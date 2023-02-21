When is the next Dota 2 patch?

It's not too far away, now.

Valve is inconsistent when it comes to releasing Dota 2 patches. Unlike the popular MOBA’s biggest rival, League of Legends, it doesn’t follow the same bi-weekly schedule Riot Games have followed for years. Instead, Dota 2 patches—at least major ones—can take months to release, with no discernible pattern or schedule. As a result, the community is often left guessing when they’ll drop and begging for it to happen.

Some players and fans have developed a knack for predicting when and where Valve patch announcements and releases will happen, but it’s always a bit of a roller-coaster ride until the Dota 2 developers make the news official.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next Dota 2 patch, including when it will release, how long it usually takes between each release, and a summary of the most significant changes in the latest patch.

When is the next Dota 2 update?

The exact date of the next Dota 2 update is still unknown, but Valve has said they’ll “unveil” more details about it once the Lima Major champions have been crowned and the Winter Tour ends on Mar. 6.

It’s unclear whether that means the patch will release then and there or whether they’ll shed more light on what it entails and release it at a later date. Either way, it means it’s not too far away, and players are excited.

It will add another new hero to the roster, Muerta.

Image by Valve

How long does each Dota 2 patch last?

Based on the track record of Dota 2’s recent patch history, each major patch typically lasts between two and three months. In 2022, major patches were released in February, May, June, August, September, and November. Since the next patch is expected to release in March, it’s taken Valve a little longer than usual to release it.

What were the changes in the last Dota 2 update?

The latest Dota 2 update, patch 7.32d, dropped on Nov. 29, 2022—about a month after TI11 ended. It shuffled the meta quite a bit by buffing certain heroes and items at the expense of others.

The biggest winners from the latest update have been Lina, Slark, Batrider, Ember Spirit, Death Prophet, Broodmother, Riki, Rubick, Treant Protector, and Mirana—all of which are expected to show up a lot in the Lima Major next month.