian Greaves Guardian Aura Regen Bonus for Low Health allies decreased from 18.5 to 14.5 Guardian Aura Armor Bonus for Low Health allies decreased from 10 to eight



Hurricane Pike Hurricane Thrust Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150



Maelstrom Chain Lightning Damage decreased from 140 to 135



Meteor Hammer Meteor Hammer Channel Time decreased from 2.5s to two seconds (Total time until impact decreased from three seconds to 2.5s)

Nullifier Total Cost decreased from 4725 to 4375 Damage bonus decreased from 80 to 75

Radiance Total Cost decreased from 5050 to 4700 Damage bonus decreased from 60 to 55

Revenant’s Brooch Phantom Province now additionally grants +60 attack speed for its duration Phantom Province Attacks are now affected by Spell Lifesteal

Sacred Relic Cost decreased from 3750 to 3400 Damage bonus decreased from 60 to 55

Shadow Blade Now removes invisibility if bonus damage is applied during the fade time. Most notable examples are Clinkz’s Burning Barrage, Ember Spirit’s Sleight of Fist, etc. that would add bonus damage on every attack made if the ability was cast during the fade time

Solar Crest All Attributes bonus increased from plus five to plus six Movement Speed bonus increased from +20 to +25

Wraith Band Attack Speed bonus decreased from 6/12 to 5/10



Hero updates

Abaddon Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.5s

Alchemist Unstable Concoction: Max Stun Duration increased from 1.75/2.5/3.25/4s to 2.2/2.8/3.4/4s Chemical Rage: Bonus Damage per Scepter increased from 20 to 25

Ancient Apparition Talent: Level 10 Talent Chilling Touch Attack Range increased from +200 to +300 Talent: Level 15 Talent Cold Feet Break Distance increased from +200 to +300

Anti-Mage Attack backswing decreased from 0.6s to 0.3s Mana Void: Now applies the mini-stun to all affected units

Arc Warden Spark Wraith: Aghanim’s Scepter secondary Spark Wraith Search Radius decreased from 375 to 225

Axe Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 315 Counter Helix: Radius increased from 275 to 300

Bane Base Attributes increased by one Brain Sap: Aghanim’s Shard Healing from secondary targets increased from 25% to 30%

Batrider Sticky Napalm: Mana Cost increased from 20 to 25 Flaming Lasso: Aghanim’s Scepter secondary target Range increased from 600 to 650

Beastmaster Drums of Slom: Damage per hit increased from 110 to 115 Talent: Level 15 Talent Movement speed Aura to Beastmaster and his units decreased from +25 to +20

Bounty Hunter Shadow Walk: Movement/Attack speed slow rescaled from 16/24/32/40 to 15/25/35/45

Brewmaster Primal Split: Fire Brewling Armor increases from zero/four/eight to zero/eight/sixteen

Broodmother Spin Web: Max Move Speed Bonus decreased from 18/28/38/48% to 10/22/34/46% Spinner’s Snare: Charge restore time increased from 20s to 30s Spawn Spiderlings: Spiderlings Lifetime decreased from 40/45/50s to 40s Spawn Spiderlings: Spiderites Lifetime decreased from 60s to 40s

Centaur Warrunner Hitch a Ride: Now grants Centaur Stampede buff (also increases Stampede duration if cast during Stampede rather than refreshing the buff) Hitch a Ride: Cooldown decreased from 45s to 30s

Chaos Knight Chaos Bolt: Mana Cost decreased from 110/120/130/140 to 110

Clinkz Skeleton Walk: Now always creates 1 Burning Army Skeleton after breaking the invisibility Skeleton Walk: Aghanim’s Shard bonus skeletons decreased from two to one (total count with Shard is unchanged)

Dark Seer Normal Punch: Max Stun Duration decreased from 2.25s to two seconds

Dazzle Talent: Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +50 to +60

Death Prophet Intelligence gain decreased from 3.3 to 3.0 Strength gain decreased from 3.1 to 2.9 Talent: Level 10 Talent Magic Resistance decreased from +14% to +12% Talent: Level 15 Talent +30 Spirit Siphon Damage/Heal replaced with +300 Health Talent: Level 20 Talent +400 health replaced with +30 Spirit Siphon Damage/Heal

Dragon Knight Elder Dragon Form: Cooldown decreased from 105s to 100s Elder Dragon Form: Aghanim’s Scepter no longer reduces cooldown by 5s Fireball: Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 800

Drow Ranger Frost Arrows: Aghanim’s Shard Regen Reduction per stack decreased from 10% to eight percent Marksmanship: Now only grants allied ranged heroes half of the bonus Agility

Elder Titan Echo Stomp: Wakeup Damage Threshold increased from 50/100/150/200 to 55/120/185/250 Astral Spirit: Damage per Hero increased from 14/36/58/80 to 17/38/59/80

Ember Spirit Talent: Level 10 Talent Damage decreased from +15 to +12 Talent: Level 20 Talent Sleight of Fist Hero Damage decreased from +65 to +55

Enchantress Enchant: Cooldown rescaled from 28/24/20/16s to 30/24/18/12s Enchant: Hero Move Slow rescaled from 55% to 30/40/50/60% Enchant: Duration rescaled from 3.75/4.5/5.25/6s to five seconds Little Friends: Cast Range increased from 600 to 750

Grimstroke Ink Swell: Damage per second increased from 25/35/45/55 to 25/40/55/70 (75/120/165/210 total damage) Soulbind: Cooldown decreased from 90/70/50s to 70/60/50s

Hoodwink Acorn Shot: Bonus Damage increased from 50/75/100/125 to 50/80/110/140

Huskar Inner Fire: Disarm Duration increased from 1.75/2.5/3.25/4.0s to 1.90/2.6/3.3/4.0s Talent: Level 20 Talent Life Break Cooldown Reduction increased from four seconds to five seconds

Jakiro Ice Path: Path Duration increased from 2.6/2.9/3.2/3.5s to 3/3.5/4/4.5s (Max stun duration is unchanged) Macropyre: Now applies its damage immediately upon casting rather than 0.5s after

Juggernaut Base Damage increased from 50-54 to 53-55 Blade Fury: Aghanim’s Shard Attack Rate increased from 1.2s to 1.4s Blade Dance: Critical Damage increased from 180% to 190% Talent: Level 10 Talent Blade Fury radius increased from +75 to +100

Keeper of the Light Will-o-Wisp: Attacks to kill increased from six to seven

Kunnka Ghostship: Damage Delayed increased from 40% to 45%

Leshrac Pulse Nova: Damage decreased from 90/140/190 to 80/135/180

Lich Intelligence gain increased from 3.6 to 3.8 Frost Blast: Cast Time improved from 0.4s to 0.3s Frost Blast: Cast Range rescaled from 600 to 575/600/625/650

Lina Dragon Slave: Cooldown increased from 9s to 12/11/10/9s Light Strike Array: Mana Cost increased from 100/105/110/115 to 115 Fiery Soul: Attack Speed Bonus per stack decreased from 10/20/30/40 to 8/16/24/32 Fiery Soul: Move Speed Bonus per stack decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 1/1.5/2/2.5% Talent: Level 15 Talent Health decreased from +350 to +250 Talent: Level 20 Talent Fiery Soul Speed per stack decreased from +15/1% to +10/1%

Lion Base Armor increased by one Base Agility decreased from 18 to 15 Finger of Death: Cooldown decreased from 160/100/40s to 140/90/40s

Luna Lucent Beam: Aghanim’s Shard Duration increased from 12s to 15s Lucent Beam: Aghanim’s Shard Damage increased from +15 to +17

Medusa Mystic Snake: Base Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 85/130/175/220 Talent: Level 15 Talent Mystic Snake Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 3s

Mirana Leap: Aghanim’s Shard Damage increased from 150 to 170 Leap: Aghanim’s Shard Wave Distance increased from 600 to 800

Monkey King Base Agility increased by one Primal Spring: Max Channel Time decreased from 1.6s to 1.5s

Naga Siren Ensnare: Cast Range decreased from 575/600/625/650 to 500/525/550/575 Ensnare: Aghanim’s Scepter Cast Range increased from 1.5x to 1.6x Song of the Siren: Cooldown increased from 160/120/80s to 180/130/80s Reel In: Pull Speed increased from 150 to 200

Nature’s Prophet Agility decreased from 22+3.6 to 20+3.4 Intelligence gain decreased from 3.7 to 3.5 Wrath of Nature: Base Damage decreased from 115/150/185 to 105/145/185 Talent: Level 20 Talent Sprout Leashes no longer pierces Spell Immunity

Necrophos Death Pulse: Mana Cost decreased from 100/130/160/190 to 100/120/140/160

Ogre Magi Ignite: Slow increased from 20/22/24/26% to 20/23/26/29% Fire Shield: Fireball Damage increased from 125 to 160

Omniknight Degen Aura: Radius increased from 400 to 450

Oracle Fortune’s End: Projectile Speed increased from 1000 to 1200 Fortune’s End: Radius increased from 300 to 350

Outworld Destroyer Sanity’s Eclipse: Now deals double damage to illusions

Pangolier Shield Crash: Damage decreased from 90/160/230/300 to 75/150/225/300 Roll Up: No longer applies a basic dispel upon cast

Phantom Assassin Stifling Dagger: Base Damage increased from 65 to 65/70/75/80 Blur: Dispel Radius decreased from 600 to 400

Puck Waning Rift: Damage decreased from 70/130/190/250 to 60/120/180/240

Pudge Rot: Aghanim’s Scepter Bonus Damage per Second deceased from 100 to 95

Pugna Life Drain: Aghanim’s Shard Refracted Drain percentage increased from 70% to 75%

Queen of Pain Base Attack Damage increased by two

Razor Storm Surge: Aghanim’s Shard Forked Lightning now has a 1s internal cooldown

Riki Sleeping Dart: Cast Range decreased from 1000 to 600 Sleeping Dart: Cooldown increased from 12s to 15s

Rubick Telekinesis: Aghanim’s Shard no longer provides reduced cooldown when used on self or allies Talent: Level 10 Talent Telekinesis Landing Damage decreased from +175 to +150

Sand King Serpent Ward Gold Bounty decreased from 28-36 to 22-30 Ether Shock: Max Distance increased from 500 to 600 Talent: Level 15 Talent Serpent Wards Attack Range increased from +120 to +140

Shadow Shaman Arcane Curse: Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 22/20/18/16s Talent: Level 10 Talent Arcane Curse Damage decreased from +12 to +10 Talent: Level 15 Talent Global Silence Cooldown Reduction decreased from 25s to 20s

Slardar Corrosive Haze: Cast Range increased from 700/800/900 to 900

Slark Pounce: Cooldown increased from 20/16/12/8s to 22/18/14/10s Pounce: Aghanim’s Scepter Distance decreased from 1200 to 1100

Snapfire Firesnap Cookie: Aghanim’s Shard Damage from Mortimer Kisses impact decreased by 50 percent

Storm Spirit Base Attack Time improved from 1.7s to 1.6s

Templar Assassin Base Strength increased by two

Tiny Tree Volley: Throw Interval increased from 0.4s to 0.5s Tree Volley: Max Channel Time increased from 2.4s to 2.5s

Treant Protector Living Armor: Bonus Armor decreased from 6/8/10/12 to 4/6/8/10 Nature’s Guise: No longer provides Heal/Regen Amplification

Tusk Ice Shards: Cast Range decreased from 1800 to 1400 Walrus Punch: Critical Damage decreased from 300/350/400% to 250/325/400%

Undying Decay: Steal Duration decreased from 45s to 40s Soul Rip: Mana Cost increased from 90/100/110/120 to 120 Talent: Level 10 Talent Decay Damage decreased from +60 to +50

Warlock Chaotic Offering: Golem Damage increased from 100/150/200 to 110/170/230 Chaotic Offering: Aghanim’s Scepter Golem Damage increased from 75/110/150 to 80/125/170 Chaotic Offering: Aghanim’s Scepter Second Golem delay increased from 0.2s to 0.5s Talent: Level 10 Talent Fatal Bonds Damage increased from +3% to +4%

Windranger Powershot: Travel Range increased from 2600 to 3000 Focus Fire: Damage Reduction decreased from 30% to 25%

Winter Wyvern Winter’s Curse: Now applies a dispel to the target

Witch Doctor Voodoo Restoration: Heal/Damage increased from 10/20/30/40 to 10/22/34/46 Talent: Level 20 Talent Maledict Burst Damage increased from +20% to +25%



7.32e bug fixes