Here are the full Dota 2 New Frontiers 7.33 patch notes

After one of the longest content droughts in Dota 2 history, Patch 7.33 is finally here. It’s called the New Frontiers update and as the name suggests it’s totally revamping the franchise Valve title. The patch includes many things ranging from significant map changes and new items, to countless tweaks, reworks, and more.
One of the biggest changes is the map is now larger with new paths and objectives. There are two Roshan pits, one on each corner, and he teleports between them depending on whether it’s night or day. Other new objectives include Lotus Pools that replenish health and mana, powerful neutrals called Tormentors who drop Aghanim’s Shards, Watchers that can be activated to provide vision, Wisdom Runes to grant experience, Shield Runes to temporarily increase total health, and more. The jungle has also been expanded to include new camps, all of which drop new and improved neutral items.
The meta has also been totally overhauled with just about every hero undergoing a number of changes, including reworks for Ogre Magi and Clinkz. The patch also introduces a new main stat group called Universal that encompasses heroes who now gain 0.6 damage from each stat, of any attribute.
This is just the tip of the iceberg in one of the biggest Dota 2 patches to date. You can find a full list of the patch notes below, courtesy of Valve.
Dota 2 New Frontiers 7.33 patch notes
General Updates
Map Changes
- Map reworked. Expanded all 4 edges of the map. Added new paths and objectives
- Added Twin Gates: 2 portals in the corners of the map. Any player can use a Twin Gate to teleport to the other one after channeling for 3 seconds
- Removed Roshan pit from the river
- Added 2 Roshan pits in the corners of the map. As the day turns to night and vice-versa, Roshan uses the Twin Gates to teleport to the other pit: he stays on the Radiant side during the day and at Dire during the night. While going to the new location Roshan has 200 bonus movement speed, phased movement, and a 200 magic damage Debuff Immunity piercing knockback
- Roshan’s current pit is highlighted on the minimap
- Roshan no longer drops Aghanim’s Shard on the second death
- Roshan now drops Cheese starting on the second death
- On the third death onwards, Roshan now drops Aghanim’s Scepter when killed on the Radiant side and a Refresher Shard when killed on the Dire side
- Roshan’s HP increase per minute increased from 115 to 130
- Roshan’s Base Armor increased from 20 to 30
- Added 2 Tormentor mini-bosses behind the Offlane areas. They spawn at 20:00
- Tormentor has 1 Health, 20 Armor, 55% Magic Resistance and a 2500 Damage Barrier which regenerates at 100 HP/s. Bounty: 250 gold
- Tormentors don’t attack or move, but they reflect 70% of damage received evenly among all heroes within 1,200 radius. All reflected damage is dealt as Magical. Deals 200% damage to Illusions
- Destroying a Tormentor grants an Aghanim’s Shard buff to one of the two lowest net worth allied heroes that still do not have the Shard when it dies
- If all heroes have an Aghanim’s Shard, then destroying a Tormentor gives 280 gold and 280 experience to each hero
- Tormentors respawn in 10 minutes after their defeat, each time increasing their barrier regen by 100 HP/s and damage reflection by 20%
- Added 2 new alternate exit paths on the base near the Offlane Tier 3 towers. These paths connect with the area where the Tormentor spawns. These entrances/exits can only be used by the team of the base they are in.
- Power Runes no longer repeat until all different runes have spawned. The first rune of the next cycle is always different from the last rune of the previous cycle
- Added a new Power Rune: Shield Rune. Grants a barrier equal to 50% of the user’s max HP. Lasts 75s
- Added a new special Wisdom Rune. It appears in 2 new spots to the edges of the map on the Offlane near the T2 towers. They spawn at 7:00 and every 7 minutes after and they grant 280 experience for each 7 minutes elapsed to the hero that grabs it
- Outposts no longer grant experience
- Added 2 more Outposts to the edges of the map on the Safe lanes near T1 towers and Twin Gates
- Outposts no longer provide vision or True Sight around them
- Added 8 Watchers to the map. Inactive Watchers can be right-clicked by any hero and channeled for 1.5s in order to turn them on. When on, Watcher grants 800 radius vision over its area for 7 minutes after which it deactivates and becomes neutral again. A hero from the opposing team can channel an active Watcher for 1.5s to destroy it. Watchers respawn 2 minutes after being destroyed
- Watchers are located in the center of each main jungle, next to each Roshan pit, in the center of each triangle near the Secret Shop and by each Tormentor
- Added 2 Lotus Pools on the edges of the map near the river. Every 3 minutes each Lotus Pool spawns 1 Healing Lotus, up to a total of 6 available at a time. Lotus Pools can be channeled to grant 1 Healing Lotus per second. Healing Lotus is a stackable consumable that replenishes 125 HP and 125 Mana on use. Healing Lotus use cooldown: 5s
- 3 Healing Lotuses are combined into a Great Healing Lotus which restores 400 health and mana. 2 Great Healing Lotuses are combined into a Greater Healing Lotus which restores 900 health and mana
- Both teams have a vision of both Lotus Pools’ content
- Added 12 new neutral camps on the extended rim of the map. Most of them are bound to 4 new named areas: The Well, The Graveyard, The Statue, and The Mines. Any unit receives a special buff while staying there
- The Well: 2 Hard and 1 Medium neutral camps. Located below the Radiant Safe lane under T2 tower. Units here are granted Well Wishes buff: +1.5 Mana Regen
- The Mines: 2 Hard and 1 Medium neutral camps. Located above Dire Safe lane over T2 tower. Units here are granted Mighty Mines buff: +4 Health Regen
- The Statue: 1 Ancient neutral camp. Located on the left from Radiant Offlane between T1 and T2 towers. Units here are granted the Stalwart Statue buff: +2 Armor
- The Graveyard: 1 Ancient neutral camp. Located on the right from Dire Offlane between T1 and T2 towers. Units here are granted Graveyard Glyphs buff: +5 Attack Damage
- The remaining 4 camps are Easy and Medium camps near new Outposts and Twin Gates. They don’t belong to any named areas.
Universal Heroes
- Added a new type of attribute heroes: Universal
- Universal heroes don’t have a Primary Attribute, but get 0.6 damage per point of each attribute.
- Captain’s Draft now selects 7 random heroes from each attribute (total increased from 27 to 28).
- Single Draft now offers 4 heroes, one per attribute.
List of Universal heroes:
- Abaddon
- Bane
- Batrider
- Beastmaster
- Brewmaster
- Broodmother
- Chen
- Clockwerk
- Dark Seer
- Dark Willow
- Dazzle
- Enigma
- Io
- Lone Druid
- Lycan
- Marci
- Magnus
- Mirana
- Nyx Assassin
- Pangolier
- Phoenix
- Sand King
- Snapfire
- Techies
- Timbersaw
- Vengeful Spirit
- Venomancer
- Visage
- Void Spirit
- Windranger
- Winter Wyvern
Disables Reduction
- Duration of the majority of disables is reduced (specifics can be found in corresponding hero and item categories)
Debuff Immunity
- Spell Immunity reworked into Debuff Immunity
- Debuff Immunity is different in three major ways: the spell application, debuff protection and damage reduction
- Spell application: All spells can now be used on units with Debuff Immunity, even ones that don’t pierce Debuff Immunity. Corresponding visual effects will appear and the spell will apply all of it’s debuffs on target
- Debuff protection: Negative effects that don’t pierce Debuff Immunity will not have an effect on the target for the duration of the immunity. However, if the Debuff Immunity expires before the debuff that doesn’t pierce it, then it will take effect for the remaining duration. Negative effects that pierce Debuff Immunity take effect immediately
- Damage reduction: Debuff Immunity increases Magic Resistance and negates Pure and Reflected damage completely. These effects protect only against spells that don’t pierce the Debuff Immunity. Physical Damage is not reduced in any case. Here’s the list of Magic Resistance for all abilities that previously gave Spell Immunity:
- Brewmaster’s Earth Brewling, Clockwerk (Talent), Dawnbreaker (Shard), Elder Titan (Scepter), Huskar (Life Break), Legion Commander (Talent), Lion (Shard), Marci (Talent), Pangolier (Rolling Thunder and Roll Up), all grant 50% Magic Resistance
- Juggernaut (Blade Fury) and Lifestealer (Rage) grant 80% Magic Resistance
- Grimstroke’s Dark Portrait illusion has 95% Magic Resistance
- These mostly affect the Black King Bar, so let’s summarize with a couple of examples:
- Avatar: Applies a basic dispel and provides Debuff Immunity. Grants 50% Magic Resistance and immunity to pure and reflected damage. For the duration, any negative effect on the user has no effect. Lasts 9/8/7/6 seconds
- All spells that pierce Debuff Immunity will have effect and deal their damage while ignoring the Magic Resistance granted by BKB
- If Avatar expires before the debuff then it will take effect for the remaining duration
- Example 1: Your BKB is active. Jakiro casts Dual Breath (magical, doesn’t pierce immunity) on you. You won’t be slowed but you will still take damage. It will be reduced by your Magic Resistance, which is increased by BKB
- Example 2: Your BKB is active. Beastmaster casts Primal Roar (magical, pierces immunity) on you. You will be stunned and you will take damage. It will be reduced by your Magic Resistance, but additional Magic Resistance from BKB will be ignored
- Example 3: Your BKB is active. Silencer attacks you with Glaives of Wisdom (pure, doesn’t pierce Debuff Immunity). You won’t take any pure damage
- Example 4: Your BKB is active. Bane casts Fiend’s Grip (pure, pierces immunity) on you. You will be stunned and will take 100% of the pure damage
- Example 5: Your BKB is active but expires in 1s. Someone used Orchid Malevolence (doesn’t pierce immunity) on you. You won’t be silenced for that 1 second, but you will be silenced as soon as Avatar expires
- Example 6: Your BKB is active and you’re using TP. Vengeful Spirit casts Magic Missile (magical, doesn’t pierce immunity). You won’t be stunned or interrupted but will still take damage. It will be reduced by your Magic Resistance which is increased by BKB
Other
- Changed Gold bounty for lane creeps:
- Melee Creep Gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 1 to 0
- Super Melee Creep gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 1.5 to 0
- Ranged Creep Gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 6 to 3
- Super Ranged Creep Gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 6 to 3
- Reworked Gold Assist formula
- Old Formula: (30 + (VictimNetworth * 0.038) ) / NumHeroes
- New Formula: 10 + ((50 + (VictimNetworth * 0.037) / NumHeroes)
- All units now gain 15 movement speed during the night. Effect is doubled for heroes, but it can be broken for 5 seconds upon attacking or taking damage from player-controlled sources (similar to Tranquil Boots)
- Base Hero HP decreased from 200 to 120
- HP per point of Strength increased from 20 to 22
- Intelligence now grants 0.1% base Magic Resistance per point
- Damage Immunity is now calculated before any damage reductions or barriers (e.g: Aphotic Shield won’t be consumed if the hero is damage immune)
- Magic barriers are now calculated after magic resistance reductions (Pipe of Insight, Ember Spirit’s Flame Guard, etc)
- The HUD has been updated to display current barrier values above the health bar when one or more barriers are active
- Added support for damage barriers to be shown on the health bar for the following items and abilities:
- Pipe of Insight: Barrier
- Pavise: Protect
- Abaddon: Aphotic Shield
- Ember Spirit: Flame Guard
- Tinker: Defense Matrix
- Void Spirit: Resonant Pulse
- Added special health bars to display hero attacks needed to destroy for the following entities:
- Observer Ward
- Sentry Ward
- Clinkz: Skeleton Archer
- Clockwerk: Power Cog
- Grimstroke: Phantom
- Juggernaut: Healing Ward
- Keeper of the Light: Ignis Fatuus
- Lich: Ice Spire
- Phoenix: Phoenix Sun
- Pugna: Nether Ward
- Shadow Shaman: Mass Serpent Ward
- Undying: Tombstone
- Weaver: The Swarm Bug
- Zeus: Nimbus
- The HUD now shows Attack Speed and Magic Resistance stats in the portrait area at all times
- Multiple negative effects of the same type from different abilities now will show as separate debuffs in every instance (e.g: if you are Clockwerk and you stun with Hookshot and Battery Assault, 2 separate debuffs will show)
- Health Cost is now shown in HUD similarly to Mana Cost
- Mana Cost reduction effects now only apply to Mana Cost
- Target Dummy no longer has Intelligence
Neutral Creep Updates
General
- All neutral creeps now have 4 levels of certain abilities
- Abilities are upgraded to level 2 at minute 15 and level 3 at minute 30
- Chen’s Aghanim’s Shard increases the level of the following abilities by one, allowing them to reach level 4
Kobold
- Prospecting Aura Gold per minute increased from 20 to 20/25/30/40
Kobold Foreman
- Speed Aura Move Speed increased from 12% to 12/15/18/24%
Kobold Solider
- Steal Weapon Duration increased from 3s to 3/3.5/4/5s
Vhoul Assassin
- Envenomed Weapon Damage per second increased from 0 to 0/20/40/80
- Envenomed Weapon Health Regen Reduction increased from 75% to 75/80/85/90%
Hill Troll Berserker
- Break Cooldown decreased from 10s to 10/9/8/6s
Hill Troll Priest
- Heal Cooldown decreased from 10s to 10/9/8/6s
- Heal Cast Range increased from 350 to 350/375/400/450
Fell Spirit
- Vex Projectile Speed increased from 500 to 500/600/700/800
- Vex Cooldown decreased from 15s to 15/13/11/7s
Ghost
- Frost Attack Movement Slow increased from 25% to 25/28/31/37%. Attack Slow increased from 25 to 25/28/31/37
Harpy Scout
- Take Off Movement Speed Penalty decreased from 50% to 50/40/30/10%
Harpy Stormcrafter
- Chain Lightning Initial Damage increased from 140 to 140/180/220/260
- Chain Lightning Jump Damage Loss decreased from 25% to 25/20/15/10%
Ogre Bruiser
- Ogre Smash! Base Damage increased from 200 to 200/250/300/400
- Ogre Smash! Radius increased from 200 to 200/210/220/230
- Ogre Smash! Stun Duration decreased from 3s to 2.4s
Ogre Frostmage
- Ice Armor Armor Bonus increased from 5 to 5/6/7/9
- Ice Armor Move Slow increased from 25% to 25/28/31/37%
- Ice Armor Attack Slow increased from 25 to 25/28/31/37
Alpha Wolf
- Critical Strike Critical Damage increased from 200% to 200/225/250/300%
Giant Wolf
- Intimidate Radius increased from 300 to 300/350/400/500
Mud Golem
- Shard Split Shard Number increased from 2 to 2/2/3/3
- Shard Split Shard Health increased from 250 to 250/280/310/370
- Shard Split Shard Damage increased from 12 to 12/16/20/28
- Hurl Boulder Stun Duration decreased from 0.6s to 0.5s
Shard Golem
- Hurl Boulder Stun Duration decreased from 0.6s to 0.5s
Centaur Conquerer
- War Stomp Damage increased from 25 to 25/50/75/150
- War Stomp Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s
Centaur Courser
- Cloak Aura Magic Resistance (Heroes) increased from 15% to 15/17/19/23%
- Cloak Aura Magic Resistance (Creeps) increased from 30% to 30/34/38/46%
Dark Troll Summoner
- Raise Dead Skeleton Health increased from 250 to 250/275/300/375
- Raise Dead Skeleton Damage increased from 12 to 12/15/18/21
- Now only casts Raise Dead when below 50% health
Hill Troll
- Ensnare Cast Range increased from 550 to 550/625/700/825
Hellbear Smasher
- Thunder Clap Cooldown decreased from 12s to 12/11/10/9s
- Thunder Clap Damage increased from 150 to 150/200/250/350
Hellbear
- Death Throe: Rush Attack Speed increased from 15 to 15/18/21/27
Satyr Tormenter
- Unholy Aura Health Regen rescaled from 5 to 3/5/7/11
Satyr Mindstealer
- Mana Burn Base mana burn increased from 20 to 20/25/30/35
- Mana Burn Intelligence as mana burned multiplier increased from 200% to 200/250/300/400%
Satyr Banisher
- Purge Cast Range increased from 350 to 350/400/450/550
- Purge Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 120/115/110/100
Wildwing Ripper
- Hurricane Cast Range increased from 400 to 400/500/600/750
- Hurricane Cooldown decreased from 30s to 30/28/26/22s
Wildwing
- Tornado Movement Speed increased from 125 to 125/140/155/185
- Tornado Cooldown decreased from 40s to 40/36/32/26s
Warpine Raider
- Seed Shot Bounces increased from 4 to 4/6/8/12
Ancient Black Dragon
- Fireball Duration rescaled from 10s to 8/9/10/12s
Ancient Black Drake
- Magic Amplification Aura increased from 5% to 5/6/7/9%
Ancient Ice Shaman
- Icefire Bomb Cast Range increased from 700 to 700/725/750/800
- Icefire Bomb Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 100/95/90/80
Ancient Frostbitten Golem
- Time Warp Aura Cooldown Reduction increased from 10% to 10/11/12/14%
Ancient Granite Golem
- Granite Aura Bonus HP Percentage increased from 15% to 15/16.5/18/21%
Ancient Rock Golem
- Weakening Aura Armor Reduction increased from 2 to 2/3/4/5
Ancient Thunderhide
Slam Hero Duration increased from 2s to 2/2.25/2.5/3.0s
Ancient Rumblehide
- War Drums Aura Accuracy increased from 40% to 40/43/46/51%
Item Updates
Blood Grenade (New Item)
- New basic Consumable item. Cost: 65
- +50 Health
- Active: Throw Grenade. Throws a grenade at the target area. Enemies in the area will take 50 damage on impact, be slowed by 15% and take 15 damage per second. Duration: 5s. Radius: 300. Cast Range: 900. Cooldown: 10s. Health Cost: 75
- Active effects don’t stack
- Max stock of 3 (120s restock time)
Diadem (New Item)
- New basic Attributes item. Cost: 1000
- +6 All Attributes
- CORNUCOPIA
- NEW ITEM
- New basic Secret Shop item. Cost: 1200
- +5 Health Regen
- +2 Mana Regen
- +7 Damage
Pavise (New Item)
- Requires Void Stone (700), Ring of Protection (175), Fluffy Hat (250), Recipe (275). Total Cost 1400
- +3 Armor
- +2.5 Mana Regen
- +175 Health
- Active: Protect. When cast on an ally, grants them a barrier that absorbs 300 physical damage. Duration: 8s. Cooldown: 18s. Mana Cost: 75
Disperser (New Item)
- Requires Diffusal Blade (2500), Demon Edge (2200), Recipe (800). Total Cost 5700
- +20 Agility
- +10 Intelligence
- +45 Damage
- Passive: Manabreak. Each attack burns 40 mana and deals 1.0 damage per mana burned
- Active: Suppress. If targeting an enemy, slows it for 4 seconds. If targeting an ally, applies a basic dispel and increases their movement speed by 100%, making them unslowable for 4s. Cooldown: 15s. Mana Cost: 75
- Active effect on both allies and enemies gradually fades away over the duration of the buff
Harpoon (New Item)
- Requires Echo Sabre (2500), Diadem (1000), Recipe (1000). Total cost: 4500
- +20 Strength
- +16 Intelligence
- +10 Agility
- +15 Attack Speed
- +15 Damage
- +2 Mana Regen
- Active: Draw Forth. When targeting an enemy, fire an un-disjointable harpoon projectile at them, that pulls you and the target closer together. Ranged heroes pull the target up to 35% of the distance between them. Melee heroes always pull the target to their attack range. Enemy creeps are killed after the pull. Cast Range: 700. Cooldown: 19s
- Passive: Echo Strike. Causes melee attacks to attack twice in quick succession. The double attacks apply a 100% movement slow for 1 second on each strike
Phylactery (New Item)
- Requires Diadem (1000), Point Booster (1200), Recipe (200). Total Cost 2400
- +7 All Attributes
- +200 Health
- +200 Mana
- Passive: Empower Spell. The next single target spell you cast on an enemy deals a separate 125 bonus damage to the target and slows them by 50% for 1.2 seconds. Cooldown: 6s
- Passive effect doesn’t proc on spells that don’t give Magic Stick charges (such as Hand of Midas) and doesn’t stack from multiple sources
- Passive is applied when the spell connects with its target
Enchanted Mango
- Now has an initial and max stock of 4 and a restock time of 120s
Clarity
- Now has an initial and max stock of 4 and a restock time of 120s
Healing Salve
- Now has an initial and max stock of 4 and a restock time of 120s
Tango
- Now has an initial and max stock of 8 and a restock time of 120s
Tome of Knowledge
- Item removed from the game
Dust of Appearance
- Reveal reworked. Now creates an area that reveals and slows invisible units by 20% in a 1050 radius where the caster was standing. Revealed units take 25 damage. The area lasts 12 seconds. Debuff lingers on enemy heroes for 8 additional seconds after they leave the area of effect
Sentry Ward
- Max stock decreased from 10 to 8
- Restock time increased from 70s to 80s
Smoke of Deceit
- Allies affected by smoke can’t use Smoke of Deceit themselves for 2s after application
Ring of Health
- Cost decreased from 825 to 700
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +6.5 to +5.25
Void Stone
- Cost decreased from 825 to 700
- Mana Regen bonus decreased from +2.25 to +1.75
Cloak
- Cost increased from 500 to 800
- Magic Resistance bonus increased from +15% to +20%
Hood of Defiance
- Item removed from the game
Eternal Shroud
- Recipe changed. No longer requires Hood of Defiance. Now requires Cloak (800), Ogre Axe (1000), Ring of Health (700), Recipe (800). (Total Cost unchanged)
- Now provides +30% Magic Resistance, +12 Strength, +7 Health Regen
- No longer has an active ability
- Now passively converts 25% of incoming Magic or Pure damage to mana
- Magic Resistance and passive effect don’t stack from multiple Eternal Shrouds
Pipe of Insight
- Recipe changed. Now requires Cloak (800), Ring of Health (700), Headdress (425), Recipe (1450). Total cost decreased from 3475 to 3375
- Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +30% to +25%
- Insight Aura Magic Resistance decreased from 15% to 10%
- Barrier now stacks additively with other sources of magic barriers (does not stack with self)
Skull Basher
- Bash Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s
Abyssal Blade
- Recipe cost increased from 1550 to 1675 (Total cost unchanged)
- Overwhelm Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s
- Bash Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s
Aether Lens
- Recipe cost increased from 650 to 775 (Total cost unchanged)
Blink Dagger
- Taking damage from Roshan or enemy heroes now mutes the item for 3s instead of setting it for 3s cooldown
Arcane Blink
- Arcane Blink no longer provides mana cost and cast time reductions, or debuff amplification
- Arcane Blink Cooldown decreased from 15s to 7s
- Arcane Blink Range increased from 1200 to 1400
- Taking damage from Roshan or enemy heroes now mutes the item for 3s instead of setting it for 3s cooldown
Overwhelming Blink
- Taking damage from Roshan or enemy heroes now mutes the item for 3s instead of setting it for 3s cooldown
Swift Blink
- Taking damage from Roshan or enemy heroes now mutes the item for 3s instead of setting it for 3s cooldown
Battle Fury
- Recipe changed. Now requires Broadsword (1000), Claymore (1350), Quelling Blade (100), Cornucopia (1200), Recipe (450). Total cost 4100 (unchanged)
Black King Bar
- Avatar Reworked: applies a basic dispel. Provides Debuff Immunity for the duration: any negative effect on the user won’t affect them, Magic Resistance increased by 50% and they’re immune to pure and reflected damage. These only affect spells that don’t pierce Debuff Immunity
- If Avatar expires before the debuff then it will take effect for the remaining duration
Blade Mail
- Damage bonus decreased from +28 to +20
- Armor bonus increased from +6 to +7
Orchid Malevolence
- Recipe changed. Now requires Blitz Knuckles (1000), Staff of Wizardry (1000), Cornucopia (1200), Recipe (275). Total cost 3475 (unchanged)
- Now provides +6 Health Regen and +12 Intelligence
- Damage bonus decreased from +30 to +10
- Mana Regen bonus decreased from +3 to +2.5
Bloodthorn
- Recipe cost decreased from 925 to 825 (Total cost unchanged)
- Now provides +6.25 Health Regen
- Intelligence bonus increased from +20 to +32
- Damage bonus decreased from +50 to +35
- Soul Rend no longer causes attacks on its target to have 100% chance to crit (still provides True Strike)
- Additional damage dealt to the target of Soul Rend increased from 30% to 60%
Vanguard
- Total cost decreased from 1825 to 1700
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +7 to +5.50
Crimson Guard
- Recipe cost increased from 800 to 925 (Total cost unchanged)
- Guard Blocked Damage rescaled from 75 to 70 + 60% of caster’s Strength
- Guard Duration decreased from 12s to 8s
Dagon
- Recipe changed. Now requires Diadem (1000), Voodoo Mask (700), Recipe (1150). (Total cost rescaled from 2700/3950/5200/6450/7700 to 2850/4000/5150/6300/7450)
- +7/9/11/13/15 Intelligence replaced with +7/9/11/13/15 All Attributes
- Now also provides +11/12/13/14/15% Spell Lifesteal
- Energy Burst now spell lifesteals 75% of damage done
- Energy Burst now instantly kills non-Ancient creeps
Dragon Lance
- Strength bonus decreased from +12 to +10
Ethereal Blade
- Ether Blast will use 60% of the total sum of the target’s attributes as their primary attribute when targeting Universal Heroes.
Eul’s Scepter of Divinity
- Recipe cost increased from 650 to 775 (Total cost unchanged)
Wind Waker
- Cyclone Cooldown decreased from 18s to 13s
- Movement Speed bonus decreased from +50 to +30
- Mana Regen bonus decreased from +6 to +3
Gleipnir
- Eternal Chains Radius decreased from 400 to 375
Mjollnir
- Recipe cost decreased from 900 to 800 (Total cost decreased from 5600 to 5500)
- Damage bonus increased from +24 to +25
Glimmer Cape
- Recipe cost decreased from 450 to 350 (Total cost increased from 1950 to 2150)
- Magic Resistance bonus increased from +20% to +25%
- Glimmer now grants invisibility, +40 movement speed and 300 magic damage barrier. Duration: 5s. Mana Cost: 90. Cooldown: 12s
Heart of Tarrasque
- Strength bonus decreased from +45 to +40
Helm of the Dominator
- Recipe changed. Now requires Helm of Iron Will (975), Diadem (1000), Recipe (650). Stats unchanged, total cost increased from 2400 to 2625
Helm of the Overlord
- Total cost increased from 6175 to 6400
- Dominated Creep Attack Damage Bonus decreased from +80 to +70
- Dominated Creep Armor Bonus decreased from +8 to +7
- Dominated Creep Movement Speed decreased from 400 to 380
Holy Locket
- Recipe Changed. Now requires Diadem (1000), Magic Wand (450), Headdress (425), Recipe (525) (total cost unchanged)
- No longer provides Bonus Health
- No longer provides Bonus Mana
- Bonus Attributes increased from +3 to +10
- Energy Charge now has a visual effect when used on allies
Linken’s Sphere
- Recipe changed. Now requires Ultimate Orb (2050), Cornucopia (1200), Recipe (1350). (Total cost unchanged)
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +7 to +6
- Mana Regen bonus decreased from +5 to +4.25
- Now also grants +10 Damage
Mage Slayer
- Recipe cost decreased from 400 to 200
- Total cost increased from 2400 to 2500
Yasha
- Movement Speed bonus increased from +8% to +10%
Sange and Yasha
- Movement Speed bonus increased from +10% to +12%
Yasha and Kaya
- Movement Speed bonus increased from +10% to +12%
Manta Style
- Movement Speed bonus increased from +8% to +10%
Medallion of Courage
- Valor Cooldown increased from 12s to 16s
- Valor Duration decreased from 12s to 8s
- Valor Self/Enemy Armor Reduction and Ally Armor Bonus increased from 5 to 6
Solar Crest
- Recipe cost decreased from 900 to 700 (Total cost decreased from 2625 to 2425)
- Shine Self/Enemy Armor Reduction and Ally Armor Bonus increased from 6 to 7
- Shine Ally/Enemy Movement Speed Bonus/Slow increased from 10% to 18%
- Shine Ally/Enemy Attack Speed Bonus/Slow increased from 50 to 70
- Shine Duration decreased from 12s to 8s
- Shine Cooldown increased from 12s to 16s
Meteor Hammer
- Recipe cost increased from 250 to 550 (Total cost increased from 2350 to 2400)
- Meteor Hammer impact now slows enemies hit by 20% for the full burn duration of 6s
- Meteor Hammer Stun Duration decreased from 1.25s to 0.5s
- Meteor Hammer Impact Damage to buildings increased from 75 to 95
Octarine Core
- Recipe changed. Now requires Perseverance (1400), Soul Booster (3000), Recipe (200). Total cost 4600
- Now provides +625 Health, +625 Mana, -25% Cooldown Reduction, +7.5 Health Regen, +3.25 Mana Regen
Perseverance
- Total Cost decreased from 1650 to 1400
Phase Boots
- Movement Speed bonus increased from +45 to +50
Power Treads
- Now provides +45 Movement Speed to Ranged heroes and +55 to Melee heroes
Refresher Orb
- Recipe changed. Now requires Cornucopia (1200), Cornucopia (1200), Recipe (2600). Total Cost 5000 (unchanged)
- Health Regen bonus decreased from +13 to +12
- Mana Regen bonus decreased from +7 to +6
- Now also grants +20 Damage
Satanic
- Damage bonus decreased from +38 to +25
Scythe of Vyse
- Total cost decreased from 5675 to 5550
- Mana Regen bonus decreased from +9 to +8.5
- Hex Duration decreased from 3.5s to 2.8s
Shiva’s Guard
- Arctic Blast Wave Speed increased from 350 to 400
Urn of Shadows
- If the owner dies with Urn having 0 charges, it now gains one
Spirit Vessel
- If the owner dies with Vessel having 0 charges, it now gains one
Wraith Pact
- Item removed from the game
Neutral Item Updates
- Neutral Creeps no longer drop neutral items on death. Now they drop Neutral Tokens of different tiers (1 to 5)
- You can click on your Neutral Token to choose one of 5 random neutral items of the token’s tier and the token will permanently turn into one of those
- Each hero has their own selection of random items. Having multiple tokens of the same tier will always result in the same selection of items as the options are fixed per player, not per token
- Neutral Tokens are fully shareable and may be sent to Neutral Stash
- Neutral items claimed from Tokens are not shareable anymore and cannot be taken from Neutral Stash by allies. Items will be muted in their inventory similarly to regular items
- Neutral Tokens can be equipped without the 6s backpack penalty but can also be used from backpack
- You can no longer see your allies’ stashed neutral items, since you can’t do anything with them
Possessed Mask
- Item cycled out
Faded Broach
- Item re-added
Lance of Pursuit
- Hound Slow Duration increased from 1s to 2s
Occult Bracelet
- All Attributes bonus increased from +3 to +4
- Now provides +10% Magic Resistance
Seeds of Serenity
- Health bonus increased from +100 to +150
- Verdurous Dale Health Regeneration increased from 8 to 10
Trusty Shovel
- Summoned Kobold is now controllable by the player that dug it up
Spark of Courage (New Item)
- New Tier 1 Neutral item
- Passive: Courage. Provides +10 damage when the owner is above 50% health, and 5 armor when they are below that threshold
Duelist Gloves (New Item)
- New Tier 1 Neutral item
- Provides +10 Damage
- Passive: Boldness. Grants +15 attack speed as long as there’s no enemy heroes within 900 units
Brigand’s Blade
- Item cycled out
Dagger of Ristul
- Item cycled out
Nether Shawl
- Item removed from the game
Pupil’s Gift
- Now provides half the value to All Attributes for Universal Heroes
Philosopher’s Stone
- GPM bonus reduced from 80 to 75
Orb of Destruction
- Item re-added and moved from Tier 3 to Tier 2
- Impeding Corruption Armor Reduction decreased from 4 to 3
- Impeding Corruption Movement Slow decreased from 25%/15% to 20%/10% (melee/ranged)
Specialist’s Array
- Crackshot Cooldown decreased from 12s to 8s
Vampire Fangs
- Item re-added
- Lifesteal against creeps is now reduced by 50%
Gossamer Cape (New Item)
- New Tier 2 Neutral item
- Provides +20 Movement Speed
- Passive: Sixth Sense. Automatically dodge the next attack from a hero. Cooldown: 5s
Blast Rig
- Item removed from the game
Ceremonial Robe
- Mana bonus increased from 250 to 350
Enchanted Quiver
- Now provides +50 Attack Range (ranged heroes only)
Dandelion Amulet (New Item)
- New Tier 3 Neutral item
- +300 Mana, +25 Movement Speed
- Passive: Magical Damage Block. Consumes a charge to block 300 magic damage from damage instances over 75 damage. Cooldown: 12s
Defiant Shell (New Item)
- New Tier 3 Neutral item
- Provides +7 All Attributes and +5 Armor
- Passive: Reciprocity When attacked, the hero counter-attacks a target within their attack range. Cooldown: 5s
Vindicator’s Axe (New Item)
- New Tier 3 Neutral item
- Provides +25 Attack Speed
- Passive: Vengeance. Provides +30 damage if equipped hero is Silenced and +12 armor if equipped hero is Stunned
Flicker
- Item removed from the game
Witchbane
- Item removed from the game
Havoc Hammer
- Damage bonus increased from 12 to 14
- Strength bonus increased from 12 to 14
Mind Breaker
- Moved from Tier 3 to Tier 4
- Magic Attack Damage bonus increased from +25 to +45
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +25 to +30
- Silence Strike Silence Duration increased from 1.75s to 2s
Stormcrafter
- Now provides +25 Movement Speed
- No longer has an active. Passive Bottled Lightning now hits up to 2 targets
Martyr’s Plate (New Item)
- New Tier 4 Neutral item
- +20% Magic Resistance
- Active: Martyrdom. Redirects 20% of all damage dealt to allied heroes within 900 radius towards you for 8 seconds. Cooldown: 40s
Apex
- Now provides +25 to all attributes for Universal Heroes
Fallen Sky
- Fallen Sky Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s
Hero Updates
Abaddon
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 28-38 to 9-19
- Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.2
- Agility gain decreased from 1.5 to 1.3
- Intelligence gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.2
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 50-60 to 46-56)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.6 to +2.82
Aphotic Shield
- Now considered a damage barrier. Stacks additively with other damage barriers
Borrowed Time
- Cooldown increased from 60/50/40s to 70/60/50s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent -8s Borrowed Time Cooldown replaced with 85 DPS Borrowed Time Immolation (400 Radius effect while Borrowed Time is active; damages both Abaddon and enemies)
Alchemist
Acid Spray
- Cast Point improved from 0.2s to 0.1s
- Cooldown decreased from 22s to 22/21/20/19s
- Mana Cost decreased from 130 to 120
- Duration decreased from 16s to 15s
- Damage per second increased from 20/25/30/35 to 25/30/35/40
Unstable Concoction
- Max Stun Duration decreased from 2.2/2.8/3.4/4s to 1.7/2.2/2.7/3.2s
Greevil’s Greed
- Now an innate ability
- Max Bonus Gold per kill rescaled from 15/18/21/24 to 18
- Bounty Rune Multiplier rescaled from 1.8/2.2/2.6/3 to 2
Corrosive Weaponry
- New basic passive ability
- Attacks apply a stacking debuff on enemies that reduces movement speed by 3/4/5/6% and status resistance by 3/4/5/6% per stack. Applying a new stack refreshes the duration. Has no effect on buildings or Roshan. Max Stacks: 5/7/9/11. Debuff Duration: 3.5s
Chemical Rage
- Bonus Health Regen increased from 50/75/100 to 50/80/110
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Damage per Greevil’s Greed stack increased from +1.5 to +3
Ancient Apparition
Cold Feet
- Stun Duration decreased from 2/2.5/3/3.5s to 1.6/2/2.4/2.8s
Ice Vortex
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed
- Now deals 12/20/28/36 damage per second to enemy units in the area
- Duration decreased from 16s to 6/9/12/15s
- Cooldown increased from 7/6/5/4s to 10/8/6/4s
Ice Blast
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard
- Enemies hit by Ice Blast explosion are stunned with the current level of Cold Feet for 60% of its duration. Doesn’t stun Debuff Immune enemies
Anti-Mage
- Base Strength decreased from 21 to 19
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75
Mana Break
- Mana Burned per hit decreased from 28/40/52/64 to 25/30/35/40
- Max Mana Burned per hit increased from 1/1.8/2.6/3.4% to 1.6/2.4/3.2/4%
- Now plays a slightly different sound when the target is below 50% mana
Blink
- Cooldown increased from 12/10/8/6s to 13.5/11/8.5/6s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Blink Cast Range decreased from +250 to +200
Arc Warden
- All Tempest Double’s abilities are replaced with ‘Tempest’ versions of Arc Warden’s abilities
- The upheaval has attuned Arc Warden to the Ancients. When playing on Dire side, Arc Warden will have the Tempest abilities by default and his Tempest Double will have its normal abilities. This condition is temporary and will go away once Zet adapts to the new paradigm.
Flux
- Tempest version provides higher damage (15/30/45/60 -> 20/45/70/95) but lower movement speed penalty to the enemy (14/21/28/35% -> 6/10/14/18%)
Magnetic Field
- Tempest version provides +150 attack range (ranged heroes only), adds 20/40/60/80 magic damage to attacks made by allies from the field and has an increased duration of 5/6/7/8s
Spark Wraith
- Tempest version has a shorter activation delay (2s -> 1s), a faster moving Wraith (400 -> 725), longer Slow duration (0.4/0.5/0.6/0.7 -> 0.6/0.8/1.0/1.2 ) but has a lower damage (100/180/260/340 -> 75/135/195/255)
Tempest Double
- Cooldown decreased from 60/50/40s to 56/48/40s
Talents
- Level 15 Talent +40 Magnetic Field Attack Speed also grants to +40 Magnetic Field Magic Damage (Tempest Version)
- Level 20 Talent +40 Flux Damage replaced with -9s Magnetic Field Cooldown
- Level 20 Talent +125 Spark Wraith Damage replaced with +35% Spark Wraith Damage
- Level 25 Talent 40% Tempest Double Cooldown Reduction replaced with No Damage Penalty Distance for Tempest Double
Axe
Berserker’s Call
- Duration decreased from 2/2.4/2.8/3.2s to 1.8/2.2/2.6/3.0s
Counter Helix
- Damage rescaled from 60/100/140/180 to 80/110/140/170
- No longer uses a pseudo-random proc chance. Now triggers after a set number of attacks taken. Attacks to trigger: 7/6/5/4
- Aghanim’s Shard no longer increases proc chance. Now reduces the cooldown of Counter Helix to 0 seconds
Bane
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 33-39 to 4-10
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 11 (from 56-62 to 45-51)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.5 to +4.5
Enfeeble
- No longer reduces Heal/Regen
- Now deals 12/18/24/30 pure damage per second. First instance of damage happens on application
- Attack Damage Reduction increased from 45/50/55/60% to 55/60/65/70%
- Mana Cost increased from 40/50/60/70 to 120/135/150/165
- Duration rescaled from 8/9/10/11s to 9s
Brain Sap
- Now pierces Debuff Immunity
Nightmare
- No longer deals damage
- Duration decreased from 4/5/6/7s to 3.5/4.5/5.5/6.5s
- Mana Cost decreased from 165 to 120/130/140/150
Fiend’s Grip
- Duration decreased from 5/5.5/6.0s to 4.75/5.25/5.75s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Nightmare Damage Heals Bane replaced with -2s Brain Sap Cooldown
- Level 15 Talent -3s Brain Sap Cooldown replaced with +13 Enfeeble Damage per second
- Level 25 Talent Fiend’s Grip Duration decreased from +5s to +3s
Batrider
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 17-21 to 0-4
- Strength gain decreased from 2.9 to 2.0
- Agility gain decreased from 1.8 to 1.4
- Intelligence gain decreased from 2.9 to 2.0
- Damage on level 1 unchanged (39-43)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.0 to +3.24
- Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 330
Sticky Napalm
- Application Damage decreased from 6/12/18/24 to 5/10/15/20
- Damage per stack decreased from 6/12/18/24 to 5/10/15/20
- Slow per stack decreased from 2/4/6/8% to 1.5/3/4.5/6%
Flamebreak
- Cooldown rescaled from 18/17/16/15s to 22/19/16/13s
- Now slows affected enemies by 25%
- Duration rescaled from 2/4/6/8s to 5s
- Damage increased from 30/60/90/120 + 15 DPS to 25/50/75/100 + 10/20/30/40 DPS (Total damage increased from 60/120/180/240 to 75/150/225/300)
Firefly
- No longer provides bonus vision
- No longer provides bonus movement speed
- Damage per second increased from 20/35/50/60 to 25/50/75/100
Flaming Lasso
- Total Damage increased from 70/165/225 to 100/200/300
- Damage now ticks every 0.5s
- Cast Range increased from 175 to 200
- Duration decreased from 2.5/3/3.5s to 2.25/2.75/3.25s
- Cooldown decreased from 120/115/110s to 90/75/60s
Beastmaster
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 31-35 to 12-16
- Agility gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.4
- Intelligence gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.2
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 8 (from 54-58 to 46-50)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.9 to +3.3
Wild Axes
- Mana Cost decreased from 65 to 50
Call of the Wild Hawk
- Dive Bomb (Aghanim’s Shard) Root Duration decreased from 2.5s to 2s
Primal Roar
- Stun Duration decreased from 3/3.5/4s to 2.75/3.25/3.75s
- Mana Cost decreased from 150/175/200 to 100/125/150
Drums of Slom
- Ability reworked
- Now a passive ability. Attacks from Beastmaster or a nearby unit he controls cause him to bang his drum, dealing damage to nearby units and healing himself and units under his control for a portion of the damage dealt. Every attack decreases the interval between drum hits from a maximum of 3s down to a minimum of 0.4s between hits after 20 attacks. If no attacks are made, the intervals gradually increase every 1 second. Using Primal Roar automatically adds 10/15/20 drum stacks based on the level of Primal Roar. Drum Hit Damage: 90. Heal from Heroes: 25%. Heal from Creeps: 5%
Bloodseeker
Bloodrage
- Max Health Damage per second decreased from 2% to 1.8%
- Pure damage from Aghanim’s Shard is now dealt as a separate instance of damage
Rupture
- Cooldown rescaled from 70s to 75/70/65s
- Move Damage increased from 33/44/55% to 35/45/55%
Blood Mist
- Now passively turns all your overheal from your own abilities into a damage barrier up to 50% of Bloodseeker’s Max Health in addition to its active effect. Barrier decays by 0.5% of Max Health per second
- Damage no longer counts as HP Loss (it burns barrier if it’s available and can be decreased by sources that reduce damage)
Bounty Hunter
Shuriken Toss
- No longer mini-stuns
- Now applies a 100% movement slow for 0.35s
Jinada
- No longer disabled by silences. Instead disabled by break
Shadow Walk
- Attack no longer slows the target
- Attack now stuns the target for 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s
- Aghanim’s Shard no longer grants charges. Now lowers Shadow Walk cooldown by 5s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +10% Shadow Walk Attack/Move Slow replaced with +0.65s Shuriken Toss Slow
- Level 15 Talent 2s Silence on Hit With Shadow Walk replaced with -25% Damage Taken in Shadow Walk
Brewmaster
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 29-36 to 14-21
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 52-59 to 48-55)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.7 to +4.38
Drunken Brawler
- Void Stance is now part of the basic ability
- Void Stance Status Resistance decreased from 20% to 5/10/15/20%
- Void Stance Slow on attack decreased from 25% to 10/15/20/25%
Primal Split
- Earth Brewling’s Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance
- Earth Brewling Damage decreased from 30/60/90 to 20/50/80
- Earth Brewling’s Hurl Boulder Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s
- Storm Brewling Damage decreased from 30/50/70 to 20/40/60
- Storm Brewling’s Cyclone Hero Duration decreased from 6s to 5s (Non-Hero Duration from 20s to 16s)
- Fire Brewling Damage rescaled from 80/120/160 to 70/120/170
- Void Brewling is now part of the basic ability
- Aghanim’s Shard now extends Primal Split duration by 12s and grants Brewlings the Primal Split Cancel ability
- Void Brewling Astral Pulse ability replaced with Astral Pull. Can target allies and enemies. Pulls the target and the Void Brewling in the target direction. Enemies receive 50/100/150 damage upon arrival. Distance: 300/500/700. Cast Range: 150. Cooldown: 8s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +15 Damage replaced with +10 Brewlings Damage
Bristleback
Bristleback
- Now provides Warpath stacks with each Quill Spray released
- Taking excess damage over the Quill Spray threshold is maintained and multiple Quill Sprays can trigger from a single source of damage
Hairball
- Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 75
Broodmother
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 29-35 to 11-17
- Strength gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.0
- Base Agility decreased by 1
- Agility gain decreased from 3.4 to 2.4
- Intelligence gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.4
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 5 (from 48-54 to 43-49)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.4 to +3.48
Insatiable Hunger
- Base Attack Damage Bonus rescaled from +35/45/55/65 flat Damage to +30/40/50/60% Base Damage
- Aghanim’s Shard Base Attack Damage Bonus Increase per second rescaled from +12 flat Damage to +4% Base Damage
Spin Web
- Health Regen decreased from 5/7/9/11 to 2/5/8/11
Spawn Spiderlings
- Damage decreased from 260/340/420 to 220/320/420
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Spin Web Restore Time decreased from -10s to -7s
- Level 20 Talent +25 Agility replaced with +35 Attack Speed
Centaur Warrunner
Hoof Stomp
- Stun Duration decreased from 2/2.2/2.4/2.6s to 1.6/1.8/2/2.2s
Double Edge
- Cast Point improved from 0.3s to 0.25s
Retaliate
- Strength Return Damage rescaled from 20/26/32/38% to 16/24/32/40%
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Hoof Stomp Stun Duration decreased from +1s to +0.8s
Chaos Knight
Chaos Bolt
- Minimum Stun Duration decreased from 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s
- Maximum Stun Duration decreased from 2.2/2.8/3.4/4s to 1.75/2.25/2.75/3.25s
Chaos Strike
- Critical Lifesteal increased from 20/30/40/50% to 30/40/50/60%
- Critical Lifesteal from creeps is now reduced by 50%
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Chaos Strike Lifesteal increased from +22% to +25%
- Level 20 Talent Min/Max Chaos Bolt Duration decreased from +0.75s to +0.6s
Chen
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 27-37 to 14-21
- Damage on level 1 increased from 46-56 to 49-56
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.2 to +4.38
Holy Persuasion
- Now grants Chen gold equal to creep’s bounty when dominating it
- Aghanim’s Shard now also adds one level to upgradable abilities of persuaded creeps
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Penitence Slow increased from +12% to +14%
Clinkz
Hero Reworked
- Base Damage increased from 15-21 to 19-25
- Base Strength increased from 16 to 17
- Searing Arrows Ability removed
Strafe
- New basic ability
- Clinkz and his Burning Skeleton Archers in 1200 AoE gain bonus attack speed and attack range. Attack speed bonus is 100/140/180/220 for Clinkz and 50% for the skeletons. Attack range bonus is +200 for Clinkz and the skeletons. Duration: 3.5s. Cooldown: 30/25/20/15s. Mana Cost: 75/80/85/90. Casting Strafe does not break Skeleton Walk invisibility
Tar Bomb
- New basic ability
- Unit targeted. Clinkz throws a projectile that deals 40/60/80/100 magic damage on impact, commanding Clinkz and all Burning Skeleton Archers in range to attack the target. The 275 radius area around the target is also covered in tar for 5 seconds. Any enemy that walks across the tar gets slowed by 16/19/22/25% and receives additional 15/25/35/45 physical damage from all attacks by Clinkz or his Burning Skeleton Archers. Effect persists for 2.5 seconds after leaving the area. Affects buildings. Cast Range: 1000. Cooldown: 7/6/5/4s. Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55
Death Pact
- Now a basic ability
- Now has 1/1/2/2 charges, and 40s charge restore time
- Now creates a Burning Skeleton Archer in place of a killed creep (only one skeleton from this ability can exist at a time). Skeleton Hits to kill: 3. Skeleton Damage: 20%. Skeletons deal 25% less damage to buildings
- Heal and Bonus Health is now 125/200/275/350
- Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 60
- Creep Max Level is now 4/5/6/6
Skeleton Walk
- Now an ultimate ability
- Duration increased from 25/30/35/40s to 35/40/45s
- Bonus Movement Speed rescaled from 15/30/45/60% to 30/45/60%
- Mana Cost increased from 80 to 80/105/130
- Cooldown rescaled from 20/19/18/17s to 18s
- Now summons 2/3/4 Burning Skeleton Archers (only one pack of skeletons from this ability can exist at a time)
Burning Barrage
Now granted by Aghanim’s Shard. Also douses enemies in Tar Bomb slow. Cooldown: 22s. Range: 850. Damage per arrow: 65%
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +20 Searing Arrows Damage replaced with +20 Tar Bomb Bonus Damage
- Level 15 Talent Death Pact Steal Creep Abilities replaced with +1 Death Pact Charge
- Level 15 Talent +20% Death Pact Health replaced with +75 Attack Range
- Level 20 Talent +3 Burning Barrage Arrows replaced with +40 Strafe Attack Speed
- Level 20 Talent +125 Attack Range replaced with +200 Death Pact Health
- Level 25 Talent +25% Burning Barrage Damage replaced with -7s Strafe Cooldown
- Level 25 Talent Searing Arrows Multishot replaced with Tar Bomb Multishot (Any time Clinkz attacks an enemy covered in tar he will also attack a random enemy within his attack range)
Clockwerk
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 24-26 to 12-14
- Strength gain decreased from 3.5 to 2.8
- Agility gain decreased from 2.3 to 1.8
- Intelligence gain decreased from 1.5 to 1.3
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 50-52 to 46-58)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.5 to +3.54
Power Cogs
- Now applies a magic barrier to all allied units in Power Cogs when cast. Magic Barrier: 50/100/150/200
- Knockback Duration decreased from 1s to 0.8s
- Knockback effect now interrupts most forced movement abilities. Exceptions are: Batrider’s Flaming Lasso, Centaur Warrunner’s Hitch a Ride, and Tusk’s Walrus Kick
Rocket Flare
- Now also slows movement speed of hit enemies by 100% for 0.4s
Hookshot
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.5/1.75/2s to 1.2/1.4/1.6s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Power Cogs Leash Units Inside replaced with +75 Rocket Flare Damage
- Level 25 Talent Spell Immunity inside Power Cogs replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance
Crystal Maiden
- Base Damage increased by 2
Frostbite
- Damage Tick Interval decreased from 0.25s to 0.2s
Freezing Field
- Cooldown decreased from 100s to 100/95/90s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Attack Speed increased from +200 to +225
Dark Seer
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 33-39 to 13-19
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 54-60 to 50-56)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.7 to +4.26
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 1
Ion Shell
- Tick Interval increased from 0.15s to 0.2s
Normal Punch
- Max Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.5s
Dark Willow
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 27-35 to 9-17
- Agility gain decreased from 1.6 to 1.3
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.5 to 2.6
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 48-56 to 44-52)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.5 to +3.54
Shadow Realm
- Max Damage increased from 90/180/270/360 to 120/200/280/360
- Allied units can now target Dark Willow when in Shadow Realm
Cursed Crown
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3s to 1.2/1.6/2/2.4s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Cursed Crown Stun Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s
- Level 25 Talent Bedlam Pierces Spell Immunity replaced with +2 Bedlam Attack Targets
Dawnbreaker
Starbreaker
- Smash Stun Duration decreased from 0.8/1/1.2/1.4s to 0.6/0.8/1/1.2s
- Spell Immunity with Aghanim’s Shard replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance
Solar Guardian
- Landing Stun Duration decreased from 1.5/1.75/2s to 1.4/1.6/1.8s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Celestial Hammer Slow increased from +12% to +14%
- Level 25 Talent +1100 Celestial Hammer Cast Range replaced with +80% Celestial Hammer Cast Range/Speed
- Level 25 Talent 2 Starbreaker Charges replaced with -6s Starbreaker Cooldown
Dazzle
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 22-28 to 10-16
- Strength gain decreased from 2.3 to 2.0
- Agility gain decreased from 1.7 to 1.4
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.7 to 2.5
- Damage on level 1 unchanged (47-53)
- Damage gain per level decreased from +3.7 to +3.54
- Good Juju Ability removed
Poison Touch
- Aghanim’s Shard Hex Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s
Shadow Wave
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter
- Allows casting Shadow Wave on enemies to release an Inverse Shadow Wave. The inverse wave bounces amongst enemies, dealing damage to them and healing any nearby allied units for 150% of healing and damage values of Shadow Wave. Dazzle also performs an auto attack on every enemy hit by the inverse Shadow Wave
Bad Juju
- Ability reworked
- Whenever a unit is affected by Dazzle’s spells they temporarily gain/lose 1/2/3 armor for 8/10/12 seconds. Can be activated to decrease the remaining cooldown of all other abilities by 4/5/6 seconds and items by 3/4/5 seconds. Casting Bad Juju costs 75/100/125 health. Each cast increases health cost by 50% for 30/25/20 seconds. Bad Juju cannot kill Dazzle but still can be cast without the sufficient HP. Cooldown: 3s
- Dazzle also gets Bad Juju’s armor buff for casting Bad Juju
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +60 Damage replaced with +30 Attack Speed
Death Prophet
Spirit Siphon
- Aghanim’s Shard Fear Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s
Exorcism
- Spirits now deal more damage the closer Death Prophet is to the target, and need to return back to her in order to attack again
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Spirit Siphon Move Speed Slow increased from 20% to 25%
- Level 25 Talent Spirit Siphon Replenish Time improved from -20s to -22s
Disruptor
Thunder Strike
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade reworked
- When cast on ground, Thunder Strike now lies dormant (not striking) for up to 5 seconds. If an enemy comes within range during that time, Thunder Strike attaches to it. If no enemy comes within range, it strikes the ground. Aghanim’s Shard also increases the number of strikes by 2 and cast range to 1600
Glimpse
- Min Damage decreased from 50 to 25
- Max Damage decreased from 150/200/250/300 to 125/175/225/275
Kinetic Field
- Cooldown increased from 19/16/13/10s to 20/17/14/11s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +30 Thunder Strike Damage replaced with +100 Thunder Strike Radius
- Level 15 Talent Static Storm Duration decreased from +2s to +1.5s (+8 pulses to +6)
- Level 20 Talent +3 Thunder Strike Hits replaced with +0.4s Thunder Strike Slow Duration
Doom
Infernal Blade
- Stun Duration decreased from 0.6s to 0.5s
- Aghanim’s Shard Base Stun Duration decreased from 1.2s to 1s
- Aghanim’s Shard Bonus Stun Duration decreased from 1.8s to 1.45s
Doom
- Aghanim’s Scepter Radius decreased from 325 to 300
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Scorched Earth Damage decreased from +20 to +15
Dragon Knight
- Strength gain increased from 3.4 to 3.6
Breathe Fire
- While in Elder Dragon Form, applies Corrosive Breath or Frost Breath effect corresponding to the current form
Dragon Tail
- Stun Duration decreased from 2.25/2.5/2.75/3s to 1.8/2/2.2/2.4s
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Dragon Tail Stun Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s
- Level 20 Talent Elder Dragon Form Attack Range decreased from +175 to +150
Drow Ranger
Frost Arrows
- Hypothermia effect is now granted by Aghanim’s Scepter instead of Aghanim’s Shard
- Hypothermia Bonus Damage per stack increased from 5 to 15. Max Stacks increased from 7 to 9. Regen Reduction per stack increased from 8 to 10
Glacier
- New ability granted by Aghanim’s Shard
- Drow Ranger creates a hill of ice beneath her, pushing enemies away from it. Any unit that stands on the hill gains 175 bonus attack range and high ground advantage – they cannot miss and gain flying vision. The front of the hill obscures vision and cannot be moved through. Duration: 8s. Mana Cost: 75. Cooldown: 25s
Earth Spirit
Stone Remnant
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed
- Now gains 1 extra Stone Remnant charge every 5th hero level (5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30), from 7 up to 13 max
Boulder Smash
- Now deals 1.25x the damage against creeps
Rolling Boulder
- Stun Duration decreased from 0.4/0.6/0.8/1s to 0.3/0.5/0.7/0.9s
- Rock Bonus Stun Duration decreased from 0.4/0.6/0.8/1s to 0.3/0.5/0.7/0.9s
Geomagnetic Grip
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard. Can now target allies
Enchant Remnant
- Remnant Duration decreased from 3s to 2.4s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +3s Magnetize Duration replaced with +8% Spell Amplification
- Level 15 Talent +20 Magnetize Damage Per Second changed to +25% Magnetize Damage & Duration
- Level 20 Talent +3s Geomagnetic Grip Silence replaced with -2s Geomagnetic Grip Cooldown
- Level 20 Talent Geomagnetic Grip Targets Allies replaced with +125 Boulder Smash Damage
- Level 25 Talent Rolling Boulder Stun Duration decreased from +0.6s to +0.5s
- Level 25 Talent +25% Spell Amplification replaced with Magnetize Undispellable
Earthshaker
Fissure
- Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.25/1.5/1.75s to 0.8/1/1.2/1.4s
Aftershock
- Stun Duration rescaled from 0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5s to 0.9/1.0/1.1/1.2s
- Damage rescaled from 75/100/125/150 to 70/100/130/160
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Fissure Range decreased from +320 to +300
- Level 20 Talent Echo Damage increased from +40 to +50
- Level 25 Talent Enchant Totem Cooldown reduction increased from 1.5s to 2s
Elder Titan
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75
Echo Stomp
- Sleep Duration decreased from 2/3/4/5s to 2/2.8/3.6/4.4s
- Stomp Damage rescaled from 75/100/125/150 to 70/100/130/160
- Spell Immunity with Aghanim’s Scepter replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance
Ember Spirit
- Base Armor increased by 1
Flame Guard
- Now stacks additively with other sources of Magic Barriers
- Magic Absorb decreased from 85/190/295/400 to 65/145/225/305
Enchantress
Enchant
- Aghanim’s Shard now also increases the maximum number of enchanted units from 1 to 2
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Magic Resistance decreased from +10% to +8%
- Level 20 Talent Enchant Affects Ancients replaced with +30% Enchanted Creep Health/Damage
Enigma
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 24-30 to 7-13
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 43-49 to 39-45)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.6 to +4.26
- Base Mana Regen increased from 0 to 0.5
Malefice
- Stun Duration decreased from 0.4/0.6/0.8/1s to 0.3/0.5/0.7/0.9s
- Aghanim’s Shard Stun Duration decreased from +0.35s to +0.3s
Faceless Void
Time Lock
- Duration decreased from 0.65s to 0.5s
Chronosphere
- Duration decreased from 4.0/4.5/5.0s to 3.75/4.25/4.75s
- Now freezes ability and item cooldowns of anyone trapped in Chronosphere
- Now prolongs duration of Time Dilation for units trapped in Chronosphere
Grimstroke
Ink Swell
- Max Stun Duration decreased from 1.1/1.9/2.7/3.5s to 1/1.6/2.2/2.8s
- Movement Speed Bonus increased from 12/14/16/18% to 20%
- Cooldown decreased from 30/26/22/18s to 27/24/21/18s
Dark Portrait
- Illusion is now a Strong Illusion
- Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 95% Magic Resistance
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Phantom’s Embrace DPS increased from +50 to +65
- Level 25 Talent Stroke of Fate Damage increased from +50% to +60%
Gyrocopter
Homing Missile
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.8/2.2/2.6/3s to 1.55/1.9/2.25/2.6s
- Cooldown increased from 26/21/16/11s to 30/24/18/12s
- Aghanim’s Shard Area of Effect decreased from 725 to 700
Flak Cannon
- Duration increased from 10s to 12s
- Max Attacks increased from 3/4/5/6 to 4/5/6/7
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Homing Missile Stun Duration decreased from +0.4s to +0.3s
- Level 20 Talent Rocket Barrage damage decreased from +16 to +14
Hoodwink
Bushwhack
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4s to 1.25/1.5/1.75/2.0s
Decoy
- Lesser Bushwack Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s
Huskar
Inner Fire
- Aghanim’s Shard no longer allows to cast Inner Fire while disabled
Life Break
- Spell Immunity while leaping replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance
Talents
Level 20 Talent Berserker’s Blood Regen decreased from +30% to +25%
Invoker
Cold Snap
- Freeze Duration decreased from 0.4s to 0.3s
Chaos Meteor
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed. Effect moved to level 20 talent
- E.M.P.
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard. Multiplies Burn Damage by 1.5x and makes it pull enemy units into its center at 100 units per second
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +20% E.M.P. Mana Burnt replaced with +50 Ice Wall DPS
- Level 20 Talent +80% Chaos Meteor Damage replaced with +2 Chaos Meteors
Io
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 13-19 to 7-13
- Strength gain decreased from 3.0 to 2.7
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 6 (from 45-51 to 39-45)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.7 to +3.6
Spirits
- With Aghanim’s Scepter the ability can now be activated to explode the spirits, after which they begin spawning again. Cooldown is decreased by 50%. Cannot be activated if the ability is on cooldown
Jakiro
Ice Path
- Max Stun Duration decreased from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5s to 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s
Liquid Fire
- Burn Damage increased from 15/20/25/30 to 15/25/35/45
- Now has a 25% damage penalty vs. buildings
Macropyre
- Mana Cost increased from 220/330/440 to 230/340/450
- Damage per second decreased from 110/155/200 to 100/150/200
Liquid Frost
- No longer applies a mini-stun
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Ice Path Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s
Juggernaut
- Base Damage increased by 1
Blade Fury
- Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 80% Magic Resistance
Omnislash
- Cooldown decreased from 130s to 120s
Swiftslash
- Duration increased from 0.8s to 1s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Blade Dance Lifesteal increased from +40% to +50%
Keeper of the Light
Blinding Light
- Now a basic ability that does not require Spirit Form
- Damage increased from 100/140/180 to 100/140/180/220
- Radius decreased from 600 to 500
- Cast Range rescaled from 600 to 500/550/600/650
- Mana Cost decreased from 150 to 120/130/140/150
- Cooldown rescaled from 18s to 22/20/18/16s
Solar Bind
- Now requires Spirit Form
- Slow per 100 units increased from 4/5.5/7/8.5% to 10%
- Duration decreased from 7s to 6s
- Magic Resistance Reduction increased from 20/25/30/35% to 35%
- Cooldown decreased from 23/20/17/14s to 14s
- Mana Cost increased from 60/80/100/120 to 120
- Cast Range increased from 700/750/800/850 to 850
Will-O-Wisp
- Sleep Duration decreased from 1.3s to 1.0s
Kunkka
Tidebringer
- No longer disabled by silences. Instead disabled by break
Ghostship
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.4s to 1.2s
Torrent Storm
- Now area targeted with a 900 cast range and 1100 radius
Tidal Wave
- Duration decreased from 1.25s to 1s
Legion Commander
Overwhelming Odds
- Now an area of effect ability centered around the hero
- No longer increases movement speed. Instead provides flat 65/90/115/140 attack speed bonus that doesn’t require the ability to hit any enemies
- Radius increased from 330/340/350/360 to 600
- Now automatically triggered upon the Duel cast if not on cooldown
- Can now be cast during the Duel
- Aghanim’s Shard Duration decreased from 15s to 8s
Press the Attack
- No longer increases attack speed. Instead provides 10/14/18/22% movement speed bonus
Duel
- Duration decreased from 4/4.75/5.5s to 3.75/4.5/5.25s
- Aghanim’s Scepter Duration decreased from 6/7/8s to 5.5/6.5/7.5s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +100 Overwhelming Odds Radius replaced with -2s Overwhelming Odds Cooldown
- Level 15 Talent Overwhelming Odds Hero Damage decreased from +100 to +75
- Level 25 Talent Spell Immunity from Press the Attack replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance
Leshrac
Split Earth
- Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.7s
Talents
- Level 15 Talent +25 Movement Speed replaced with +10% Movement Speed during Pulse Nova
- Level 20 Talent +20 Strength replaced with +20% damage Reduction during Pulse Nova
Lich
Frost Blast
- Movement Slow decreased from 30% to 25%
Sinister Gaze
- Now when cast on a non-Ancient creep, it lasts 2x longer and deals 250 damage per second
- Duration decreased from 1.3/1.7/2.1/2.5s to 1.1/1.4/1.7/2s
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Sinister Gaze Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s
Lifestealer
Rage
- Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 80% Magic Resistance
Lina
- Base Armor increased by 1
Light Strike Array
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5s to 1.3/1.6/1.9/2.2s
- Cast Range increased from 625 to 700
Flame Cloak
- Now grants max Fiery Soul stacks on activation
Lion
Earth Spike
- Damage increased from 95/150/205/260 to 100/160/220/280
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6s to 1.3/1.6/1.9/2.2s
- Projectile Speed increased from 1800 to 2800
- Mana Cost rescaled from 85/110/135/160 to 90/110/130/150
Hex
- Cast Range increased from 550 to 600
- Duration decreased from 2.5/3/3.5/4s to 2/2.4/2.8/3.2s
Mana Drain
- Spell Immunity with Aghanim’s Shard replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance
Lone Druid
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 18-22 to 4-8
- Strength gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.0
- Agility gain decreased from 2.8 to 2.0
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.4 to 2.0
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 38-42 to 34-38)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.5 to +3.6
Savage Roar
- Duration decreased from 1.1/1.6/2.1/2.6s to 0.8/1.2/1.6/2.0s
- Aghanim’s Shard Ally Bonus Attack Speed decreased from 60 to 40
- Aghanim’s Shard Ally Bonus Movement Speed decreased from 20% to 15%
Luna
Lucent Beam
- Stun Duration decreased from 0.8s to 0.6s
Lunar Blessing
- Attack Damage Bonus (Allies) decreased from 6/14/20/28 to 3/9/15/21
- Luna now receives 200% of the Attack Damage Bonus
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Lucent Beam Ministun decreased from +0.4s to +0.3s
- Level 25 Talent Lunar Blessing Damage decreased from +35 to +20
Lycan
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 24-29 to 8-13
- Strength gain decreased from 3.4 to 3.0
- Agility gain decreased from 1.7 to 1.4
- Intelligence gain decreased from 1.7 to 1.2
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 3 (from 50-55 to 47-52)
- Damage gain per level decreased from +3.4 to +3.36
Summon Wolves
- Mana Cost decreased from 125/130/135/140 to 115/120/125/130
Howl
- Mana Cost rescaled from 35/40/45/50 to 40
- Now also fears enemy controlled units (non-heroes) for 1/1.5/2/2.5s
Magnus
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 32-40 to 17-25
- Strength gain decreased from 3.5 to 3.0
- Agility gain decreased from 2.5 to 1.9
- Intelligence gain decreased from 2.1 to 1.6
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 5 (from 57-65 to 52-60)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.5 to +3.9
Empower
- Mana Cost decreased from 45/60/75/90 to 45/55/65/75
Shockwave
- Mana Cost decreased from 80/90/100/110 to 70/80/90/110
- Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade removed
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard
- Increases range by 400 and wave speed by 300. Causes Shockwave to return towards the caster’s original cast location after reaching max length, hitting enemies a second time for 50% of the damage
Reverse Polarity
- Stun Duration decreased from 2.75/3.25/3.75s to 2.5/3.0/3.5s
Horn Toss
- Now granted by Aghanim’s Scepter
- Now stuns for 0.75s instead of slowing
- Damage increased from 200 to 275
Talents
- Level 15 Talent +16 Strength per hero hit with Reverse Polarity replaced with +5 all stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity
- Level 25 Talent Reverse Polarity Stun Duration decreased from +1s to +0.8s
Marci
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 33-37 to 15-21
- Strength gain decreased from 3.6 to 3.0
- Agility gain decreased from 2.4 to 2.0
- Intelligence gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.5
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 4-2 (from 56-60 to 52-58)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.6 to +3.9
Dispose
- Impact Damage increased from 70/120/170/220 to 70/140/210/280
- Landing Radius increased from 275 to 300
Rebound
- Stun Duration decreased from 0.9/1.3/1.7/2.1s to 0.8/1.1/1.4/1.7s
- Minimum Jump Distance decreased from 450 to 150
- Aghanim’s Shard no longer allows setting the ability on autocast. Now allows Marci to jump off enemies and provides her with movement speed bonus
Unleash
- Aghanim’s Scepter pulses now also silence for 1.5 seconds
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Dispose Damage increased from +60 to +70
- Level 10 Talent Rebound Cast/Jump Range decreased from +125 to +100
- Level 20 Talent Rebound Stun Duration decreased from +0.7s to +0.5s
- Level 25 Talent Spell Immunity from Sidekick replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance
- Level 25 Talent 1.5s Unleash Pulse Silence replaced with +350 Dispose Throw Distance
Mars
Spear of Mars
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6s to 1.3/1.6/1.9/2.2s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Spear of Mars Stun Duration decreased from +0.8s to +0.6s
Medusa
- Base Strength decreased from 17 to 0
- Strength gain decreased from 1.5 to 0
- Intelligence gain increased from 3.4 to 3.7
Mystic Snake
- Mana Cost decreased from 140 to 80/100/120/140
- Scepter Stone Base Duration decreased from 1.3s to 1.0s
Mana Shield
- Ability reworked
- Now a passive ability. Medusa starts with one level of Mana Shield, and the ability can be upgraded up to level 5. Creates a shield that absorbs 98% incoming damage in exchange for mana. Increases base mana. Bonus Mana: 200/225/250/275/300. Damage per point of Mana: 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2
- Now if a hero has Mana Shield ability, their mana bar will be visible to enemies
- Now also absorbs HP Loss type damage
Stone Gaze
- Stone Form duration decreased from 3s to 2.4s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +0.5 Mana Shield Damage per Mana replaced with +5% Stone Gaze Bonus Physical Damage
- Level 25 Talent +75 Intelligence replaced with +1.3 Mana Shield Damage per Mana
Meepo
Poof
- Can now be put on autocast. If the ability is in autocast state, when cast on target, all other Meepos also cast Poof to the target automatically, if able. When cast on the ground, all Meepos except the selected one Poof to the location closest to the nearest Meepo. Toggling autocast on one Meepo changes it on all Meepos
Divided We Stand
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed
Dig
- Now granted by Aghanim’s Shard
- Duration decreased from 4s to 3s
- Max HP Restore decreased from 50% to 35%
Megameepo
- New ability granted by Aghanim’s Scepter
- Primary Meepo mounts all other Meepos in a 600 radius around him on top of his shoulders. While in this form, he gains 50% of the other Meepo stats and can Fling them at enemies, dealing 225 damage and slowing them by 60% for 3s. While active, Earthbind generates additional nets and Poof deals bonus damage based on the amount of Meepos riding on top. Casting Dig cancels MegaMeepo. Has no Mana Cost. Cooldown: 60s. Duration: 20s. Fling Cooldown: 0.5s
Mirana
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 24-30 to 6-10
- Base Strength increased from 18 to 20
- Strength gain decreased from 2.2 to 1.7
- Agility gain decreased from 3.1 to 2.5
- Intelligence gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.2
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 3-5 (from 48-54 to 45-49)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.1 to +3.24
Starstorm
- Mana Cost decreased from 80/95/110/125 to 80/90/100/110
Sacred Arrow
- Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 90
Leap
- Aghanim’s Shard now does not break Moonlight Shadow invisibility
- With Aghanim’s Shard the ability can now be put on auto-cast to make it ground- and vector targeted, allowing you to choose the distance and the resulting blast direction of the jump
Monkey King
Boundless Strike
- Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s to 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4s
Jingu Mastery
- Bonus Lifesteal rescaled from 25/40/55/70% to 20/40/60/80%
- Bonus Damage increased from 40/70/100/130 to 40/80/120/160
Talents
- Level 20 Talent +2 Jingu Mastery Charges replaced with 0 Cooldown Primal Spring
- Level 25 Talent 0 Cooldown Primal Spring replaced with -1 Jingu Mastery Required Hits
Morphling
- Base Strength increased by 1
Attribute Shift (Agility Gain)
- No longer grants bonus Agility
- Aghanim’s Shard bonus Agility moved to Adaptive Strike
Attribute Shift (Strength Gain)
- No longer grants bonus Strength
- Aghanim’s Shard bonus Strength moved to Adaptive Strike
Adaptive Strike (Agility)
- Now grants bonus Agility (same values as Attribute Shift before)
Adaptive Strike (Strength)
- Now grants bonus Strength (same values as Attribute Shift before)
- Stun Max decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3s to 1.2/1.6/2/2.4s
Morph
- Aghanim’s Scepter effect now steals an additional 20% of all stats when targeting Universal Heroes.
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Adaptive Strike Stun Duration decreased from +1s to +0.8s
Muerta
- Added to Captains Mode
Dead Shot
- Ricochet Fear Duration decreased from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s to 0.8/0.95/1.1/1.25s
The Calling
- Silence Duration decreased from 2/2.5/3/3.5s to 1.5/2/2.5/3s
- Duration decreased from 10s to 7/8/9/10s
Pierce the Veil
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard
- Grants 30% Spell Lifesteal for the duration of Pierce the Veil. Muerta permanently gains 2% Spell Amplification every time she kills an enemy hero during Pierce the Veil or any enemy hero dies within 925 units
Parting Shot
- New ability granted by Aghanim’s Scepter
- Muerta shoots an allied or enemy hero in their soul, separating it from the physical body for 4 seconds. The soul is pushed 150 units on separation and is untargetable, muted, disarmed, and invulnerable. The body is stunned for the duration and has 50% damage reduction. After this effect the soul is forcefully returned to the body which applies a strong dispel removing negative debuffs and stuns. The soul survives until the end of the effect even if the body dies. Does not deal damage to allies and Muerta can’t target herself. Damage: 300. Mana Cost: 250. Cooldown: 45s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Dead Shot Damage decreased from +100 to +80
Naga Siren
- Base Health Regen decreased from 1.5 to 1.25
Ensnare
- Can now target sleeping/invulnerable units even without Aghanim’s Scepter (not Debuff Immune targets)
Rip Tide
- Damage decreased from 40/45/50/55 to 34/41/48/55
Reel In
- Channeling is now interrupted if the target dispels Ensnare or dies
Talents
- Level 20 Talent +500 Song of the Siren Radius replaced with -20s Song of the Siren Cooldown
- Level 25 Talent -7 Rip Tide Armor replaced with -1 Attack to Trigger Rip Tide
Nature’s Prophet
Sprout
- Cooldown increased from 11/10/9/8s to 12/11/10/9s
Teleportation
- Mana Cost increased from 50 to 50/60/70/80
- Cooldown increased from 62/48/34/20s to 65/55/45/35s
- After teleporting, Nature’s Prophet now gains 3/6/9/12 stacks of bonus attack damage (6 damage per stack). Every attack turns a stack of attack damage into a stack granting 1 armor. Duration: 15s
Nature’s Call
- Treant Duration decreased from 60s to 50s
- Treant Damage decreased from 15-18/21-25/28-32/35-39 to 11-15/19-23/27-31/35-39
- WRATH OF NATURE
- No longer provides bonus damage per unit killed
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +25 Attack Speed replaced with +4 Teleportation Max Stacks
Necrophos
Ghost Shroud
- Movement Slow rescaled from 12/16/20/24% to 10/15/20/25%
Death Seeker
- Ability reworked
- Necrophos turns into a fast-moving large Death Pulse flying towards the target’s position at cast time. Once he reaches said position, the Death Pulse spreads to nearby enemies and allies. Cast Range: 750. Can be blocked by Linken’s Sphere.
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Death Pulse Heal decreased from +32 to +30
- Level 15 Talent Ghost Shroud Slow decreased from +24% to +20%
- Level 20 Talent Heartstopper Regen Reduction decreased from +32% to +30%
Night Stalker
Void
- Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade reworked
- Makes Void an area targeted spell, applying its effect on all enemies in 450 radius even if they’re invisible or in fog of war. Also creates a void zone in the chosen area for 5s. While he is in the void zone, Night Stalker’s abilities (along with Void) are empowered to their nighttime version
Nyx Assassin
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 27-31 to 15-19
- Agility gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.1
- Intelligence gain increased from 2.1 to 2.5
- Damage on level 1 increased by 3 (from 45-49 to 48-52)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.5 to +4.26
- Mana Burn Ability removed
Impale
- Now deals damage on start of being impaled, instead of on landing
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6s to 1.1/1.4/1.7/2.0s
Mind Flare
- New basic ability
- Deals damage to the target equal to 2/3/4/5x of its Intelligence + 30% of damage dealt by Nyx to the target in the past 15 seconds. Cast Range: 800. Mana Cost: 100. Cooldown: 13/10/7/4s
Spiked Carapace
- Stun Duration decreased from 0.5/1/1.5/2s to 0.4/0.8/1.2/1.6s
Vendetta
- Now removes 50% of the target’s max mana on hit
Burrow
- Now increases Mind Flare cast range by 400
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Impale Stun Duration decreased from +0.25s to +0.2s
- Level 15 Talent +0.5x Mana Burn Intelligence Multiplier replaced with +0.75x Mind Flare Intelligence Multiplier
- Level 20 Talent Spiked Carapace Stun Duration decreased from +0.6s to +0.45s
- Level 25 Talent 300 Mana Burn Radius replaced with 300 Mind Flare Radius
Ogre Magi
- Primary Attribute changed to Strength
- Strength gain increased from 3.3 to 4.2
- Base Intelligence decreased from 15 to 0
- Intelligence gain decreased from 2.5 to 0
- Always has 0 Intelligence. Always.
- Base Mana increased from 75 to 120
- Base Damage decreased from 54-60 to 44-50
Dumb Luck
- New innate ability
- Max Intelligence is 0. Ogre Magi receives 6 points of maximum mana and 0.03 mana regeneration per point of Strength. Each 20 points of Strength also increase Multicast Cast Chance by 1% (only affects multipliers over 0% so the 4x Cast Chance won’t trigger on level 1 etc.)
Fireblast
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s
Unrefined Fireblast
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s
Omniknight
- Degen Aura Ability removed
Hammer of Purity
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard.
- Allows the Omniknight to be healed for 30% of damage dealt by Hammer of Purity. Every 6 seconds, Omniknight’s next attack automatically fires a Hammer of Purity at the target
Guardian Angel
- Aghanim’s Scepter additional duration decreased from +3s to +1s
Oracle
Fate’s Edict
- Now only disarms enemies
- Now only provides Magic Resistance to allies
- Cooldown increased from 17/14/11/8s to 20/17/14/11s
False Promise
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade moved to Aghanim’s Scepter. Grants 0.15s fade time invisibility to the target as well as 0.25s improved BAT and +25% Spell Amplification
Rain of Destiny
- Now granted by Aghanim’s Shard
- Damage/Heal per second decreased from 60 to 40
Outworld Destroyer
Astral Imprisonment
- Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade removed
Essence Flux
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter.
- Damage that brings Outworld Destroyer below 20% health triggers a strong dispel. Additionally, Outworld Destroyer consumes all of his mana to provide a damage barrier equal to 50% of his maximum mana. Lasts 15s. Cooldown: 60s. Cannot be refreshed. Effect is disabled by Break.
Sanity’s Eclipse
- Now deals damage to all units. Treats the units without a mana pool as if they had 0 mana
Pangolier
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 33-39 to 18-24
- Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.5
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 3 (from 51-57 to 48-54)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.2 to +4.14
- Base Armor increased by 1
Shield Crash
- Damage decreased from 75/150/225/300 to 70/140/210/280
- Mana Cost decreased from 75/85/95/105 to 70/80/90/100
Rolling Thunder
- Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.25/1.5s to 0.8/1/1.2s
- Cooldown increased from 80/75/70s to 90/85/80s
- Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance
Roll Up
- Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Swashbuckle Slash Range decreased from +400 to +350
- Level 20 Talent Swashbuckle Damage decreased from +30 to +25
- Level 25 Talent Rolling Thunder Cooldown reduction decreased from 20s to 18s
Phantom Lancer
- Base Attack Range increased from 150 to 225
Spirit Lance
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade moved to Aghanim’s Scepter
- Spirit Lance now bounces twice on enemies, prioritizing Heroes (can bounce back to the original target). Also increases slow amount by 10% and Spirit Lance illusion damage by 40%
Juxtapose
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard
- Allows Juxtapose to be activated to create 1 illusion at Phantom Lancer’s location, giving him instant invisibility. Move Speed Bonus: 15%. Duration: 8s. Cooldown: 15s
Phoenix
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 26-36 to 14-24
- Strength gain decreased from 3.6 to 3.3
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 5 (from 49-59 to 44-54)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.6 to +3.96
Supernova
- Stun Duration decreased from 2/2.5/3s to 1.6/2/2.4s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Supernova Stun Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s
Primal Beast
Onslaught
- Cast Point decreased from 0.15s to 0s
- Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s to 0.8/1/1.2/1.4s
- Max Channel Time increased from 2s to 2.2s
- Time to Max Charge increased from 1.5s to 1.7s
- Min Charge Distance decreased from 300 to 100
- No longer reduced by damage block
Pulverize
- Now pierces debuff immunity
- Hit Damage decreased from 150/210/270 to 100/150/200
- Stun Duration decreased from 0.25s to 0.2s
- Cooldown increased from 32/28/24s to 36/32/28s
Rock Throw
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.75s to 1.4s
- No longer reduced by damage block
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Pulverize Pierces Spell Immunity replaced with Cannot Be Rooted Or Slowed During Trample
Puck
- Intelligence gain increased from 3.5 to 3.8
- Aghanim’s Shard now also passively adds 20 bonus magic damage to Puck’s attacks
Illusory Orb
- Mana Cost decreased from 110/120/130/140 to 100/110/120/130
Waning Rift
- Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade removed
Dream Coil
- Break Stun Duration decreased from 1.8/2.4/3s to 1.4/1.9/2.4s
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter
- All enemies affected by Dream Coil are attacked by Puck every 0.6s. Attacks originate from the Dream Coil center and do not require Puck to be nearby
Pudge
Meat Hook
- Projectile Speed increased from 1450 to 1600
- Now can be heard in Fog of War
Rot
- Aghanim’s Scepter Bonus Damage decreased from 95 to 90
- Aghanim’s Scepter Regen Reduction decreased from 25% to 20%
Dismember
- Cast Range increased from 160 to 200
- Duration decreased from 3s to 2.75s
- Duration on creeps decreased from 6s to 5.5s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Dismember Duration decreased from +0.8 to +0.75
Pugna
Decrepify
- When targeting allies or self no longer increases Magic Damage taken. Instead, provides 5/10/15/20% incoming heal amplification
Life Drain
- Healing for allies is no longer based on the damage dealt by Life Drain
Queen of Pain
Shadow Strike
- Aghanim’s Scepter Scream of Pain emitted from Shadow Strike expiring now also damages the target
Razor
Static Link
- Cooldown rescaled from 40/35/30/25s to 50/40/30/20s
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Second Plasma Field now does 70% of the damage of the initial wave
Riki
- Sleeping Dart Ability removed
Smoke Screen
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard
- Enemies in the smoke screen have their armor reduced by 7 and cannot be targeted by their allies
Cloak and Dagger
- Now gives an experience bonus for kills and assists. Kill bonus: 150/250/350, Assist bonus: 100
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +0.4s Blink Strike Slow replaced with +8% Cloak and Dagger Movement Speed
- Level 15 Talent +8% Cloak and Dagger Movement Speed replaced with +50% Tricks of the Trade Agility Increase
Rubick
Telekinesis
- Lift Duration decreased from 1.2/1.5/1.8/2s to 0.95/1.2/1.45/1.7s
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8s to 0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5s
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Telekinesis Lift Duration decreased from +0.6s to +0.4s
Sand King
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 23-33 to 9-17
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 2 (from 45-55 to 45-53)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.7 to +3.78
Burrowstrike
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.6/1.8/2/2.2s to 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8s
- Now always applies the current level of Caustic Finale to enemy heroes even without Aghanim’s Scepter
- Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade removed
Sand Storm
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter
- Every 0.2s creates two 65 radius Burrowstrike spines at random locations. Each one stuns enemies and deals damage equal to the current level of Burrowstrike
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Burrowstrike Stun Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s
Shadow Demon
Disseminate
- Cooldown decreased from 30/26/22/18s to 30/25/20/15s
Demonic Purge
- Purge Damage increased from 300/400/500 to 300/450/600
- Cleanse Aghanim’s Scepter Max Charges decreased from 3 to 2
Demonic Cleanse
- Cleanse Heal increased from 300/400/500 to 300/450/600
Talents
- Level 15 Talent +200 Demonic Purge Damage replaced with -1s Shadow Poison Cooldown
- Level 20 Talent -1.25s Shadow Poison Cooldown replaced with +200 Demonic Purge/Cleanse Damage/Heal
Shadow Fiend
Shadowraze
- No longer slows turn rate on hit
Necromastery
- Stacks Lost on Death decreased from 40% to 30%
- Aghanim’s Shard Fear Duration decreased from 0.5s to 0.4s
Presence of the Dark Lord
- Every enemy hero killed near Shadow Fiend further improves the armor reduction by 2 for 20s. Duration is refreshed with each hero kill
Requiem of Souls
- Fear Duration per soul hit decreased from 0.9s to 0.7s
- Fear Duration Max decreased from 2.7s to 2.15s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Requiem of Souls Fear Duration per line decreased from +0.3s to +0.25s
Shadow Shaman
Ether Shock
- Targets increased from 1/3/5/7 to 3/5/7/9
Hex
- Duration rescaled from 1.25/2/2.75/3.5s to 1.3/1.8/2.3/2.8s
- Mana Cost rescaled from 70/110/150/190 to 50/100/150/200
- Cooldown decreased from 13s to 12s
Shackles
- Mana Cost decreased from 140/150/160/170 to 125/140/155/170
- Duration decreased from 2.75/3.5/4.25/5 to 2.4/3.0/3.6/4.2
Mass Serpent Ward
- Aghanim’s Scepter no longer increases Serpent Wards’ attack range
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Hex Cooldown reduction decreased from 3s to 2s
- Level 10 Talent Shackles Total Damage increased from +155 to +170
- Level 25 Talent Ether Shock Damage increased from +380 to +400
Skywrath Mage
Arcane Bolt
- Now leaves behind a debuff for 5 seconds that increases Skywrath Mage’s Spell Lifesteal against the target by 20/30/40/50%
Mystic Flare
- Duration decreased from 2.2s to 2.0s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Health increased from +175 to +200
- Level 20 Talent Ancient Seal Increased Magic Damage decreased from +12% to +10%
- Level 25 Talent Mystic Flare Damage decreased from +450 to +400
Slardar
Slithereen Crush
- Stun Duration decreased from 1s to 0.8s
- Damage increased from 70/140/210/280 to 75/150/225/300
Bash of the Deep
- Bash Duration decreased from 1.3s to 1.1s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Corrosive Haze Armor decreased from -4 to -3
Slark
Dark Pact
- Damage decreased from 90/160/230/300 to 75/150/225/300
Depth Shroud
- Cast Range decreased from 800 to 600
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Shadow Dance Attack Speed increased from +75 to +80
Snapfire
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 26-32 to 8-14
- Strength gain decreased from 3.5 to 3.2
- Agility gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.2
- Intelligence gain decreased from 2.2 to 2.1
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 46-52 to 42-48)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.5 to +3.9
Firesnap Cookie
- Impact Stun Duration decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6s to 1.0/1.4/1.8/2.2s
Spit Out
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s
Sniper
Assassinate
- Aghanim’s Scepter Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.25/1.5s to 0.8/1/1.2s
Concussive Grenade
- Damage increased from 25 to 200
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Shrapnel Slow increased from +14% to +15%
- Level 20 Talent Shrapnel DPS increased from +24 to +25
- Level 20 Talent Headshot Knockback Distance decreased from +28 to +25
Spectre
Desolate
- No longer ignores evasion, the attack must now land for Desolate to deal damage
Dispersion
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade reworked.
- Allows to activate Dispersion to increase damage reflected by it by 100% for 5s. Only increases the outgoing damage, doesn’t mitigate the incoming damage. Mana Cost: 50. Cooldown: 25s
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Spectral Dagger Damage decreased from +100 to +80
- Level 25 Talent Haunt Illusion Damage decreased from +32% to +30%
Spirit Breaker
Charge of Darkness
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4s to 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1s
Greater Bash
- Stun Duration decreased from 0.9/1.2/1.5/1.8s to 0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5s
Planar Pocket
- Self Magic Resistance increased from 25% to 75%
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Greater Bash Chance increased from +10% to +13%
- Level 25 Talent +800 Health replaced with Bulldoze 500 Damage Barrier
Storm Spirit
Static Remnant
- Radius increased from 260 to 300
Electric Vortex
- Duration decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6s to 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1s
Overlord
- Damage rescaled from 30/50/70/90 to 25/50/75/100
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Electric Vortex Duration decreased from +0.4s to +0.3s
Sven
Storm Hammer
- Damage decreased from 95/170/245/320 to 80/160/240/320
- Duration decreased from 1.4/1.6/1.8/2s to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s
Great Cleave
- Cleave Damage increased from 25/50/75/100% to 40/60/80/100%
- Now provides 2/4/6/8 Strength Bonus
Warcry
- Cooldown increased from 32/28/24/20s to 35/30/25/20s
- Duration increased from 9s to 10s
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Storm Hammer Stun Duration decreased from +1.25s to +1s
Techies
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 21-23 to 12-14
- Damage on level 1 unchanged (46-48)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3 to +4.08
Reactive Tazer
Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade moved to Aghanim’s Shard (effect is unchanged)
Blast Off!
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed
- No longer silences enemies
- Now stuns enemies for 0.8/1/1.2/1.4s
Proximity Mines
- Magic Resistance Reduction debuff now stacks independently
Minefield Sign
- Cast Time increased from 1s to 2s
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter
- Increases effect radius to 1000 and duration to 4 minutes. When an enemy hero gets within 200 units of the sign, the entire 1000 radius area becomes a minefield for 10 seconds. Enemy units will take 300 damage for every 200 units moved. Minefield area is visible to enemies once activated. The sign is destroyed after the minefield expires. Only one sign can exist at a time
Templar Assassin
- Base Attack Range increased from 160 to 200
Refraction
- Mana Cost rescaled from 85/90/95/100 to 90
Psionic Trap
- Now Trap ability can be set to autocast mode. In this mode, the ability springs the trap that is closest to the cursor, rather than the one closest to Templar Assassin
- Now traps can always be denied. Psi Blades deal damage behind the trap that is denied
Terrorblade
Reflection
- Now slows attack speed by 15/20/25/30
Demon Zeak
- Attack/Movement speed increased from +50 to +65
Terror Wave
- Fear Duration decreased from 2.5s to 2s
Talents
- Level 15 Talent +15% Reflection Slow replaced with +10% Reflection Slow/Damage
- Level 25 Talent Sunder Cooldown reduction decreased from 34s to 30s
Tidehunter
Anchor Smash
- Mana Cost rescaled from 40/50/60/70 to 45/50/55/60
- Attack Bonus Damage increased from 40/85/130/175 to 45/90/135/180
Ravage
- Duration decreased from 2.4/2.6/2.8s to 2/2.2/2.4s
- Mana Cost decreased from 150/225/325 to 125/225/325
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Ravage Stun Duration decreased from +1s to +0.8s
Timbersaw
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 27-31 to 10-14
- Strength gain decreased from 3.5 to 2.9
- Agility gain decreased from 1.6 to 1.0
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 52-56 to 48-52)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.5 to +3.96
Reactive Armor
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter
- Can be activated to gain max stacks and 200 HP barrier. This barrier gains 100HP/s and increases by 75 HP per second for each enemy hero within 600 radius of Timbersaw up to a maximum of 800. Doesn’t count illusions. After 8 seconds, Timbersaw loses the barrier and deals damage to every hero within 600 radius equal to 200 + the remaining barrier HP
Chakram
- Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade removed
Whirling Death
- Whirling Death Makes Universal Heroes lose 5% of each attribute
Talents
- Level 20 Talent +16 Strength replaced with +20% Magic Resistance
- Level 25 Talent +12% Whirling Death Attribute Reduction replaced with Second Chakram
Tinker
- Base Agility increased by 4
- Agility gain increased from 1.2 to 1.4
Laser
- Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 22/20/18/16s
Heat-Seeking Missile
- Cast Range decreased from 2500 to 2000
- Damage increased from 115/190/265/340 to 120/200/280/360
Tiny
Tree Grab
- Cooldown increased from 19/16/13/10s to 22/19/16/13s
Toss
- Cooldown increased from 17/15/13/11s to 20/17/14/11s
Grow
- Bonus Armor increased from 10/15/20 to 10/17/24
- Bonus Damage increased from 50/100/150 to 50/110/170
- No longer provides bonus damage to Tree Grab (Level 20 Talent still does)
Treant Protector
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Leech Seed Movement Slow increased from +15% to +18%
- Level 20 Talent Leech Seed Damage/Heal increased from +40 to +45
- Level 25 Talent Overgrowth Undispellable replaced with -40s Overgrowth Cooldown
Troll Warlord
Battle Trance
- Now caster can use items during the effect
Tusk
Snowball
- Stun Duration decreased from 0.8/1/1.2/1.4s to 0.6/0.8/1.0/1.2s
- Snowball Speed decreased from 625/650/675/700 to 575/600/625/650
Underlord
Firestorm
- Mana Cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 110/125/140/155
Atrophy Aura
- Duration rescaled from 30/45/60/75s to 35/45/55/65s
Fiend’s Gate
- Cooldown decreased from 120/110/100s to 110/100/90s
Undying
Tombstone
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard
- Allows up to 1 allied hero to bunker inside of the Tombstone. Ally can bunker by pressing RMB on the Tombstone while in 350 radius. Bunkered units cannot leave the Tombstone for 3 seconds after entering. Unit that left the Tombstone cannot re-enter it for 3 seconds. If Undying decides to enter the Tombstone while another ally is inside, the ally is forcefully evicted. Undying also receives the Grab Ally ability, which bunkers a hero to the nearest Tombstone within 400 range (this ability is also present on the Tombstone itself)
Flesh Golem
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed
- Cooldown increased from 125s to 140s
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Reincarnation replaced with +60% Flesh Golem Strength Bonus
Vengeful Spirit
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 26-32 to 12-18
- Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.0
- Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.0
- Intelligence gain decreased from 1.5 to 1.2
- Damage on level 1 unchanged (46-52)
- Damage gain per level decreased from +3.2 to +3.12
Magic Missile
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.4/1.5/1.6/1.7s to 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4s
Vengeance Aura
- Base Damage Bonus decreased from 11/18/25/32% to 10/16/22/28%
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Magic Missile pierces Spell Immunity replaced with +40% Nether Swap Damage Reduction
Venomancer
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 22-25 to 9-12
- Strength gain decreased from 2.1 to 2.0
- Agility gain decreased from 2.8 to 2.0
- Intelligence gain decreased from 1.8 to 1.4
- Damage on level 1 unchanged (46-49)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.8 to +3.24
Poison Nova
- Now a passive ability granted by Aghanim’s Scepter
- Creates a ring of poison upon death of Venomancer or an enemy hero infected with Venomous Gale. Also triggers if Venomous Gale is dispelled from an enemy hero. Enemies hit by the Poison Nova take non-lethal damage over time and have their magic resistance reduced. Radius: 900. Duration: 10s. Max HP as Damage: 3%. Magic Resistance Reduction: 30%. Travel Speed: 550. Cooldown: 10s
Noxious Plague
- New ultimate ability
- Infects an enemy with a deadly plague that does an initial burst of damage and additional damage over time based on the unit’s maximum health. Enemies in a radius around the target are slowed, with values decreasing the farther you are from the affected enemy. When the target dies or the debuff expires/is absorbed, all nearby enemies are infected with a noncommunicable version of the plague. Duration: 5s. Initial Damage: 200/300/400. Max HP as Damage: 5/6/7%. Debuff Radius: 800. Max Slow: 50%. Projectile Speed: 1200. Cooldown: 120/100/80s. Mana Cost: 200/300/400
Latent Toxicity
- Dispel Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent +5s Poison Nova Duration replaced with +1.5% Noxious Plague Max HP as Damage
- Level 25 Talent Poison Nova reduces 100 Attack Speed replaced with Noxious Plague Aura reduces 200 Attack Speed
Viper
Viper Strike
- Cast Range increased from 500 to 700/800/900
Visage
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base damage decreased from 23-33 to 7-17
- Strength gain decreased from 2.8 to 2.4
- Agility gain decreased from 1.3 to 1.0
- Intelligence gain decreased from 2.9 to 2.4
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 5 (from 45-55 to 40-50)
- Damage gain per level increased from +2.9 to +3.48
Grave Chill
- Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 90
Soul Assumption
- Mana Cost decreased from 135 to 125
Stone Form
- Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.25/1.5s to 0.8/1/1.2s
Void Spirit
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 30-34 to 15-19
- Damage on level 1 unchanged (54-58)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.1 to +4.74
Aether Remnant
- Pull Duration decreased from 1.4/1.6/1.8/2s to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s
Resonant Pulse
- Now stacks additively with other sources of physical barriers
Warlock
Shadow Word
- Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed
Upheaval
- Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard
- Creates an imp for every 2 seconds of channeling. These imps last for 15 seconds and have 17-18 attack damage, 300 health, 1 armor and Eldritch Explosion passive ability: when killed or expired, imps explode, dealing 60% of their max health as damage to enemies within 400 radius. Imps continuously seek out the closest visible and attackable target but can be controlled
Chaotic Offering
- Stun Duration decreased from 1s to 0.8s
Talents
- Level 15 Talent -4s Shadow Word Cooldown replaced with +18 Shadow Word Damage/Heal
- Level 20 Talent +25 Shadow Word Damage/Heal replaced with +450 Shadow Word AoE
Weaver
- Base Armor increased by 1
Shukuchi
- Aghanim’s Shard mark duration increased from 6s to 12s
Geminate Attack
- Cooldown decreased from 9/7/5/3s to 7/5.5/4/2.5s
- No longer disabled by silences. Instead disabled by break
Talents
- Level 25 Talent 2 Shukuchi Charges replaced with -2.5s Shukuchi Cooldown
Windranger
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Armor increased by 1
- Base Damage decreased from 26-38 to 11-17
- Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.4
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.6 to 2.4
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 2-8 (from 44-56 to 42-48)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.6 to +3.72
Shackleshot
- Improved projectile consistency
- Now always shackles the closest target behind the unit shackled
- Fail Stun Duration decreased from 0.75s to 0.6s
- Latch Stun Duration decreased from 2/2.6/3.2/3.8s to 1.6/2.1/2.6/3.1s
Powershot
- Damage increased from 150/250/350/450 to 170/270/370/470
Windrun
- Aghanim’s Scepter no longer blinds enemies (used to apply 40% miss chance)
- Aghanim’s Scepter now also reduces physical damage taken by Windranger by 50%
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Shackleshot Latch Stun Duration decreased from +0.8s to +0.65s
Winter Wyvern
- Now is a Universal Hero
- Base Damage decreased from 14-21 to 0-5
- Strength gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.2
- Agility gain decreased from 1.7 to 1.5
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.6 to 2.8
- Damage on level 1 decreased by 2-4 (from 40-47 to 38-43)
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.6 to +3.9
Arctic Burn
- Health Burn rescaled from 6/7/8/9% to 4/6/8/10%
Splinter Blast
- Splinters Projectile Speed increased from 800 to 1000
Winter’s Curse
- Curse Duration decreased from 4.5/5/5.5s to 4.25/4.75/5.25s
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Winter’s Curse Curse Duration decreased from +1.5s to +1.25s
Witch Doctor
Paralyzing Cask
- Base Damage increased from 40 to 50
- Stun Duration decreased from 1s to 0.8s
Wraith King
Wraithfire Blast
- Stun Duration decreased from 1.1/1.4/1.7/2s to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s
Vampiric Spirit
- Lifesteal increased from 9/16/23/30% to 20/30/40/50% (half vs. creeps)
- Skeletons now deal 35% less damage to buildings
Mortal Strike
- Critical Damage increased from 150/190/230/270% to 150/200/250/300%
Reincarnation
- Cooldown rescaled from 200/130/60s to 180/140/100s
- Can now be cast by Wraith King on himself to die and resurrect if he has the necessary resources
- Now always spawns 1/2/3 skeletons to attack each nearby hero when Reincarnation triggers (Aghanim’s Shard still adds 3 skeletons resulting in 4/5/6 in total)
- Aghanim’s Scepter now also reduces cooldown by 40 seconds and respawn time of every hero dying under its effect by 10%
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Wraithfire Blast Stun Duration decreased from +0.7s to +0.5s
Zeus
- Static Field Ability removed
Arc Lightning
- Base Damage decreased from 90/120/150/180 to 85/110/135/160
- Now also deals 3/4/5/6% of current enemy health as damage
Lightning Bolt
- Ministun Duration decreased from 0.3s to 0.25s
Heavenly Jump
- Now always moves Zeus forward
- No longer increases enemy cast time
Lightning Hands
- New passive ability granted by Aghanim’s Shard
- Increases Zeus’ attack range by 100. Zeus’ attacks create Arc Lightnings that deal 50% of its damage (illusions deal 20%)
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Lightning Bolt Ministun decreased from +0.4s to +0.3s
- Level 20 Talent +100 Thundergod’s Wrath Damage replaced with +4% Arc Lightning Current Health as Damage
- Level 25 Talent +100 Arc Lightning Damage replaced with +150 Thundergod’s Wrath Damage