Biggest winners and losers of Dota 2 Patch 7.32e

Poggers for Muerta, but the patch is another word that rhymes with Muerta.

Valve released one of the most underwhelming patches in Dota 2 history with 7.32e. Despite containing a new hero, the patch lacked any other major changes and was filled with small balance adjustments.

While some of the most powerful heroes got struck by the nerf hammer, it happened in the least exciting way—via numeric changes. Abilities were tweaked up and down throughout the entire patch notes, making fans wonder whether 7.32e will be enough to change the meta.

Considering 7.32e will only be live for around two months, the metagame is unlikely to change drastically. Some heroes may start seeing more play, and some old faces will definitely be sticking around.

Biggest losers in Dota 2 Dead Reckoning update

Riki

The sneaky invisible devil just lost one of its most important traits, the Sleeping Dart range advantage. Riki could throw that annoying disable from miles away, 1,000 range, and it’s now nerfed to 600.

Riki will now be easier to catch with his smaller area of effectiveness, and a single dust may do just the trick.

Riki Sleeping Dart: Cast Range decreased from 1000 to 600 Sleeping Dart: Cooldown increased from 12s to 15s



Lina

Lina had it coming for a long time. The traditional mid laner transitioned into the best carry in the game with her ability to farm fast and overall attack speed. The following nerfs may not look much, but they might be just enough to tone down Lina into being manageable, allowing teams to play around her.

Lina Dragon Slave: Cooldown increased from 9s to 12/11/10/9s Light Strike Array: Mana Cost increased from 100/105/110/115 to 115 Fiery Soul: Attack Speed Bonus per stack decreased from 10/20/30/40 to 8/16/24/32 Fiery Soul: Move Speed Bonus per stack decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3 percent to 1/1.5/2/2.5 percent Talent: Level 15 Talent Health decreased from +350 to +250 Talent: Level 20 Talent Fiery Soul Speed per stack decreased from +15/1 percent to +10/1 percent



Biggest winners in Dota 2 Dead Reckoning update

Batrider

Batrider has been one of the most contested heroes in the last DPC tour. He was either picked or banned in more than 90 percent of the matches. His ability to farm fast would combine with an impressive solo-kill potential, turning him into a threat that no support or carry wanted to deal with.

Batrider was expected to receive quite a few nerfs, but he may have just made it through with a slap on the wrist and may retain his spot on top of the meta.

Batrider Sticky Napalm: Mana Cost increased from 20 to 25 Flaming Lasso: Aghanim’s Scepter secondary target Range increased from 600 to 650



Purge

Dota 2’s beloved analyst Kevin “Purge” Godec is one of the biggest winners of the patch 7.32e, because he probably won’t be losing any sleep over analyzing the patch on livestream. Purge is known for making detailed explanations after each patch that can last hours, but he may decide to skip this one as it’s pretty much the same patch.