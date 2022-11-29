Dota 2 Patch 7.32d: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates

Valve released its fourth tweak to gameplay patch 7.32 in Dota 2, marking a ‘D’ version of the most well-balanced patch in the game’s history. Like any fine-tuning patch, this one also features various tweaks that look to keep all heroes and items in check.
Some heroes at the top of tier lists were nerfed, while it was an item that was hit the heaviest. The patch, 7.32d, brought the end of Wraith Pact, as the item won’t be applying damage reduction to all sources.
Wraith Pact’s damage-reducing effect will only work on physical damage, meaning magical and pure damage types will be in the clear. Given this change makes Wraith Pact counterable, heroes that build the item will also have to think twice about builds.
Here are all the remaining patch notes for the Dota 2 patch 7.32d.
General updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32d
- Fixed Grimstroke’s Ink Swell heal with Aghanim’s Shard not applying during tick damage
- Fixed Gyrocopter’s Level 25 Talent 3x Call Down having less damage as there are more units in range
- Fixed Keeper of the Light’s Illuminate in Spirit Form not working correctly with cooldown reductions
- Fixed Legion Commander’s Moment of Courage Level 25 talent also granting Duel cast range
- Fixed Lich having global cast range on Ice Spire if he is currently channeling Scepter Sinister Gaze
- Fixed lane creeps not moving after an Ice Spire was destroyed
- Fixed Lifestealer’s Scepter Infest that could bypass an enemy’s Linken’s Sphere
- Fixed Sand King’s Epicenter’s 15th pulse having a radius of 825 instead of 850
- Fixed Tusk’s Walrus Punch sometimes not going on cooldown after being activated
- Fixed Underlord’s Fiend’s Gate being killable by Death Prophet’s Exorcism
- Fixed Venomancer’s Plague Ward HP/Damage values being wrong for all 4 levels of the ability when the Level 25 Talent 2.5x HP/Damage is selected
- Fixed Winter Wyvern’s Splinter Blast projectile being dodged by invisible, but detected, enemies if it was cast on a neutral creep
- Fixed Wraith King’s Vampiric Spirit Skeletons’ summoning being canceled by dispel midway through creating Skeletons
- Fixed a number of abilities having incorrect or missing cast range indicators
- Fixed and clarified a number of ability tooltips
Item updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32d
- Blade Mail
- Active Damage Return increased from 80 percent to 85 percent
- Active Damage Return no longer interrupts channeling when cast
- Bloodstone
- Health bonus decreased from +550 to +500
- Mana bonus decreased from +550 to +500
- Boots of Bearing
- Total cost decreased from 4125 to 4075
- Crimson Guard
- Armor bonus increased from +6 to +8
- Drum of Endurance
- Recipe cost decreased from 550 to 500 (total cost decreased from 1700 to 1650)
- Guardian Greaves
- Guardian Aura Threshold for boosted Health Regen increased from 20 percent to 25 percent
- Recipe cost decreased from 1550 to 1450 (total cost from 5050 to 4950)
- Pipe of Insight
- Barrier Blocked Magical Damage increased from 400 to 450
- Veil of Discord
- All stats bonus increased from +4 to +5
- Wraith Pact
- Ward aura no longer reduces Magical or Pure damage (still affects physical damage from attacks and spells)
Hero updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32d
- Alchemist
- Acid Spray: Mana Cost decreased from 130/140/150/160 to 130
- Greevil’s Greed: Bounty Rune multiplier increased from 1.5/2/2.5/3 to 1.8/2.2/2.6/3
- Talent:: Level 15 Talent Damage per Greevil’s Greed stack increased from +1 to +1.5
- Arc Warden
- Spark Wraith: Aghanim’s Scepter secondary Wraith Duration decreased from 45s to 15s
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Health decreased from +225 to +200
- Talent: Level 25 Talent Tempest Double Cooldown Reduction decreased from 50 percent to 40 percent
- Axe
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Movement Speed per active Battle Hunger increased from +10 percent to +12 percent
- Bounty Hunter
- Shadow Talk: Now reduces Attack Speed on hit by 16/24/32/40
- Bristleback
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 1
- Broodmother
- Spawn Spiderlings: Spiderling Vision radius decreased from 700 to 400
- Spinner’s Snare: Root Duration decreased from 4s to 3s
- Chaos Knight
- Chaos Strike: Critical Minimum increased from 120 percent to 125 percent
- Talent: Level 20 Talent Min/Max Chaos Bolt Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.75s
- Crystal Maiden
- Arcane Aura: Allied Mana Regen outside of proximity radius decreased from 0.6/0.9/1.2/1.5 to 0.4/0.6/0.8/1.0
- Dark Willow
- Bramble Maze: Damage per tick increased from 50 to 50/55/60/65
- Dazzle
- Poison Touch: Duration increased from 4/5/6/7s to 5/6/7/8s
- Poison Touch: Mana Cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 125/130/135/140
- Death Prophet
- Crypt Swarm: Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 85/160/235/310
- Talents: Level 10 Talent Magic Resistance increased from +12 percent to +14 percent
- Disruptor
- Glimpse: Mana Cost increased from 55/70/85/100 to 70/85/100/115
- Talent: Level 25 Talent Static Storm AoE decreased from +250 to +200
- Doom
- Scorched Earth: Damage per second increased from 18/32/46/60 to 20/35/50/65
- Dragon Knight
- Base Damage increased by 2
- Elder Dragon Form: Cooldown decreased from 115/110/105s to 105s
- Drow Ranger
- Gust: Cooldown increased 16/15/14/13s to 19/17/15/13s
- Earth Spirit
- Stone Remnant: Charge Restore Time decreased from 20s to 18s
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Magnetize Duration increased from +2s to +3s
- Enigma
- Demonic Conversion: Eidolon Attack Range decreased from 500 to 425/450/475/500
- Grimstroke
- Ink Swell: Movement Speed bonus increased from 10/12/14/16 percent to 12/14/16/18 percent
- Dark Portrait: Can now be used on Spell Immune enemies
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Soulbind Spell Damage increased from +20 percent to +25 percent
- Gyrocopter
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Flak Cannon Attacks increased from +2 to +3
- Keeper of the Light
- Turn Rate increased from 0.6 to 0.7
- Base Damage increased by 2
- Kunnka
- Ghostship: Width increased from 425 to 450
- Ghostship: Rum Bonus Speed increased from 12 percent to 15 percent
- Legion Commander
- Talent: Level 20 Talent Moment of Courage proc chance increased from +10 percent to +12 percent
- Leshrac
- Split Earth: Aghanim’s Shard Radius bonus decreased from +75 to +60
- Pulse Nova: Now has a 1s cooldown after it is toggled off
- Pulse Nova: Damage decreased from 100/150/200 to 90/140/190
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Mana Regen decreased from +1.75 to +1.5
- Lion
- Earth Spike: Damage increased from 80/140/200/260 to 95/150/205/260
- Talent: Level 20 Talent Hex Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 3s
- Marci
- Rebound: Cast and Jump Range decreased from 800 to 450/550/650/750
- Rebound: Jump Speed decreased from 2000 to 1700
- Sidekick: Lifesteal decreased from 35/40/45/50 percent to 30/35/40/45 percent
- Mars
- Bulwark: Speed Penalty When Active decreased from 20 percent to 18 percent
- Talent: Level 20 Talent Bulwark Front/Side Damage Reduction increased from 10/5 percent to 12/6 percent
- Medusa
- Mystic Snake: Cast Range increased from 700 to 750
- Mystic Snake: Projectile Speed now increases by 15 percent with each bounce
- Monkey King
- Wukong’s Command: Armor bonus increased from 12/18/24 to 14/19/24
- Wukong’s Command: Cast Point improved from 1.2s to 1.0s
- Morphling
- Waveform: Cooldown increased from 20/17/14/11s to 21/18/15/12s
- Morph: Aghanim’s Scepter no longer reduces Cooldown
- Talent: Level 25 Talent changed from 2 Waveform Charges to -40 percent Waveform Cooldown
- Naga Siren
- Strength gain decreased from 2.8 to 2.6
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- Nature’s Prophet
- Teleportation: Cooldown decreased from 65/50/35/20s to 62/48/34/20s
- Curse of Oldgrowth: Duration increased from 6s to 7s
- Necrophos
- Ghost Shroud: Increased Magic Damage decreased from 40 percent to 25 percent
- Nyx Assassin
- Spiked Carapace: Stun Duration decreased from 0.6/1.2/1.8/2.4s to 0.5/1.0/1.5/2.0s
- Ogre Magi
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75
- Pangolier
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Shield Crash Cooldown in Ball increased from 2.5s to 3s
- Phantom Assassin
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.75 to 1
- Phantom Strike: Mana Cost decreased from 35/45/55/65 to 35/40/45/50
- Primal Beast
- Onslaught: Damage decreased from 110/200/290/380 to 95/190/285/380
- Onslaught: Run is now canceled if Primal Beast is stunned during it
- Puck
- Dream Coil: Initial Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/230/310
- Pudge
- Base Health Regen decreased from 2 to 1.75
- Flesh Heap: Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 20/19/18/17s
- Pugna
- Nether Blast: Cast Range increased from 500 to 600
- Queen of Pain
- Shadow Strike: Can now be ground targeted with Aghanim’s Scepter
- Shadow Strike: Radius with Aghanim’s Scepter increased from 375 to 400
- Sonic Wave: Cooldown decreased from 125s to 110/100/90s
- Talent: Level 20 Talent Sonic Wave Cooldown Reduction decreased from 60s to 40s
- Razor
- Storm Surge: Aghanim’s Shard Damage increased from 150 to 175
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Agility increased from +9 to +12
- Rubick
- Base Damage increased by 3
- Sand King
- Base Damage increased from 23-33 to 25-33
- Caustic Finale: Debuff Duration increased from 5s to 6s
- Shadow Demon
- Disseminate: Radius increased from 600 to 675
- Shadow Fiend
- Talent: Level 20 Talent Requiem Fear per line decreased from +0.4s to +0.3s
- Shadow Shaman
- Ether Shock: Mana Cost decreased from 100/120/140/160 to 100/115/130/145
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Shackles Total Damage bonus increased from 140 to 155
- Silencer
- Arcane Curse: Radius decreased from 425 to 340/360/380/400
- Snapfire
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Scatterblast Damage increased from +60 to +70
- Sniper
- Shrapnel: Mana Cost increased from 50 to 75
- Shrapnel: Radius decreased from 450 to 400
- Storm Spirit
- Base Mana Regen increased from 0.5 to 0.6
- Sven
- Warcry: Aghanim’s Shard Aura Armor Bonus decreased from 7 to 6
- Techies
- Sticky Bomb: Cast Point improved from 0.2s to 0.1s
- Templar Assassin
- Psionic Trap: Time to full charge decreased from 4s to 3.5s
- Terrorblade
- Reflection: Cooldown decreased from 28/24/20/16s to 25/22/19/16s
- Timbersaw
- Flamethrower: Duration increased from 7s to 8s
- Talent: Level 25 Talent Whirling Death Attribute Reduction increased from +10 percent to +12 percent
- Tiny
- Avalanche: Radius decreased from 325/350/375/400 to 325/340/355/370
- Tree Volley: Cooldown increased from 15s to 17s
- Treant Protector
- Leech Seed: Damage/Heal per second increased from 16/32/48/64 to 20/35/50/65
- Leech Seed: Cast Point improved from 0.4s to 0.3s
- Leech Seed: Cast Range increased from 400 to 400/450/500/550
- Overgrowth: Damage per second increased from 75 to 85
- Troll Warlord
- Base Agility increased from 21 to 23
- Talent: Level 20 Talent Battle Trance Movement Speed increased from +15 percent to +20 percent
- Undying
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Soul Rip Damage/Heal decreased from +12 to +10
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Tombstone Zombie Damage decreased from +22 to +20
- Viper
- Nethertoxin: Mana Cost decreased from 85 to 70
- Nosedive: Cast Range increased from 300 to 375
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Corrosive Skin Damage per second increased from +13 to +18
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Corrosive Skin Magic Resistance increased from +12 percent to +15 percent
- Visage
- Gravekeeper’s Cloak: Aghanim’s Shard Cooldown increased from 60s to 65s
- Warlock
- Upheaval: Max Damage per second increased from 30/50/70/90 to 35/60/85/110
- Chaotic Offering: Golem Armor increased from 6/9/12 to 8/12/14
- Windranger
- Base Damage increased by 2
- Base Mana Regen increased by 0.25
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Windrun Radius increased from +200 to +225
- Wraith King
- Wraithfire Blast: Projectile speed increased from 1000 to 1200
- Vampiric Spirit: Skeletons now gain 25 additional movement and attack speed when targeting an enemy affected by Wraithfire Blast