Dota 2 Patch 7.32d: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates

Valve released its fourth tweak to gameplay patch 7.32 in Dota 2, marking a ‘D’ version of the most well-balanced patch in the game’s history. Like any fine-tuning patch, this one also features various tweaks that look to keep all heroes and items in check.

Some heroes at the top of tier lists were nerfed, while it was an item that was hit the heaviest. The patch, 7.32d, brought the end of Wraith Pact, as the item won’t be applying damage reduction to all sources.

Wraith Pact’s damage-reducing effect will only work on physical damage, meaning magical and pure damage types will be in the clear. Given this change makes Wraith Pact counterable, heroes that build the item will also have to think twice about builds.

Here are all the remaining patch notes for the Dota 2 patch 7.32d.

General updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32d

Fixed Grimstroke’s Ink Swell heal with Aghanim’s Shard not applying during tick damage

Fixed Gyrocopter’s Level 25 Talent 3x Call Down having less damage as there are more units in range

Fixed Keeper of the Light’s Illuminate in Spirit Form not working correctly with cooldown reductions

Fixed Legion Commander’s Moment of Courage Level 25 talent also granting Duel cast range

Fixed Lich having global cast range on Ice Spire if he is currently channeling Scepter Sinister Gaze

Fixed lane creeps not moving after an Ice Spire was destroyed

Fixed Lifestealer’s Scepter Infest that could bypass an enemy’s Linken’s Sphere

Fixed Sand King’s Epicenter’s 15th pulse having a radius of 825 instead of 850

Fixed Tusk’s Walrus Punch sometimes not going on cooldown after being activated

Fixed Underlord’s Fiend’s Gate being killable by Death Prophet’s Exorcism

Fixed Venomancer’s Plague Ward HP/Damage values being wrong for all 4 levels of the ability when the Level 25 Talent 2.5x HP/Damage is selected

Fixed Winter Wyvern’s Splinter Blast projectile being dodged by invisible, but detected, enemies if it was cast on a neutral creep

Fixed Wraith King’s Vampiric Spirit Skeletons’ summoning being canceled by dispel midway through creating Skeletons

Fixed a number of abilities having incorrect or missing cast range indicators

Fixed and clarified a number of ability tooltips

Item updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32d

Blade Mail Active Damage Return increased from 80 percent to 85 percent Active Damage Return no longer interrupts channeling when cast

Bloodstone Health bonus decreased from +550 to +500 Mana bonus decreased from +550 to +500

Boots of Bearing Total cost decreased from 4125 to 4075

Crimson Guard Armor bonus increased from +6 to +8

Drum of Endurance Recipe cost decreased from 550 to 500 (total cost decreased from 1700 to 1650)

Guardian Greaves Guardian Aura Threshold for boosted Health Regen increased from 20 percent to 25 percent Recipe cost decreased from 1550 to 1450 (total cost from 5050 to 4950)

Pipe of Insight Barrier Blocked Magical Damage increased from 400 to 450

Veil of Discord All stats bonus increased from +4 to +5

Wraith Pact Ward aura no longer reduces Magical or Pure damage (still affects physical damage from attacks and spells)



Hero updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32d