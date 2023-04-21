Here are the full Dota 2 New Frontiers 7.33 patch notes

After one of the longest content droughts in Dota 2 history, Patch 7.33 is finally here. It’s called the New Frontiers update and as the name suggests it’s totally revamping the franchise Valve title. The patch includes many things ranging from significant map changes and new items, to countless tweaks, reworks, and more.

One of the biggest changes is the map is now larger with new paths and objectives. There are two Roshan pits, one on each corner, and he teleports between them depending on whether it’s night or day. Other new objectives include Lotus Pools that replenish health and mana, powerful neutrals called Tormentors who drop Aghanim’s Shards, Watchers that can be activated to provide vision, Wisdom Runes to grant experience, Shield Runes to temporarily increase total health, and more. The jungle has also been expanded to include new camps, all of which drop new and improved neutral items.

The meta has also been totally overhauled with just about every hero undergoing a number of changes, including reworks for Ogre Magi and Clinkz. The patch also introduces a new main stat group called Universal that encompasses heroes who now gain 0.6 damage from each stat, of any attribute.

This is just the tip of the iceberg in one of the biggest Dota 2 patches to date. You can find a full list of the patch notes below, courtesy of Valve.

Dota 2 New Frontiers 7.33 patch notes

General Updates

Map Changes

Map reworked. Expanded all 4 edges of the map. Added new paths and objectives

Added Twin Gates: 2 portals in the corners of the map. Any player can use a Twin Gate to teleport to the other one after channeling for 3 seconds

Removed Roshan pit from the river

Added 2 Roshan pits in the corners of the map. As the day turns to night and vice-versa, Roshan uses the Twin Gates to teleport to the other pit: he stays on the Radiant side during the day and at Dire during the night. While going to the new location Roshan has 200 bonus movement speed, phased movement, and a 200 magic damage Debuff Immunity piercing knockback

Roshan’s current pit is highlighted on the minimap

Roshan no longer drops Aghanim’s Shard on the second death

Roshan now drops Cheese starting on the second death

On the third death onwards, Roshan now drops Aghanim’s Scepter when killed on the Radiant side and a Refresher Shard when killed on the Dire side

Roshan’s HP increase per minute increased from 115 to 130

Roshan’s Base Armor increased from 20 to 30

Added 2 Tormentor mini-bosses behind the Offlane areas. They spawn at 20:00

Tormentor has 1 Health, 20 Armor, 55% Magic Resistance and a 2500 Damage Barrier which regenerates at 100 HP/s. Bounty: 250 gold

Tormentors don’t attack or move, but they reflect 70% of damage received evenly among all heroes within 1,200 radius. All reflected damage is dealt as Magical. Deals 200% damage to Illusions

Destroying a Tormentor grants an Aghanim’s Shard buff to one of the two lowest net worth allied heroes that still do not have the Shard when it dies

If all heroes have an Aghanim’s Shard, then destroying a Tormentor gives 280 gold and 280 experience to each hero

Tormentors respawn in 10 minutes after their defeat, each time increasing their barrier regen by 100 HP/s and damage reflection by 20%

Added 2 new alternate exit paths on the base near the Offlane Tier 3 towers. These paths connect with the area where the Tormentor spawns. These entrances/exits can only be used by the team of the base they are in.

Power Runes no longer repeat until all different runes have spawned. The first rune of the next cycle is always different from the last rune of the previous cycle

Added a new Power Rune: Shield Rune. Grants a barrier equal to 50% of the user’s max HP. Lasts 75s

Added a new special Wisdom Rune. It appears in 2 new spots to the edges of the map on the Offlane near the T2 towers. They spawn at 7:00 and every 7 minutes after and they grant 280 experience for each 7 minutes elapsed to the hero that grabs it

Outposts no longer grant experience

Added 2 more Outposts to the edges of the map on the Safe lanes near T1 towers and Twin Gates

Outposts no longer provide vision or True Sight around them

Added 8 Watchers to the map. Inactive Watchers can be right-clicked by any hero and channeled for 1.5s in order to turn them on. When on, Watcher grants 800 radius vision over its area for 7 minutes after which it deactivates and becomes neutral again. A hero from the opposing team can channel an active Watcher for 1.5s to destroy it. Watchers respawn 2 minutes after being destroyed

Watchers are located in the center of each main jungle, next to each Roshan pit, in the center of each triangle near the Secret Shop and by each Tormentor

Added 2 Lotus Pools on the edges of the map near the river. Every 3 minutes each Lotus Pool spawns 1 Healing Lotus, up to a total of 6 available at a time. Lotus Pools can be channeled to grant 1 Healing Lotus per second. Healing Lotus is a stackable consumable that replenishes 125 HP and 125 Mana on use. Healing Lotus use cooldown: 5s

3 Healing Lotuses are combined into a Great Healing Lotus which restores 400 health and mana. 2 Great Healing Lotuses are combined into a Greater Healing Lotus which restores 900 health and mana

Both teams have a vision of both Lotus Pools’ content

Added 12 new neutral camps on the extended rim of the map. Most of them are bound to 4 new named areas: The Well, The Graveyard, The Statue, and The Mines. Any unit receives a special buff while staying there

The Well: 2 Hard and 1 Medium neutral camps. Located below the Radiant Safe lane under T2 tower. Units here are granted Well Wishes buff: +1.5 Mana Regen

The Mines: 2 Hard and 1 Medium neutral camps. Located above Dire Safe lane over T2 tower. Units here are granted Mighty Mines buff: +4 Health Regen

The Statue: 1 Ancient neutral camp. Located on the left from Radiant Offlane between T1 and T2 towers. Units here are granted the Stalwart Statue buff: +2 Armor

The Graveyard: 1 Ancient neutral camp. Located on the right from Dire Offlane between T1 and T2 towers. Units here are granted Graveyard Glyphs buff: +5 Attack Damage

The remaining 4 camps are Easy and Medium camps near new Outposts and Twin Gates. They don’t belong to any named areas.

Universal Heroes

Added a new type of attribute heroes: Universal

Universal heroes don’t have a Primary Attribute, but get 0.6 damage per point of each attribute.

Captain’s Draft now selects 7 random heroes from each attribute (total increased from 27 to 28).

Single Draft now offers 4 heroes, one per attribute.

List of Universal heroes:

Abaddon

Bane

Batrider

Beastmaster

Brewmaster

Broodmother

Chen

Clockwerk

Dark Seer

Dark Willow

Dazzle

Enigma

Io

Lone Druid

Lycan

Marci

Magnus

Mirana

Nyx Assassin

Pangolier

Phoenix

Sand King

Snapfire

Techies

Timbersaw

Vengeful Spirit

Venomancer

Visage

Void Spirit

Windranger

Winter Wyvern

Disables Reduction

Duration of the majority of disables is reduced (specifics can be found in corresponding hero and item categories)

Debuff Immunity

Spell Immunity reworked into Debuff Immunity

Debuff Immunity is different in three major ways: the spell application, debuff protection and damage reduction

Spell application: All spells can now be used on units with Debuff Immunity, even ones that don’t pierce Debuff Immunity. Corresponding visual effects will appear and the spell will apply all of it’s debuffs on target

Debuff protection: Negative effects that don’t pierce Debuff Immunity will not have an effect on the target for the duration of the immunity. However, if the Debuff Immunity expires before the debuff that doesn’t pierce it, then it will take effect for the remaining duration. Negative effects that pierce Debuff Immunity take effect immediately

Damage reduction: Debuff Immunity increases Magic Resistance and negates Pure and Reflected damage completely. These effects protect only against spells that don’t pierce the Debuff Immunity. Physical Damage is not reduced in any case. Here’s the list of Magic Resistance for all abilities that previously gave Spell Immunity: Brewmaster’s Earth Brewling, Clockwerk (Talent), Dawnbreaker (Shard), Elder Titan (Scepter), Huskar (Life Break), Legion Commander (Talent), Lion (Shard), Marci (Talent), Pangolier (Rolling Thunder and Roll Up), all grant 50% Magic Resistance Juggernaut (Blade Fury) and Lifestealer (Rage) grant 80% Magic Resistance Grimstroke’s Dark Portrait illusion has 95% Magic Resistance

These mostly affect the Black King Bar, so let’s summarize with a couple of examples:

Avatar: Applies a basic dispel and provides Debuff Immunity. Grants 50% Magic Resistance and immunity to pure and reflected damage. For the duration, any negative effect on the user has no effect. Lasts 9/8/7/6 seconds

All spells that pierce Debuff Immunity will have effect and deal their damage while ignoring the Magic Resistance granted by BKB

If Avatar expires before the debuff then it will take effect for the remaining duration Example 1: Your BKB is active. Jakiro casts Dual Breath (magical, doesn’t pierce immunity) on you. You won’t be slowed but you will still take damage. It will be reduced by your Magic Resistance, which is increased by BKB Example 2: Your BKB is active. Beastmaster casts Primal Roar (magical, pierces immunity) on you. You will be stunned and you will take damage. It will be reduced by your Magic Resistance, but additional Magic Resistance from BKB will be ignored Example 3: Your BKB is active. Silencer attacks you with Glaives of Wisdom (pure, doesn’t pierce Debuff Immunity). You won’t take any pure damage Example 4: Your BKB is active. Bane casts Fiend’s Grip (pure, pierces immunity) on you. You will be stunned and will take 100% of the pure damage Example 5: Your BKB is active but expires in 1s. Someone used Orchid Malevolence (doesn’t pierce immunity) on you. You won’t be silenced for that 1 second, but you will be silenced as soon as Avatar expires Example 6: Your BKB is active and you’re using TP. Vengeful Spirit casts Magic Missile (magical, doesn’t pierce immunity). You won’t be stunned or interrupted but will still take damage. It will be reduced by your Magic Resistance which is increased by BKB



Other

Changed Gold bounty for lane creeps: Melee Creep Gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 1 to 0 Super Melee Creep gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 1.5 to 0 Ranged Creep Gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 6 to 3 Super Ranged Creep Gold bounty increase per upgrade decreased from 6 to 3

Reworked Gold Assist formula Old Formula: (30 + (VictimNetworth * 0.038) ) / NumHeroes New Formula: 10 + ((50 + (VictimNetworth * 0.037) / NumHeroes)

All units now gain 15 movement speed during the night. Effect is doubled for heroes, but it can be broken for 5 seconds upon attacking or taking damage from player-controlled sources (similar to Tranquil Boots)

Base Hero HP decreased from 200 to 120

HP per point of Strength increased from 20 to 22

Intelligence now grants 0.1% base Magic Resistance per point

Damage Immunity is now calculated before any damage reductions or barriers (e.g: Aphotic Shield won’t be consumed if the hero is damage immune)

Magic barriers are now calculated after magic resistance reductions (Pipe of Insight, Ember Spirit’s Flame Guard, etc)

The HUD has been updated to display current barrier values above the health bar when one or more barriers are active

Added support for damage barriers to be shown on the health bar for the following items and abilities: Pipe of Insight: Barrier Pavise: Protect Abaddon: Aphotic Shield Ember Spirit: Flame Guard Tinker: Defense Matrix Void Spirit: Resonant Pulse

Added special health bars to display hero attacks needed to destroy for the following entities: Observer Ward Sentry Ward Clinkz: Skeleton Archer Clockwerk: Power Cog Grimstroke: Phantom Juggernaut: Healing Ward Keeper of the Light: Ignis Fatuus Lich: Ice Spire Phoenix: Phoenix Sun Pugna: Nether Ward Shadow Shaman: Mass Serpent Ward Undying: Tombstone Weaver: The Swarm Bug Zeus: Nimbus

The HUD now shows Attack Speed and Magic Resistance stats in the portrait area at all times

Multiple negative effects of the same type from different abilities now will show as separate debuffs in every instance (e.g: if you are Clockwerk and you stun with Hookshot and Battery Assault, 2 separate debuffs will show)

Health Cost is now shown in HUD similarly to Mana Cost

Mana Cost reduction effects now only apply to Mana Cost

Target Dummy no longer has Intelligence

Neutral Creep Updates

General

All neutral creeps now have 4 levels of certain abilities

Abilities are upgraded to level 2 at minute 15 and level 3 at minute 30

Chen’s Aghanim’s Shard increases the level of the following abilities by one, allowing them to reach level 4

Kobold

Prospecting Aura Gold per minute increased from 20 to 20/25/30/40

Kobold Foreman

Speed Aura Move Speed increased from 12% to 12/15/18/24%

Kobold Solider

Steal Weapon Duration increased from 3s to 3/3.5/4/5s

Vhoul Assassin

Envenomed Weapon Damage per second increased from 0 to 0/20/40/80

Envenomed Weapon Health Regen Reduction increased from 75% to 75/80/85/90%

Hill Troll Berserker

Break Cooldown decreased from 10s to 10/9/8/6s

Hill Troll Priest

Heal Cooldown decreased from 10s to 10/9/8/6s

Heal Cast Range increased from 350 to 350/375/400/450

Fell Spirit

Vex Projectile Speed increased from 500 to 500/600/700/800

Vex Cooldown decreased from 15s to 15/13/11/7s

Ghost

Frost Attack Movement Slow increased from 25% to 25/28/31/37%. Attack Slow increased from 25 to 25/28/31/37

Harpy Scout

Take Off Movement Speed Penalty decreased from 50% to 50/40/30/10%

Harpy Stormcrafter

Chain Lightning Initial Damage increased from 140 to 140/180/220/260

Chain Lightning Jump Damage Loss decreased from 25% to 25/20/15/10%

Ogre Bruiser

Ogre Smash! Base Damage increased from 200 to 200/250/300/400

Ogre Smash! Radius increased from 200 to 200/210/220/230

Ogre Smash! Stun Duration decreased from 3s to 2.4s

Ogre Frostmage

Ice Armor Armor Bonus increased from 5 to 5/6/7/9

Ice Armor Move Slow increased from 25% to 25/28/31/37%

Ice Armor Attack Slow increased from 25 to 25/28/31/37

Alpha Wolf

Critical Strike Critical Damage increased from 200% to 200/225/250/300%

Giant Wolf

Intimidate Radius increased from 300 to 300/350/400/500

Mud Golem

Shard Split Shard Number increased from 2 to 2/2/3/3

Shard Split Shard Health increased from 250 to 250/280/310/370

Shard Split Shard Damage increased from 12 to 12/16/20/28

Hurl Boulder Stun Duration decreased from 0.6s to 0.5s

Shard Golem

Hurl Boulder Stun Duration decreased from 0.6s to 0.5s

Centaur Conquerer

War Stomp Damage increased from 25 to 25/50/75/150

War Stomp Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s

Centaur Courser

Cloak Aura Magic Resistance (Heroes) increased from 15% to 15/17/19/23%

Cloak Aura Magic Resistance (Creeps) increased from 30% to 30/34/38/46%

Dark Troll Summoner

Raise Dead Skeleton Health increased from 250 to 250/275/300/375

Raise Dead Skeleton Damage increased from 12 to 12/15/18/21

Now only casts Raise Dead when below 50% health

Hill Troll

Ensnare Cast Range increased from 550 to 550/625/700/825

Hellbear Smasher

Thunder Clap Cooldown decreased from 12s to 12/11/10/9s

Thunder Clap Damage increased from 150 to 150/200/250/350

Hellbear

Death Throe: Rush Attack Speed increased from 15 to 15/18/21/27

Satyr Tormenter

Unholy Aura Health Regen rescaled from 5 to 3/5/7/11

Satyr Mindstealer

Mana Burn Base mana burn increased from 20 to 20/25/30/35

Mana Burn Intelligence as mana burned multiplier increased from 200% to 200/250/300/400%

Satyr Banisher

Purge Cast Range increased from 350 to 350/400/450/550

Purge Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 120/115/110/100

Wildwing Ripper

Hurricane Cast Range increased from 400 to 400/500/600/750

Hurricane Cooldown decreased from 30s to 30/28/26/22s

Wildwing

Tornado Movement Speed increased from 125 to 125/140/155/185

Tornado Cooldown decreased from 40s to 40/36/32/26s

Warpine Raider

Seed Shot Bounces increased from 4 to 4/6/8/12

Ancient Black Dragon

Fireball Duration rescaled from 10s to 8/9/10/12s

Ancient Black Drake

Magic Amplification Aura increased from 5% to 5/6/7/9%

Ancient Ice Shaman

Icefire Bomb Cast Range increased from 700 to 700/725/750/800

Icefire Bomb Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 100/95/90/80

Ancient Frostbitten Golem

Time Warp Aura Cooldown Reduction increased from 10% to 10/11/12/14%

Ancient Granite Golem

Granite Aura Bonus HP Percentage increased from 15% to 15/16.5/18/21%

Ancient Rock Golem

Weakening Aura Armor Reduction increased from 2 to 2/3/4/5

Ancient Thunderhide

Slam Hero Duration increased from 2s to 2/2.25/2.5/3.0s

Ancient Rumblehide

War Drums Aura Accuracy increased from 40% to 40/43/46/51%

Item Updates

Blood Grenade (New Item)

New basic Consumable item. Cost: 65

+50 Health

Active: Throw Grenade. Throws a grenade at the target area. Enemies in the area will take 50 damage on impact, be slowed by 15% and take 15 damage per second. Duration: 5s. Radius: 300. Cast Range: 900. Cooldown: 10s. Health Cost: 75

Active effects don’t stack

Max stock of 3 (120s restock time)

Diadem (New Item)

New basic Attributes item. Cost: 1000

+6 All Attributes

CORNUCOPIA

NEW ITEM

New basic Secret Shop item. Cost: 1200

+5 Health Regen

+2 Mana Regen

+7 Damage

Pavise (New Item)

Requires Void Stone (700), Ring of Protection (175), Fluffy Hat (250), Recipe (275). Total Cost 1400

+3 Armor

+2.5 Mana Regen

+175 Health

Active: Protect. When cast on an ally, grants them a barrier that absorbs 300 physical damage. Duration: 8s. Cooldown: 18s. Mana Cost: 75

Disperser (New Item)

Requires Diffusal Blade (2500), Demon Edge (2200), Recipe (800). Total Cost 5700

+20 Agility

+10 Intelligence

+45 Damage

Passive: Manabreak. Each attack burns 40 mana and deals 1.0 damage per mana burned

Active: Suppress. If targeting an enemy, slows it for 4 seconds. If targeting an ally, applies a basic dispel and increases their movement speed by 100%, making them unslowable for 4s. Cooldown: 15s. Mana Cost: 75

Active effect on both allies and enemies gradually fades away over the duration of the buff

Harpoon (New Item)

Requires Echo Sabre (2500), Diadem (1000), Recipe (1000). Total cost: 4500

+20 Strength

+16 Intelligence

+10 Agility

+15 Attack Speed

+15 Damage

+2 Mana Regen

Active: Draw Forth. When targeting an enemy, fire an un-disjointable harpoon projectile at them, that pulls you and the target closer together. Ranged heroes pull the target up to 35% of the distance between them. Melee heroes always pull the target to their attack range. Enemy creeps are killed after the pull. Cast Range: 700. Cooldown: 19s

Passive: Echo Strike. Causes melee attacks to attack twice in quick succession. The double attacks apply a 100% movement slow for 1 second on each strike

Phylactery (New Item)

Requires Diadem (1000), Point Booster (1200), Recipe (200). Total Cost 2400

+7 All Attributes

+200 Health

+200 Mana

Passive: Empower Spell. The next single target spell you cast on an enemy deals a separate 125 bonus damage to the target and slows them by 50% for 1.2 seconds. Cooldown: 6s

Passive effect doesn’t proc on spells that don’t give Magic Stick charges (such as Hand of Midas) and doesn’t stack from multiple sources

Passive is applied when the spell connects with its target

Enchanted Mango

Now has an initial and max stock of 4 and a restock time of 120s

Clarity

Now has an initial and max stock of 4 and a restock time of 120s

Healing Salve

Now has an initial and max stock of 4 and a restock time of 120s

Tango

Now has an initial and max stock of 8 and a restock time of 120s

Tome of Knowledge

Item removed from the game

Dust of Appearance

Reveal reworked. Now creates an area that reveals and slows invisible units by 20% in a 1050 radius where the caster was standing. Revealed units take 25 damage. The area lasts 12 seconds. Debuff lingers on enemy heroes for 8 additional seconds after they leave the area of effect

Sentry Ward

Max stock decreased from 10 to 8

Restock time increased from 70s to 80s

Smoke of Deceit

Allies affected by smoke can’t use Smoke of Deceit themselves for 2s after application

Ring of Health

Cost decreased from 825 to 700

Health Regen bonus decreased from +6.5 to +5.25

Void Stone

Cost decreased from 825 to 700

Mana Regen bonus decreased from +2.25 to +1.75

Cloak

Cost increased from 500 to 800

Magic Resistance bonus increased from +15% to +20%

Hood of Defiance

Item removed from the game

Eternal Shroud

Recipe changed. No longer requires Hood of Defiance. Now requires Cloak (800), Ogre Axe (1000), Ring of Health (700), Recipe (800). (Total Cost unchanged)

Now provides +30% Magic Resistance, +12 Strength, +7 Health Regen

No longer has an active ability

Now passively converts 25% of incoming Magic or Pure damage to mana

Magic Resistance and passive effect don’t stack from multiple Eternal Shrouds

Pipe of Insight

Recipe changed. Now requires Cloak (800), Ring of Health (700), Headdress (425), Recipe (1450). Total cost decreased from 3475 to 3375

Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +30% to +25%

Insight Aura Magic Resistance decreased from 15% to 10%

Barrier now stacks additively with other sources of magic barriers (does not stack with self)

Skull Basher

Bash Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s

Abyssal Blade

Recipe cost increased from 1550 to 1675 (Total cost unchanged)

Overwhelm Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s

Bash Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s

Aether Lens

Recipe cost increased from 650 to 775 (Total cost unchanged)

Blink Dagger

Taking damage from Roshan or enemy heroes now mutes the item for 3s instead of setting it for 3s cooldown

Arcane Blink

Arcane Blink no longer provides mana cost and cast time reductions, or debuff amplification

Arcane Blink Cooldown decreased from 15s to 7s

Arcane Blink Range increased from 1200 to 1400

Taking damage from Roshan or enemy heroes now mutes the item for 3s instead of setting it for 3s cooldown

Overwhelming Blink

Taking damage from Roshan or enemy heroes now mutes the item for 3s instead of setting it for 3s cooldown

Swift Blink

Taking damage from Roshan or enemy heroes now mutes the item for 3s instead of setting it for 3s cooldown

Battle Fury

Recipe changed. Now requires Broadsword (1000), Claymore (1350), Quelling Blade (100), Cornucopia (1200), Recipe (450). Total cost 4100 (unchanged)

Black King Bar

Avatar Reworked: applies a basic dispel. Provides Debuff Immunity for the duration: any negative effect on the user won’t affect them, Magic Resistance increased by 50% and they’re immune to pure and reflected damage. These only affect spells that don’t pierce Debuff Immunity

If Avatar expires before the debuff then it will take effect for the remaining duration

Blade Mail

Damage bonus decreased from +28 to +20

Armor bonus increased from +6 to +7

Orchid Malevolence

Recipe changed. Now requires Blitz Knuckles (1000), Staff of Wizardry (1000), Cornucopia (1200), Recipe (275). Total cost 3475 (unchanged)

Now provides +6 Health Regen and +12 Intelligence

Damage bonus decreased from +30 to +10

Mana Regen bonus decreased from +3 to +2.5

Bloodthorn

Recipe cost decreased from 925 to 825 (Total cost unchanged)

Now provides +6.25 Health Regen

Intelligence bonus increased from +20 to +32

Damage bonus decreased from +50 to +35

Soul Rend no longer causes attacks on its target to have 100% chance to crit (still provides True Strike)

Additional damage dealt to the target of Soul Rend increased from 30% to 60%

Vanguard

Total cost decreased from 1825 to 1700

Health Regen bonus decreased from +7 to +5.50

Crimson Guard

Recipe cost increased from 800 to 925 (Total cost unchanged)

Guard Blocked Damage rescaled from 75 to 70 + 60% of caster’s Strength

Guard Duration decreased from 12s to 8s

Dagon

Recipe changed. Now requires Diadem (1000), Voodoo Mask (700), Recipe (1150). (Total cost rescaled from 2700/3950/5200/6450/7700 to 2850/4000/5150/6300/7450)

+7/9/11/13/15 Intelligence replaced with +7/9/11/13/15 All Attributes

Now also provides +11/12/13/14/15% Spell Lifesteal

Energy Burst now spell lifesteals 75% of damage done

Energy Burst now instantly kills non-Ancient creeps

Dragon Lance

Strength bonus decreased from +12 to +10

Ethereal Blade

Ether Blast will use 60% of the total sum of the target’s attributes as their primary attribute when targeting Universal Heroes.

Eul’s Scepter of Divinity

Recipe cost increased from 650 to 775 (Total cost unchanged)

Wind Waker

Cyclone Cooldown decreased from 18s to 13s

Movement Speed bonus decreased from +50 to +30

Mana Regen bonus decreased from +6 to +3

Gleipnir

Eternal Chains Radius decreased from 400 to 375

Mjollnir

Recipe cost decreased from 900 to 800 (Total cost decreased from 5600 to 5500)

Damage bonus increased from +24 to +25

Glimmer Cape

Recipe cost decreased from 450 to 350 (Total cost increased from 1950 to 2150)

Magic Resistance bonus increased from +20% to +25%

Glimmer now grants invisibility, +40 movement speed and 300 magic damage barrier. Duration: 5s. Mana Cost: 90. Cooldown: 12s

Heart of Tarrasque

Strength bonus decreased from +45 to +40

Helm of the Dominator

Recipe changed. Now requires Helm of Iron Will (975), Diadem (1000), Recipe (650). Stats unchanged, total cost increased from 2400 to 2625

Helm of the Overlord

Total cost increased from 6175 to 6400

Dominated Creep Attack Damage Bonus decreased from +80 to +70

Dominated Creep Armor Bonus decreased from +8 to +7

Dominated Creep Movement Speed decreased from 400 to 380

Holy Locket

Recipe Changed. Now requires Diadem (1000), Magic Wand (450), Headdress (425), Recipe (525) (total cost unchanged)

No longer provides Bonus Health

No longer provides Bonus Mana

Bonus Attributes increased from +3 to +10

Energy Charge now has a visual effect when used on allies

Linken’s Sphere

Recipe changed. Now requires Ultimate Orb (2050), Cornucopia (1200), Recipe (1350). (Total cost unchanged)

Health Regen bonus decreased from +7 to +6

Mana Regen bonus decreased from +5 to +4.25

Now also grants +10 Damage

Mage Slayer

Recipe cost decreased from 400 to 200

Total cost increased from 2400 to 2500

Yasha

Movement Speed bonus increased from +8% to +10%

Sange and Yasha

Movement Speed bonus increased from +10% to +12%

Yasha and Kaya

Movement Speed bonus increased from +10% to +12%

Manta Style

Movement Speed bonus increased from +8% to +10%

Medallion of Courage

Valor Cooldown increased from 12s to 16s

Valor Duration decreased from 12s to 8s

Valor Self/Enemy Armor Reduction and Ally Armor Bonus increased from 5 to 6

Solar Crest

Recipe cost decreased from 900 to 700 (Total cost decreased from 2625 to 2425)

Shine Self/Enemy Armor Reduction and Ally Armor Bonus increased from 6 to 7

Shine Ally/Enemy Movement Speed Bonus/Slow increased from 10% to 18%

Shine Ally/Enemy Attack Speed Bonus/Slow increased from 50 to 70

Shine Duration decreased from 12s to 8s

Shine Cooldown increased from 12s to 16s

Meteor Hammer

Recipe cost increased from 250 to 550 (Total cost increased from 2350 to 2400)

Meteor Hammer impact now slows enemies hit by 20% for the full burn duration of 6s

Meteor Hammer Stun Duration decreased from 1.25s to 0.5s

Meteor Hammer Impact Damage to buildings increased from 75 to 95

Octarine Core

Recipe changed. Now requires Perseverance (1400), Soul Booster (3000), Recipe (200). Total cost 4600

Now provides +625 Health, +625 Mana, -25% Cooldown Reduction, +7.5 Health Regen, +3.25 Mana Regen

Perseverance

Total Cost decreased from 1650 to 1400

Phase Boots

Movement Speed bonus increased from +45 to +50

Power Treads

Now provides +45 Movement Speed to Ranged heroes and +55 to Melee heroes

Refresher Orb

Recipe changed. Now requires Cornucopia (1200), Cornucopia (1200), Recipe (2600). Total Cost 5000 (unchanged)

Health Regen bonus decreased from +13 to +12

Mana Regen bonus decreased from +7 to +6

Now also grants +20 Damage

Satanic

Damage bonus decreased from +38 to +25

Scythe of Vyse

Total cost decreased from 5675 to 5550

Mana Regen bonus decreased from +9 to +8.5

Hex Duration decreased from 3.5s to 2.8s

Shiva’s Guard

Arctic Blast Wave Speed increased from 350 to 400

Urn of Shadows

If the owner dies with Urn having 0 charges, it now gains one

Spirit Vessel

If the owner dies with Vessel having 0 charges, it now gains one

Wraith Pact

Item removed from the game

Neutral Item Updates

Neutral Creeps no longer drop neutral items on death. Now they drop Neutral Tokens of different tiers (1 to 5)

You can click on your Neutral Token to choose one of 5 random neutral items of the token’s tier and the token will permanently turn into one of those

Each hero has their own selection of random items. Having multiple tokens of the same tier will always result in the same selection of items as the options are fixed per player, not per token

Neutral Tokens are fully shareable and may be sent to Neutral Stash

Neutral items claimed from Tokens are not shareable anymore and cannot be taken from Neutral Stash by allies. Items will be muted in their inventory similarly to regular items

Neutral Tokens can be equipped without the 6s backpack penalty but can also be used from backpack

You can no longer see your allies’ stashed neutral items, since you can’t do anything with them

Possessed Mask

Item cycled out

Faded Broach

Item re-added

Lance of Pursuit

Hound Slow Duration increased from 1s to 2s

Occult Bracelet

All Attributes bonus increased from +3 to +4

Now provides +10% Magic Resistance

Seeds of Serenity

Health bonus increased from +100 to +150

Verdurous Dale Health Regeneration increased from 8 to 10

Trusty Shovel

Summoned Kobold is now controllable by the player that dug it up

Spark of Courage (New Item)

New Tier 1 Neutral item

Passive: Courage. Provides +10 damage when the owner is above 50% health, and 5 armor when they are below that threshold

Duelist Gloves (New Item)

New Tier 1 Neutral item

Provides +10 Damage

Passive: Boldness. Grants +15 attack speed as long as there’s no enemy heroes within 900 units

Brigand’s Blade

Item cycled out

Dagger of Ristul

Item cycled out

Nether Shawl

Item removed from the game

Pupil’s Gift

Now provides half the value to All Attributes for Universal Heroes

Philosopher’s Stone

GPM bonus reduced from 80 to 75

Orb of Destruction

Item re-added and moved from Tier 3 to Tier 2

Impeding Corruption Armor Reduction decreased from 4 to 3

Impeding Corruption Movement Slow decreased from 25%/15% to 20%/10% (melee/ranged)

Specialist’s Array

Crackshot Cooldown decreased from 12s to 8s

Vampire Fangs

Item re-added

Lifesteal against creeps is now reduced by 50%

Gossamer Cape (New Item)

New Tier 2 Neutral item

Provides +20 Movement Speed

Passive: Sixth Sense. Automatically dodge the next attack from a hero. Cooldown: 5s

Blast Rig

Item removed from the game

Ceremonial Robe

Mana bonus increased from 250 to 350

Enchanted Quiver

Now provides +50 Attack Range (ranged heroes only)

Dandelion Amulet (New Item)

New Tier 3 Neutral item

+300 Mana, +25 Movement Speed

Passive: Magical Damage Block. Consumes a charge to block 300 magic damage from damage instances over 75 damage. Cooldown: 12s

Defiant Shell (New Item)

New Tier 3 Neutral item

Provides +7 All Attributes and +5 Armor

Passive: Reciprocity When attacked, the hero counter-attacks a target within their attack range. Cooldown: 5s

Vindicator’s Axe (New Item)

New Tier 3 Neutral item

Provides +25 Attack Speed

Passive: Vengeance. Provides +30 damage if equipped hero is Silenced and +12 armor if equipped hero is Stunned

Flicker

Item removed from the game

Witchbane

Item removed from the game

Havoc Hammer

Damage bonus increased from 12 to 14

Strength bonus increased from 12 to 14

Mind Breaker

Moved from Tier 3 to Tier 4

Magic Attack Damage bonus increased from +25 to +45

Attack Speed bonus increased from +25 to +30

Silence Strike Silence Duration increased from 1.75s to 2s

Stormcrafter

Now provides +25 Movement Speed

No longer has an active. Passive Bottled Lightning now hits up to 2 targets

Martyr’s Plate (New Item)

New Tier 4 Neutral item

+20% Magic Resistance

Active: Martyrdom. Redirects 20% of all damage dealt to allied heroes within 900 radius towards you for 8 seconds. Cooldown: 40s

Apex

Now provides +25 to all attributes for Universal Heroes

Fallen Sky

Fallen Sky Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s

Hero Updates

Abaddon

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 28-38 to 9-19

Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.2

Agility gain decreased from 1.5 to 1.3

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.2

Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 50-60 to 46-56)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.6 to +2.82

Aphotic Shield

Now considered a damage barrier. Stacks additively with other damage barriers

Borrowed Time

Cooldown increased from 60/50/40s to 70/60/50s

Talents

Level 20 Talent -8s Borrowed Time Cooldown replaced with 85 DPS Borrowed Time Immolation (400 Radius effect while Borrowed Time is active; damages both Abaddon and enemies)

Alchemist

Acid Spray

Cast Point improved from 0.2s to 0.1s

Cooldown decreased from 22s to 22/21/20/19s

Mana Cost decreased from 130 to 120

Duration decreased from 16s to 15s

Damage per second increased from 20/25/30/35 to 25/30/35/40

Unstable Concoction

Max Stun Duration decreased from 2.2/2.8/3.4/4s to 1.7/2.2/2.7/3.2s

Greevil’s Greed

Now an innate ability

Max Bonus Gold per kill rescaled from 15/18/21/24 to 18

Bounty Rune Multiplier rescaled from 1.8/2.2/2.6/3 to 2

Corrosive Weaponry

New basic passive ability

Attacks apply a stacking debuff on enemies that reduces movement speed by 3/4/5/6% and status resistance by 3/4/5/6% per stack. Applying a new stack refreshes the duration. Has no effect on buildings or Roshan. Max Stacks: 5/7/9/11. Debuff Duration: 3.5s

Chemical Rage

Bonus Health Regen increased from 50/75/100 to 50/80/110

Talents

Level 15 Talent Damage per Greevil’s Greed stack increased from +1.5 to +3

Ancient Apparition

Cold Feet

Stun Duration decreased from 2/2.5/3/3.5s to 1.6/2/2.4/2.8s

Ice Vortex

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed

Now deals 12/20/28/36 damage per second to enemy units in the area

Duration decreased from 16s to 6/9/12/15s

Cooldown increased from 7/6/5/4s to 10/8/6/4s

Ice Blast

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard

Enemies hit by Ice Blast explosion are stunned with the current level of Cold Feet for 60% of its duration. Doesn’t stun Debuff Immune enemies

Anti-Mage

Base Strength decreased from 21 to 19

Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75

Mana Break

Mana Burned per hit decreased from 28/40/52/64 to 25/30/35/40

Max Mana Burned per hit increased from 1/1.8/2.6/3.4% to 1.6/2.4/3.2/4%

Now plays a slightly different sound when the target is below 50% mana

Blink

Cooldown increased from 12/10/8/6s to 13.5/11/8.5/6s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Blink Cast Range decreased from +250 to +200

Arc Warden

All Tempest Double’s abilities are replaced with ‘Tempest’ versions of Arc Warden’s abilities

The upheaval has attuned Arc Warden to the Ancients. When playing on Dire side, Arc Warden will have the Tempest abilities by default and his Tempest Double will have its normal abilities. This condition is temporary and will go away once Zet adapts to the new paradigm.

Flux

Tempest version provides higher damage (15/30/45/60 -> 20/45/70/95) but lower movement speed penalty to the enemy (14/21/28/35% -> 6/10/14/18%)

Magnetic Field

Tempest version provides +150 attack range (ranged heroes only), adds 20/40/60/80 magic damage to attacks made by allies from the field and has an increased duration of 5/6/7/8s

Spark Wraith

Tempest version has a shorter activation delay (2s -> 1s), a faster moving Wraith (400 -> 725), longer Slow duration (0.4/0.5/0.6/0.7 -> 0.6/0.8/1.0/1.2 ) but has a lower damage (100/180/260/340 -> 75/135/195/255)

Tempest Double

Cooldown decreased from 60/50/40s to 56/48/40s

Talents

Level 15 Talent +40 Magnetic Field Attack Speed also grants to +40 Magnetic Field Magic Damage (Tempest Version)

Level 20 Talent +40 Flux Damage replaced with -9s Magnetic Field Cooldown

Level 20 Talent +125 Spark Wraith Damage replaced with +35% Spark Wraith Damage

Level 25 Talent 40% Tempest Double Cooldown Reduction replaced with No Damage Penalty Distance for Tempest Double

Axe

Berserker’s Call

Duration decreased from 2/2.4/2.8/3.2s to 1.8/2.2/2.6/3.0s

Counter Helix

Damage rescaled from 60/100/140/180 to 80/110/140/170

No longer uses a pseudo-random proc chance. Now triggers after a set number of attacks taken. Attacks to trigger: 7/6/5/4

Aghanim’s Shard no longer increases proc chance. Now reduces the cooldown of Counter Helix to 0 seconds

Bane

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 33-39 to 4-10

Damage on level 1 decreased by 11 (from 56-62 to 45-51)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.5 to +4.5

Enfeeble

No longer reduces Heal/Regen

Now deals 12/18/24/30 pure damage per second. First instance of damage happens on application

Attack Damage Reduction increased from 45/50/55/60% to 55/60/65/70%

Mana Cost increased from 40/50/60/70 to 120/135/150/165

Duration rescaled from 8/9/10/11s to 9s

Brain Sap

Now pierces Debuff Immunity

Nightmare

No longer deals damage

Duration decreased from 4/5/6/7s to 3.5/4.5/5.5/6.5s

Mana Cost decreased from 165 to 120/130/140/150

Fiend’s Grip

Duration decreased from 5/5.5/6.0s to 4.75/5.25/5.75s

Talents

Level 10 Talent Nightmare Damage Heals Bane replaced with -2s Brain Sap Cooldown

Level 15 Talent -3s Brain Sap Cooldown replaced with +13 Enfeeble Damage per second

Level 25 Talent Fiend’s Grip Duration decreased from +5s to +3s

Batrider

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 17-21 to 0-4

Strength gain decreased from 2.9 to 2.0

Agility gain decreased from 1.8 to 1.4

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.9 to 2.0

Damage on level 1 unchanged (39-43)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.0 to +3.24

Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 330

Sticky Napalm

Application Damage decreased from 6/12/18/24 to 5/10/15/20

Damage per stack decreased from 6/12/18/24 to 5/10/15/20

Slow per stack decreased from 2/4/6/8% to 1.5/3/4.5/6%

Flamebreak

Cooldown rescaled from 18/17/16/15s to 22/19/16/13s

Now slows affected enemies by 25%

Duration rescaled from 2/4/6/8s to 5s

Damage increased from 30/60/90/120 + 15 DPS to 25/50/75/100 + 10/20/30/40 DPS (Total damage increased from 60/120/180/240 to 75/150/225/300)

Firefly

No longer provides bonus vision

No longer provides bonus movement speed

Damage per second increased from 20/35/50/60 to 25/50/75/100

Flaming Lasso

Total Damage increased from 70/165/225 to 100/200/300

Damage now ticks every 0.5s

Cast Range increased from 175 to 200

Duration decreased from 2.5/3/3.5s to 2.25/2.75/3.25s

Cooldown decreased from 120/115/110s to 90/75/60s

Beastmaster

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 31-35 to 12-16

Agility gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.4

Intelligence gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.2

Damage on level 1 decreased by 8 (from 54-58 to 46-50)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.9 to +3.3

Wild Axes

Mana Cost decreased from 65 to 50

Call of the Wild Hawk

Dive Bomb (Aghanim’s Shard) Root Duration decreased from 2.5s to 2s

Primal Roar

Stun Duration decreased from 3/3.5/4s to 2.75/3.25/3.75s

Mana Cost decreased from 150/175/200 to 100/125/150

Drums of Slom

Ability reworked

Now a passive ability. Attacks from Beastmaster or a nearby unit he controls cause him to bang his drum, dealing damage to nearby units and healing himself and units under his control for a portion of the damage dealt. Every attack decreases the interval between drum hits from a maximum of 3s down to a minimum of 0.4s between hits after 20 attacks. If no attacks are made, the intervals gradually increase every 1 second. Using Primal Roar automatically adds 10/15/20 drum stacks based on the level of Primal Roar. Drum Hit Damage: 90. Heal from Heroes: 25%. Heal from Creeps: 5%

Bloodseeker

Bloodrage

Max Health Damage per second decreased from 2% to 1.8%

Pure damage from Aghanim’s Shard is now dealt as a separate instance of damage

Rupture

Cooldown rescaled from 70s to 75/70/65s

Move Damage increased from 33/44/55% to 35/45/55%

Blood Mist

Now passively turns all your overheal from your own abilities into a damage barrier up to 50% of Bloodseeker’s Max Health in addition to its active effect. Barrier decays by 0.5% of Max Health per second

Damage no longer counts as HP Loss (it burns barrier if it’s available and can be decreased by sources that reduce damage)

Bounty Hunter

Shuriken Toss

No longer mini-stuns

Now applies a 100% movement slow for 0.35s

Jinada

No longer disabled by silences. Instead disabled by break

Shadow Walk

Attack no longer slows the target

Attack now stuns the target for 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s

Aghanim’s Shard no longer grants charges. Now lowers Shadow Walk cooldown by 5s

Talents

Level 10 Talent +10% Shadow Walk Attack/Move Slow replaced with +0.65s Shuriken Toss Slow

Level 15 Talent 2s Silence on Hit With Shadow Walk replaced with -25% Damage Taken in Shadow Walk

Brewmaster

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 29-36 to 14-21

Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 52-59 to 48-55)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.7 to +4.38

Drunken Brawler

Void Stance is now part of the basic ability

Void Stance Status Resistance decreased from 20% to 5/10/15/20%

Void Stance Slow on attack decreased from 25% to 10/15/20/25%

Primal Split

Earth Brewling’s Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance

Earth Brewling Damage decreased from 30/60/90 to 20/50/80

Earth Brewling’s Hurl Boulder Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s

Storm Brewling Damage decreased from 30/50/70 to 20/40/60

Storm Brewling’s Cyclone Hero Duration decreased from 6s to 5s (Non-Hero Duration from 20s to 16s)

Fire Brewling Damage rescaled from 80/120/160 to 70/120/170

Void Brewling is now part of the basic ability

Aghanim’s Shard now extends Primal Split duration by 12s and grants Brewlings the Primal Split Cancel ability

Void Brewling Astral Pulse ability replaced with Astral Pull. Can target allies and enemies. Pulls the target and the Void Brewling in the target direction. Enemies receive 50/100/150 damage upon arrival. Distance: 300/500/700. Cast Range: 150. Cooldown: 8s

Talents

Level 10 Talent +15 Damage replaced with +10 Brewlings Damage

Bristleback

Bristleback

Now provides Warpath stacks with each Quill Spray released

Taking excess damage over the Quill Spray threshold is maintained and multiple Quill Sprays can trigger from a single source of damage

Hairball

Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 75

Broodmother

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 29-35 to 11-17

Strength gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.0

Base Agility decreased by 1

Agility gain decreased from 3.4 to 2.4

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.4

Damage on level 1 decreased by 5 (from 48-54 to 43-49)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.4 to +3.48

Insatiable Hunger

Base Attack Damage Bonus rescaled from +35/45/55/65 flat Damage to +30/40/50/60% Base Damage

Aghanim’s Shard Base Attack Damage Bonus Increase per second rescaled from +12 flat Damage to +4% Base Damage

Spin Web

Health Regen decreased from 5/7/9/11 to 2/5/8/11

Spawn Spiderlings

Damage decreased from 260/340/420 to 220/320/420

Talents

Level 15 Talent Spin Web Restore Time decreased from -10s to -7s

Level 20 Talent +25 Agility replaced with +35 Attack Speed

Centaur Warrunner

Hoof Stomp

Stun Duration decreased from 2/2.2/2.4/2.6s to 1.6/1.8/2/2.2s

Double Edge

Cast Point improved from 0.3s to 0.25s

Retaliate

Strength Return Damage rescaled from 20/26/32/38% to 16/24/32/40%

Talents

Level 25 Talent Hoof Stomp Stun Duration decreased from +1s to +0.8s

Chaos Knight

Chaos Bolt

Minimum Stun Duration decreased from 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s

Maximum Stun Duration decreased from 2.2/2.8/3.4/4s to 1.75/2.25/2.75/3.25s

Chaos Strike

Critical Lifesteal increased from 20/30/40/50% to 30/40/50/60%

Critical Lifesteal from creeps is now reduced by 50%

Talents

Level 10 Talent Chaos Strike Lifesteal increased from +22% to +25%

Level 20 Talent Min/Max Chaos Bolt Duration decreased from +0.75s to +0.6s

Chen

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 27-37 to 14-21

Damage on level 1 increased from 46-56 to 49-56

Damage gain per level increased from +3.2 to +4.38

Holy Persuasion

Now grants Chen gold equal to creep’s bounty when dominating it

Aghanim’s Shard now also adds one level to upgradable abilities of persuaded creeps

Talents

Level 15 Talent Penitence Slow increased from +12% to +14%

Clinkz

Hero Reworked

Base Damage increased from 15-21 to 19-25

Base Strength increased from 16 to 17

Searing Arrows Ability removed

Strafe

New basic ability

Clinkz and his Burning Skeleton Archers in 1200 AoE gain bonus attack speed and attack range. Attack speed bonus is 100/140/180/220 for Clinkz and 50% for the skeletons. Attack range bonus is +200 for Clinkz and the skeletons. Duration: 3.5s. Cooldown: 30/25/20/15s. Mana Cost: 75/80/85/90. Casting Strafe does not break Skeleton Walk invisibility

Tar Bomb

New basic ability

Unit targeted. Clinkz throws a projectile that deals 40/60/80/100 magic damage on impact, commanding Clinkz and all Burning Skeleton Archers in range to attack the target. The 275 radius area around the target is also covered in tar for 5 seconds. Any enemy that walks across the tar gets slowed by 16/19/22/25% and receives additional 15/25/35/45 physical damage from all attacks by Clinkz or his Burning Skeleton Archers. Effect persists for 2.5 seconds after leaving the area. Affects buildings. Cast Range: 1000. Cooldown: 7/6/5/4s. Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55

Death Pact

Now a basic ability

Now has 1/1/2/2 charges, and 40s charge restore time

Now creates a Burning Skeleton Archer in place of a killed creep (only one skeleton from this ability can exist at a time). Skeleton Hits to kill: 3. Skeleton Damage: 20%. Skeletons deal 25% less damage to buildings

Heal and Bonus Health is now 125/200/275/350

Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 60

Creep Max Level is now 4/5/6/6

Skeleton Walk

Now an ultimate ability

Duration increased from 25/30/35/40s to 35/40/45s

Bonus Movement Speed rescaled from 15/30/45/60% to 30/45/60%

Mana Cost increased from 80 to 80/105/130

Cooldown rescaled from 20/19/18/17s to 18s

Now summons 2/3/4 Burning Skeleton Archers (only one pack of skeletons from this ability can exist at a time)

Burning Barrage

Now granted by Aghanim’s Shard. Also douses enemies in Tar Bomb slow. Cooldown: 22s. Range: 850. Damage per arrow: 65%

Talents

Level 10 Talent +20 Searing Arrows Damage replaced with +20 Tar Bomb Bonus Damage

Level 15 Talent Death Pact Steal Creep Abilities replaced with +1 Death Pact Charge

Level 15 Talent +20% Death Pact Health replaced with +75 Attack Range

Level 20 Talent +3 Burning Barrage Arrows replaced with +40 Strafe Attack Speed

Level 20 Talent +125 Attack Range replaced with +200 Death Pact Health

Level 25 Talent +25% Burning Barrage Damage replaced with -7s Strafe Cooldown

Level 25 Talent Searing Arrows Multishot replaced with Tar Bomb Multishot (Any time Clinkz attacks an enemy covered in tar he will also attack a random enemy within his attack range)

Clockwerk

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 24-26 to 12-14

Strength gain decreased from 3.5 to 2.8

Agility gain decreased from 2.3 to 1.8

Intelligence gain decreased from 1.5 to 1.3

Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 50-52 to 46-58)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.5 to +3.54

Power Cogs

Now applies a magic barrier to all allied units in Power Cogs when cast. Magic Barrier: 50/100/150/200

Knockback Duration decreased from 1s to 0.8s

Knockback effect now interrupts most forced movement abilities. Exceptions are: Batrider’s Flaming Lasso, Centaur Warrunner’s Hitch a Ride, and Tusk’s Walrus Kick

Rocket Flare

Now also slows movement speed of hit enemies by 100% for 0.4s

Hookshot

Stun Duration decreased from 1.5/1.75/2s to 1.2/1.4/1.6s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Power Cogs Leash Units Inside replaced with +75 Rocket Flare Damage

Level 25 Talent Spell Immunity inside Power Cogs replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance

Crystal Maiden

Base Damage increased by 2

Frostbite

Damage Tick Interval decreased from 0.25s to 0.2s

Freezing Field

Cooldown decreased from 100s to 100/95/90s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Attack Speed increased from +200 to +225

Dark Seer

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 33-39 to 13-19

Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 54-60 to 50-56)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.7 to +4.26

Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 1

Ion Shell

Tick Interval increased from 0.15s to 0.2s

Normal Punch

Max Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.5s

Dark Willow

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 27-35 to 9-17

Agility gain decreased from 1.6 to 1.3

Intelligence gain decreased from 3.5 to 2.6

Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 48-56 to 44-52)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.5 to +3.54

Shadow Realm

Max Damage increased from 90/180/270/360 to 120/200/280/360

Allied units can now target Dark Willow when in Shadow Realm

Cursed Crown

Stun Duration decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3s to 1.2/1.6/2/2.4s

Talents

Level 10 Talent Cursed Crown Stun Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s

Level 25 Talent Bedlam Pierces Spell Immunity replaced with +2 Bedlam Attack Targets

Dawnbreaker

Starbreaker

Smash Stun Duration decreased from 0.8/1/1.2/1.4s to 0.6/0.8/1/1.2s

Spell Immunity with Aghanim’s Shard replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance

Solar Guardian

Landing Stun Duration decreased from 1.5/1.75/2s to 1.4/1.6/1.8s

Talents

Level 10 Talent Celestial Hammer Slow increased from +12% to +14%

Level 25 Talent +1100 Celestial Hammer Cast Range replaced with +80% Celestial Hammer Cast Range/Speed

Level 25 Talent 2 Starbreaker Charges replaced with -6s Starbreaker Cooldown

Dazzle

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 22-28 to 10-16

Strength gain decreased from 2.3 to 2.0

Agility gain decreased from 1.7 to 1.4

Intelligence gain decreased from 3.7 to 2.5

Damage on level 1 unchanged (47-53)

Damage gain per level decreased from +3.7 to +3.54

Good Juju Ability removed

Poison Touch

Aghanim’s Shard Hex Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s

Shadow Wave

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter

Allows casting Shadow Wave on enemies to release an Inverse Shadow Wave. The inverse wave bounces amongst enemies, dealing damage to them and healing any nearby allied units for 150% of healing and damage values of Shadow Wave. Dazzle also performs an auto attack on every enemy hit by the inverse Shadow Wave

Bad Juju

Ability reworked

Whenever a unit is affected by Dazzle’s spells they temporarily gain/lose 1/2/3 armor for 8/10/12 seconds. Can be activated to decrease the remaining cooldown of all other abilities by 4/5/6 seconds and items by 3/4/5 seconds. Casting Bad Juju costs 75/100/125 health. Each cast increases health cost by 50% for 30/25/20 seconds. Bad Juju cannot kill Dazzle but still can be cast without the sufficient HP. Cooldown: 3s

Dazzle also gets Bad Juju’s armor buff for casting Bad Juju

Talents

Level 10 Talent +60 Damage replaced with +30 Attack Speed

Death Prophet

Spirit Siphon

Aghanim’s Shard Fear Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s

Exorcism

Spirits now deal more damage the closer Death Prophet is to the target, and need to return back to her in order to attack again

Talents

Level 20 Talent Spirit Siphon Move Speed Slow increased from 20% to 25%

Level 25 Talent Spirit Siphon Replenish Time improved from -20s to -22s

Disruptor

Thunder Strike

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade reworked

When cast on ground, Thunder Strike now lies dormant (not striking) for up to 5 seconds. If an enemy comes within range during that time, Thunder Strike attaches to it. If no enemy comes within range, it strikes the ground. Aghanim’s Shard also increases the number of strikes by 2 and cast range to 1600

Glimpse

Min Damage decreased from 50 to 25

Max Damage decreased from 150/200/250/300 to 125/175/225/275

Kinetic Field

Cooldown increased from 19/16/13/10s to 20/17/14/11s

Talents

Level 10 Talent +30 Thunder Strike Damage replaced with +100 Thunder Strike Radius

Level 15 Talent Static Storm Duration decreased from +2s to +1.5s (+8 pulses to +6)

Level 20 Talent +3 Thunder Strike Hits replaced with +0.4s Thunder Strike Slow Duration

Doom

Infernal Blade

Stun Duration decreased from 0.6s to 0.5s

Aghanim’s Shard Base Stun Duration decreased from 1.2s to 1s

Aghanim’s Shard Bonus Stun Duration decreased from 1.8s to 1.45s

Doom

Aghanim’s Scepter Radius decreased from 325 to 300

Talents

Level 10 Talent Scorched Earth Damage decreased from +20 to +15

Dragon Knight

Strength gain increased from 3.4 to 3.6

Breathe Fire

While in Elder Dragon Form, applies Corrosive Breath or Frost Breath effect corresponding to the current form

Dragon Tail

Stun Duration decreased from 2.25/2.5/2.75/3s to 1.8/2/2.2/2.4s

Talents

Level 15 Talent Dragon Tail Stun Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s

Level 20 Talent Elder Dragon Form Attack Range decreased from +175 to +150

Drow Ranger

Frost Arrows

Hypothermia effect is now granted by Aghanim’s Scepter instead of Aghanim’s Shard

Hypothermia Bonus Damage per stack increased from 5 to 15. Max Stacks increased from 7 to 9. Regen Reduction per stack increased from 8 to 10

Glacier

New ability granted by Aghanim’s Shard

Drow Ranger creates a hill of ice beneath her, pushing enemies away from it. Any unit that stands on the hill gains 175 bonus attack range and high ground advantage – they cannot miss and gain flying vision. The front of the hill obscures vision and cannot be moved through. Duration: 8s. Mana Cost: 75. Cooldown: 25s

Earth Spirit

Stone Remnant

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed

Now gains 1 extra Stone Remnant charge every 5th hero level (5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30), from 7 up to 13 max

Boulder Smash

Now deals 1.25x the damage against creeps

Rolling Boulder

Stun Duration decreased from 0.4/0.6/0.8/1s to 0.3/0.5/0.7/0.9s

Rock Bonus Stun Duration decreased from 0.4/0.6/0.8/1s to 0.3/0.5/0.7/0.9s

Geomagnetic Grip

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard. Can now target allies

Enchant Remnant

Remnant Duration decreased from 3s to 2.4s

Talents

Level 10 Talent +3s Magnetize Duration replaced with +8% Spell Amplification

Level 15 Talent +20 Magnetize Damage Per Second changed to +25% Magnetize Damage & Duration

Level 20 Talent +3s Geomagnetic Grip Silence replaced with -2s Geomagnetic Grip Cooldown

Level 20 Talent Geomagnetic Grip Targets Allies replaced with +125 Boulder Smash Damage

Level 25 Talent Rolling Boulder Stun Duration decreased from +0.6s to +0.5s

Level 25 Talent +25% Spell Amplification replaced with Magnetize Undispellable

Earthshaker

Fissure

Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.25/1.5/1.75s to 0.8/1/1.2/1.4s

Aftershock

Stun Duration rescaled from 0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5s to 0.9/1.0/1.1/1.2s

Damage rescaled from 75/100/125/150 to 70/100/130/160

Talents

Level 20 Talent Fissure Range decreased from +320 to +300

Level 20 Talent Echo Damage increased from +40 to +50

Level 25 Talent Enchant Totem Cooldown reduction increased from 1.5s to 2s

Elder Titan

Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75

Echo Stomp

Sleep Duration decreased from 2/3/4/5s to 2/2.8/3.6/4.4s

Stomp Damage rescaled from 75/100/125/150 to 70/100/130/160

Spell Immunity with Aghanim’s Scepter replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance

Ember Spirit

Base Armor increased by 1

Flame Guard

Now stacks additively with other sources of Magic Barriers

Magic Absorb decreased from 85/190/295/400 to 65/145/225/305

Enchantress

Enchant

Aghanim’s Shard now also increases the maximum number of enchanted units from 1 to 2

Talents

Level 10 Talent Magic Resistance decreased from +10% to +8%

Level 20 Talent Enchant Affects Ancients replaced with +30% Enchanted Creep Health/Damage

Enigma

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 24-30 to 7-13

Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 43-49 to 39-45)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.6 to +4.26

Base Mana Regen increased from 0 to 0.5

Malefice

Stun Duration decreased from 0.4/0.6/0.8/1s to 0.3/0.5/0.7/0.9s

Aghanim’s Shard Stun Duration decreased from +0.35s to +0.3s

Faceless Void

Time Lock

Duration decreased from 0.65s to 0.5s

Chronosphere

Duration decreased from 4.0/4.5/5.0s to 3.75/4.25/4.75s

Now freezes ability and item cooldowns of anyone trapped in Chronosphere

Now prolongs duration of Time Dilation for units trapped in Chronosphere

Grimstroke

Ink Swell

Max Stun Duration decreased from 1.1/1.9/2.7/3.5s to 1/1.6/2.2/2.8s

Movement Speed Bonus increased from 12/14/16/18% to 20%

Cooldown decreased from 30/26/22/18s to 27/24/21/18s

Dark Portrait

Illusion is now a Strong Illusion

Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 95% Magic Resistance

Talents

Level 10 Talent Phantom’s Embrace DPS increased from +50 to +65

Level 25 Talent Stroke of Fate Damage increased from +50% to +60%

Gyrocopter

Homing Missile

Stun Duration decreased from 1.8/2.2/2.6/3s to 1.55/1.9/2.25/2.6s

Cooldown increased from 26/21/16/11s to 30/24/18/12s

Aghanim’s Shard Area of Effect decreased from 725 to 700

Flak Cannon

Duration increased from 10s to 12s

Max Attacks increased from 3/4/5/6 to 4/5/6/7

Talents

Level 15 Talent Homing Missile Stun Duration decreased from +0.4s to +0.3s

Level 20 Talent Rocket Barrage damage decreased from +16 to +14

Hoodwink

Bushwhack

Stun Duration decreased from 1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4s to 1.25/1.5/1.75/2.0s

Decoy

Lesser Bushwack Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s

Huskar

Inner Fire

Aghanim’s Shard no longer allows to cast Inner Fire while disabled

Life Break

Spell Immunity while leaping replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance

Talents

Level 20 Talent Berserker’s Blood Regen decreased from +30% to +25%

Invoker

Cold Snap

Freeze Duration decreased from 0.4s to 0.3s

Chaos Meteor

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed. Effect moved to level 20 talent

E.M.P.

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard. Multiplies Burn Damage by 1.5x and makes it pull enemy units into its center at 100 units per second

Talents

Level 10 Talent +20% E.M.P. Mana Burnt replaced with +50 Ice Wall DPS

Level 20 Talent +80% Chaos Meteor Damage replaced with +2 Chaos Meteors

Io

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 13-19 to 7-13

Strength gain decreased from 3.0 to 2.7

Damage on level 1 decreased by 6 (from 45-51 to 39-45)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.7 to +3.6

Spirits

With Aghanim’s Scepter the ability can now be activated to explode the spirits, after which they begin spawning again. Cooldown is decreased by 50%. Cannot be activated if the ability is on cooldown

Jakiro

Ice Path

Max Stun Duration decreased from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5s to 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s

Liquid Fire

Burn Damage increased from 15/20/25/30 to 15/25/35/45

Now has a 25% damage penalty vs. buildings

Macropyre

Mana Cost increased from 220/330/440 to 230/340/450

Damage per second decreased from 110/155/200 to 100/150/200

Liquid Frost

No longer applies a mini-stun

Talents

Level 20 Talent Ice Path Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s

Juggernaut

Base Damage increased by 1

Blade Fury

Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 80% Magic Resistance

Omnislash

Cooldown decreased from 130s to 120s

Swiftslash

Duration increased from 0.8s to 1s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Blade Dance Lifesteal increased from +40% to +50%

Keeper of the Light

Blinding Light

Now a basic ability that does not require Spirit Form

Damage increased from 100/140/180 to 100/140/180/220

Radius decreased from 600 to 500

Cast Range rescaled from 600 to 500/550/600/650

Mana Cost decreased from 150 to 120/130/140/150

Cooldown rescaled from 18s to 22/20/18/16s

Solar Bind

Now requires Spirit Form

Slow per 100 units increased from 4/5.5/7/8.5% to 10%

Duration decreased from 7s to 6s

Magic Resistance Reduction increased from 20/25/30/35% to 35%

Cooldown decreased from 23/20/17/14s to 14s

Mana Cost increased from 60/80/100/120 to 120

Cast Range increased from 700/750/800/850 to 850

Will-O-Wisp

Sleep Duration decreased from 1.3s to 1.0s

Kunkka

Tidebringer

No longer disabled by silences. Instead disabled by break

Ghostship

Stun Duration decreased from 1.4s to 1.2s

Torrent Storm

Now area targeted with a 900 cast range and 1100 radius

Tidal Wave

Duration decreased from 1.25s to 1s

Legion Commander

Overwhelming Odds

Now an area of effect ability centered around the hero

No longer increases movement speed. Instead provides flat 65/90/115/140 attack speed bonus that doesn’t require the ability to hit any enemies

Radius increased from 330/340/350/360 to 600

Now automatically triggered upon the Duel cast if not on cooldown

Can now be cast during the Duel

Aghanim’s Shard Duration decreased from 15s to 8s

Press the Attack

No longer increases attack speed. Instead provides 10/14/18/22% movement speed bonus

Duel

Duration decreased from 4/4.75/5.5s to 3.75/4.5/5.25s

Aghanim’s Scepter Duration decreased from 6/7/8s to 5.5/6.5/7.5s

Talents

Level 10 Talent +100 Overwhelming Odds Radius replaced with -2s Overwhelming Odds Cooldown

Level 15 Talent Overwhelming Odds Hero Damage decreased from +100 to +75

Level 25 Talent Spell Immunity from Press the Attack replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance

Leshrac

Split Earth

Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.7s

Talents

Level 15 Talent +25 Movement Speed replaced with +10% Movement Speed during Pulse Nova

Level 20 Talent +20 Strength replaced with +20% damage Reduction during Pulse Nova

Lich

Frost Blast

Movement Slow decreased from 30% to 25%

Sinister Gaze

Now when cast on a non-Ancient creep, it lasts 2x longer and deals 250 damage per second

Duration decreased from 1.3/1.7/2.1/2.5s to 1.1/1.4/1.7/2s

Talents

Level 15 Talent Sinister Gaze Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s

Lifestealer

Rage

Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 80% Magic Resistance

Lina

Base Armor increased by 1

Light Strike Array

Stun Duration decreased from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5s to 1.3/1.6/1.9/2.2s

Cast Range increased from 625 to 700

Flame Cloak

Now grants max Fiery Soul stacks on activation

Lion

Earth Spike

Damage increased from 95/150/205/260 to 100/160/220/280

Stun Duration decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6s to 1.3/1.6/1.9/2.2s

Projectile Speed increased from 1800 to 2800

Mana Cost rescaled from 85/110/135/160 to 90/110/130/150

Hex

Cast Range increased from 550 to 600

Duration decreased from 2.5/3/3.5/4s to 2/2.4/2.8/3.2s

Mana Drain

Spell Immunity with Aghanim’s Shard replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance

Lone Druid

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 18-22 to 4-8

Strength gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.0

Agility gain decreased from 2.8 to 2.0

Intelligence gain increased from 1.4 to 2.0

Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 38-42 to 34-38)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.5 to +3.6

Savage Roar

Duration decreased from 1.1/1.6/2.1/2.6s to 0.8/1.2/1.6/2.0s

Aghanim’s Shard Ally Bonus Attack Speed decreased from 60 to 40

Aghanim’s Shard Ally Bonus Movement Speed decreased from 20% to 15%

Luna

Lucent Beam

Stun Duration decreased from 0.8s to 0.6s

Lunar Blessing

Attack Damage Bonus (Allies) decreased from 6/14/20/28 to 3/9/15/21

Luna now receives 200% of the Attack Damage Bonus

Talents

Level 10 Talent Lucent Beam Ministun decreased from +0.4s to +0.3s

Level 25 Talent Lunar Blessing Damage decreased from +35 to +20

Lycan

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 24-29 to 8-13

Strength gain decreased from 3.4 to 3.0

Agility gain decreased from 1.7 to 1.4

Intelligence gain decreased from 1.7 to 1.2

Damage on level 1 decreased by 3 (from 50-55 to 47-52)

Damage gain per level decreased from +3.4 to +3.36

Summon Wolves

Mana Cost decreased from 125/130/135/140 to 115/120/125/130

Howl

Mana Cost rescaled from 35/40/45/50 to 40

Now also fears enemy controlled units (non-heroes) for 1/1.5/2/2.5s

Magnus

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 32-40 to 17-25

Strength gain decreased from 3.5 to 3.0

Agility gain decreased from 2.5 to 1.9

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.1 to 1.6

Damage on level 1 decreased by 5 (from 57-65 to 52-60)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.5 to +3.9

Empower

Mana Cost decreased from 45/60/75/90 to 45/55/65/75

Shockwave

Mana Cost decreased from 80/90/100/110 to 70/80/90/110

Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade removed

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard

Increases range by 400 and wave speed by 300. Causes Shockwave to return towards the caster’s original cast location after reaching max length, hitting enemies a second time for 50% of the damage

Reverse Polarity

Stun Duration decreased from 2.75/3.25/3.75s to 2.5/3.0/3.5s

Horn Toss

Now granted by Aghanim’s Scepter

Now stuns for 0.75s instead of slowing

Damage increased from 200 to 275

Talents

Level 15 Talent +16 Strength per hero hit with Reverse Polarity replaced with +5 all stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity

Level 25 Talent Reverse Polarity Stun Duration decreased from +1s to +0.8s

Marci

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 33-37 to 15-21

Strength gain decreased from 3.6 to 3.0

Agility gain decreased from 2.4 to 2.0

Intelligence gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.5

Damage on level 1 decreased by 4-2 (from 56-60 to 52-58)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.6 to +3.9

Dispose

Impact Damage increased from 70/120/170/220 to 70/140/210/280

Landing Radius increased from 275 to 300

Rebound

Stun Duration decreased from 0.9/1.3/1.7/2.1s to 0.8/1.1/1.4/1.7s

Minimum Jump Distance decreased from 450 to 150

Aghanim’s Shard no longer allows setting the ability on autocast. Now allows Marci to jump off enemies and provides her with movement speed bonus

Unleash

Aghanim’s Scepter pulses now also silence for 1.5 seconds

Talents

Level 10 Talent Dispose Damage increased from +60 to +70

Level 10 Talent Rebound Cast/Jump Range decreased from +125 to +100

Level 20 Talent Rebound Stun Duration decreased from +0.7s to +0.5s

Level 25 Talent Spell Immunity from Sidekick replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance

Level 25 Talent 1.5s Unleash Pulse Silence replaced with +350 Dispose Throw Distance

Mars

Spear of Mars

Stun Duration decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6s to 1.3/1.6/1.9/2.2s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Spear of Mars Stun Duration decreased from +0.8s to +0.6s

Medusa

Base Strength decreased from 17 to 0

Strength gain decreased from 1.5 to 0

Intelligence gain increased from 3.4 to 3.7

Mystic Snake

Mana Cost decreased from 140 to 80/100/120/140

Scepter Stone Base Duration decreased from 1.3s to 1.0s

Mana Shield

Ability reworked

Now a passive ability. Medusa starts with one level of Mana Shield, and the ability can be upgraded up to level 5. Creates a shield that absorbs 98% incoming damage in exchange for mana. Increases base mana. Bonus Mana: 200/225/250/275/300. Damage per point of Mana: 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2

Now if a hero has Mana Shield ability, their mana bar will be visible to enemies

Now also absorbs HP Loss type damage

Stone Gaze

Stone Form duration decreased from 3s to 2.4s

Talents

Level 10 Talent +0.5 Mana Shield Damage per Mana replaced with +5% Stone Gaze Bonus Physical Damage

Level 25 Talent +75 Intelligence replaced with +1.3 Mana Shield Damage per Mana

Meepo

Poof

Can now be put on autocast. If the ability is in autocast state, when cast on target, all other Meepos also cast Poof to the target automatically, if able. When cast on the ground, all Meepos except the selected one Poof to the location closest to the nearest Meepo. Toggling autocast on one Meepo changes it on all Meepos

Divided We Stand

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed

Dig

Now granted by Aghanim’s Shard

Duration decreased from 4s to 3s

Max HP Restore decreased from 50% to 35%

Megameepo

New ability granted by Aghanim’s Scepter

Primary Meepo mounts all other Meepos in a 600 radius around him on top of his shoulders. While in this form, he gains 50% of the other Meepo stats and can Fling them at enemies, dealing 225 damage and slowing them by 60% for 3s. While active, Earthbind generates additional nets and Poof deals bonus damage based on the amount of Meepos riding on top. Casting Dig cancels MegaMeepo. Has no Mana Cost. Cooldown: 60s. Duration: 20s. Fling Cooldown: 0.5s

Mirana

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 24-30 to 6-10

Base Strength increased from 18 to 20

Strength gain decreased from 2.2 to 1.7

Agility gain decreased from 3.1 to 2.5

Intelligence gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.2

Damage on level 1 decreased by 3-5 (from 48-54 to 45-49)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.1 to +3.24

Starstorm

Mana Cost decreased from 80/95/110/125 to 80/90/100/110

Sacred Arrow

Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 90

Leap

Aghanim’s Shard now does not break Moonlight Shadow invisibility

With Aghanim’s Shard the ability can now be put on auto-cast to make it ground- and vector targeted, allowing you to choose the distance and the resulting blast direction of the jump

Monkey King

Boundless Strike

Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s to 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4s

Jingu Mastery

Bonus Lifesteal rescaled from 25/40/55/70% to 20/40/60/80%

Bonus Damage increased from 40/70/100/130 to 40/80/120/160

Talents

Level 20 Talent +2 Jingu Mastery Charges replaced with 0 Cooldown Primal Spring

Level 25 Talent 0 Cooldown Primal Spring replaced with -1 Jingu Mastery Required Hits

Morphling

Base Strength increased by 1

Attribute Shift (Agility Gain)

No longer grants bonus Agility

Aghanim’s Shard bonus Agility moved to Adaptive Strike

Attribute Shift (Strength Gain)

No longer grants bonus Strength

Aghanim’s Shard bonus Strength moved to Adaptive Strike

Adaptive Strike (Agility)

Now grants bonus Agility (same values as Attribute Shift before)

Adaptive Strike (Strength)

Now grants bonus Strength (same values as Attribute Shift before)

Stun Max decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3s to 1.2/1.6/2/2.4s

Morph

Aghanim’s Scepter effect now steals an additional 20% of all stats when targeting Universal Heroes.

Talents

Level 20 Talent Adaptive Strike Stun Duration decreased from +1s to +0.8s

Muerta

Added to Captains Mode

Dead Shot

Ricochet Fear Duration decreased from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s to 0.8/0.95/1.1/1.25s

The Calling

Silence Duration decreased from 2/2.5/3/3.5s to 1.5/2/2.5/3s

Duration decreased from 10s to 7/8/9/10s

Pierce the Veil

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard

Grants 30% Spell Lifesteal for the duration of Pierce the Veil. Muerta permanently gains 2% Spell Amplification every time she kills an enemy hero during Pierce the Veil or any enemy hero dies within 925 units

Parting Shot

New ability granted by Aghanim’s Scepter

Muerta shoots an allied or enemy hero in their soul, separating it from the physical body for 4 seconds. The soul is pushed 150 units on separation and is untargetable, muted, disarmed, and invulnerable. The body is stunned for the duration and has 50% damage reduction. After this effect the soul is forcefully returned to the body which applies a strong dispel removing negative debuffs and stuns. The soul survives until the end of the effect even if the body dies. Does not deal damage to allies and Muerta can’t target herself. Damage: 300. Mana Cost: 250. Cooldown: 45s

Talents

Level 10 Talent Dead Shot Damage decreased from +100 to +80

Naga Siren

Base Health Regen decreased from 1.5 to 1.25

Ensnare

Can now target sleeping/invulnerable units even without Aghanim’s Scepter (not Debuff Immune targets)

Rip Tide

Damage decreased from 40/45/50/55 to 34/41/48/55

Reel In

Channeling is now interrupted if the target dispels Ensnare or dies

Talents

Level 20 Talent +500 Song of the Siren Radius replaced with -20s Song of the Siren Cooldown

Level 25 Talent -7 Rip Tide Armor replaced with -1 Attack to Trigger Rip Tide

Nature’s Prophet

Sprout

Cooldown increased from 11/10/9/8s to 12/11/10/9s

Teleportation

Mana Cost increased from 50 to 50/60/70/80

Cooldown increased from 62/48/34/20s to 65/55/45/35s

After teleporting, Nature’s Prophet now gains 3/6/9/12 stacks of bonus attack damage (6 damage per stack). Every attack turns a stack of attack damage into a stack granting 1 armor. Duration: 15s

Nature’s Call

Treant Duration decreased from 60s to 50s

Treant Damage decreased from 15-18/21-25/28-32/35-39 to 11-15/19-23/27-31/35-39

WRATH OF NATURE

No longer provides bonus damage per unit killed

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +25 Attack Speed replaced with +4 Teleportation Max Stacks

Necrophos

Ghost Shroud

Movement Slow rescaled from 12/16/20/24% to 10/15/20/25%

Death Seeker

Ability reworked

Necrophos turns into a fast-moving large Death Pulse flying towards the target’s position at cast time. Once he reaches said position, the Death Pulse spreads to nearby enemies and allies. Cast Range: 750. Can be blocked by Linken’s Sphere.

Talents

Level 15 Talent Death Pulse Heal decreased from +32 to +30

Level 15 Talent Ghost Shroud Slow decreased from +24% to +20%

Level 20 Talent Heartstopper Regen Reduction decreased from +32% to +30%

Night Stalker

Void

Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade reworked

Makes Void an area targeted spell, applying its effect on all enemies in 450 radius even if they’re invisible or in fog of war. Also creates a void zone in the chosen area for 5s. While he is in the void zone, Night Stalker’s abilities (along with Void) are empowered to their nighttime version

Nyx Assassin

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 27-31 to 15-19

Agility gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.1

Intelligence gain increased from 2.1 to 2.5

Damage on level 1 increased by 3 (from 45-49 to 48-52)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.5 to +4.26

Mana Burn Ability removed

Impale

Now deals damage on start of being impaled, instead of on landing

Stun Duration decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6s to 1.1/1.4/1.7/2.0s

Mind Flare

New basic ability

Deals damage to the target equal to 2/3/4/5x of its Intelligence + 30% of damage dealt by Nyx to the target in the past 15 seconds. Cast Range: 800. Mana Cost: 100. Cooldown: 13/10/7/4s

Spiked Carapace

Stun Duration decreased from 0.5/1/1.5/2s to 0.4/0.8/1.2/1.6s

Vendetta

Now removes 50% of the target’s max mana on hit

Burrow

Now increases Mind Flare cast range by 400

Talents

Level 10 Talent Impale Stun Duration decreased from +0.25s to +0.2s

Level 15 Talent +0.5x Mana Burn Intelligence Multiplier replaced with +0.75x Mind Flare Intelligence Multiplier

Level 20 Talent Spiked Carapace Stun Duration decreased from +0.6s to +0.45s

Level 25 Talent 300 Mana Burn Radius replaced with 300 Mind Flare Radius

Ogre Magi

Primary Attribute changed to Strength

Strength gain increased from 3.3 to 4.2

Base Intelligence decreased from 15 to 0

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.5 to 0

Always has 0 Intelligence. Always.

Base Mana increased from 75 to 120

Base Damage decreased from 54-60 to 44-50

Dumb Luck

New innate ability

Max Intelligence is 0. Ogre Magi receives 6 points of maximum mana and 0.03 mana regeneration per point of Strength. Each 20 points of Strength also increase Multicast Cast Chance by 1% (only affects multipliers over 0% so the 4x Cast Chance won’t trigger on level 1 etc.)

Fireblast

Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s

Unrefined Fireblast

Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s

Omniknight

Degen Aura Ability removed

Hammer of Purity

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard.

Allows the Omniknight to be healed for 30% of damage dealt by Hammer of Purity. Every 6 seconds, Omniknight’s next attack automatically fires a Hammer of Purity at the target

Guardian Angel

Aghanim’s Scepter additional duration decreased from +3s to +1s

Oracle

Fate’s Edict

Now only disarms enemies

Now only provides Magic Resistance to allies

Cooldown increased from 17/14/11/8s to 20/17/14/11s

False Promise

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade moved to Aghanim’s Scepter. Grants 0.15s fade time invisibility to the target as well as 0.25s improved BAT and +25% Spell Amplification

Rain of Destiny

Now granted by Aghanim’s Shard

Damage/Heal per second decreased from 60 to 40

Outworld Destroyer

Astral Imprisonment

Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade removed

Essence Flux

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter.

Damage that brings Outworld Destroyer below 20% health triggers a strong dispel. Additionally, Outworld Destroyer consumes all of his mana to provide a damage barrier equal to 50% of his maximum mana. Lasts 15s. Cooldown: 60s. Cannot be refreshed. Effect is disabled by Break.

Sanity’s Eclipse

Now deals damage to all units. Treats the units without a mana pool as if they had 0 mana

Pangolier

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 33-39 to 18-24

Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.5

Damage on level 1 decreased by 3 (from 51-57 to 48-54)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.2 to +4.14

Base Armor increased by 1

Shield Crash

Damage decreased from 75/150/225/300 to 70/140/210/280

Mana Cost decreased from 75/85/95/105 to 70/80/90/100

Rolling Thunder

Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.25/1.5s to 0.8/1/1.2s

Cooldown increased from 80/75/70s to 90/85/80s

Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance

Roll Up

Spell Immunity replaced with Debuff Immunity with 50% Magic Resistance

Talents

Level 10 Talent Swashbuckle Slash Range decreased from +400 to +350

Level 20 Talent Swashbuckle Damage decreased from +30 to +25

Level 25 Talent Rolling Thunder Cooldown reduction decreased from 20s to 18s

Phantom Lancer

Base Attack Range increased from 150 to 225

Spirit Lance

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade moved to Aghanim’s Scepter

Spirit Lance now bounces twice on enemies, prioritizing Heroes (can bounce back to the original target). Also increases slow amount by 10% and Spirit Lance illusion damage by 40%

Juxtapose

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard

Allows Juxtapose to be activated to create 1 illusion at Phantom Lancer’s location, giving him instant invisibility. Move Speed Bonus: 15%. Duration: 8s. Cooldown: 15s

Phoenix

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 26-36 to 14-24

Strength gain decreased from 3.6 to 3.3

Damage on level 1 decreased by 5 (from 49-59 to 44-54)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.6 to +3.96

Supernova

Stun Duration decreased from 2/2.5/3s to 1.6/2/2.4s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Supernova Stun Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s

Primal Beast

Onslaught

Cast Point decreased from 0.15s to 0s

Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s to 0.8/1/1.2/1.4s

Max Channel Time increased from 2s to 2.2s

Time to Max Charge increased from 1.5s to 1.7s

Min Charge Distance decreased from 300 to 100

No longer reduced by damage block

Pulverize

Now pierces debuff immunity

Hit Damage decreased from 150/210/270 to 100/150/200

Stun Duration decreased from 0.25s to 0.2s

Cooldown increased from 32/28/24s to 36/32/28s

Rock Throw

Stun Duration decreased from 1.75s to 1.4s

No longer reduced by damage block

Talents

Level 25 Talent Pulverize Pierces Spell Immunity replaced with Cannot Be Rooted Or Slowed During Trample

Puck

Intelligence gain increased from 3.5 to 3.8

Aghanim’s Shard now also passively adds 20 bonus magic damage to Puck’s attacks

Illusory Orb

Mana Cost decreased from 110/120/130/140 to 100/110/120/130

Waning Rift

Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade removed

Dream Coil

Break Stun Duration decreased from 1.8/2.4/3s to 1.4/1.9/2.4s

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter

All enemies affected by Dream Coil are attacked by Puck every 0.6s. Attacks originate from the Dream Coil center and do not require Puck to be nearby

Pudge

Meat Hook

Projectile Speed increased from 1450 to 1600

Now can be heard in Fog of War

Rot

Aghanim’s Scepter Bonus Damage decreased from 95 to 90

Aghanim’s Scepter Regen Reduction decreased from 25% to 20%

Dismember

Cast Range increased from 160 to 200

Duration decreased from 3s to 2.75s

Duration on creeps decreased from 6s to 5.5s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Dismember Duration decreased from +0.8 to +0.75

Pugna

Decrepify

When targeting allies or self no longer increases Magic Damage taken. Instead, provides 5/10/15/20% incoming heal amplification

Life Drain

Healing for allies is no longer based on the damage dealt by Life Drain

Queen of Pain

Shadow Strike

Aghanim’s Scepter Scream of Pain emitted from Shadow Strike expiring now also damages the target

Razor

Static Link

Cooldown rescaled from 40/35/30/25s to 50/40/30/20s

Talents

Level 25 Talent Second Plasma Field now does 70% of the damage of the initial wave

Riki

Sleeping Dart Ability removed

Smoke Screen

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard

Enemies in the smoke screen have their armor reduced by 7 and cannot be targeted by their allies

Cloak and Dagger

Now gives an experience bonus for kills and assists. Kill bonus: 150/250/350, Assist bonus: 100

Talents

Level 10 Talent +0.4s Blink Strike Slow replaced with +8% Cloak and Dagger Movement Speed

Level 15 Talent +8% Cloak and Dagger Movement Speed replaced with +50% Tricks of the Trade Agility Increase

Rubick

Telekinesis

Lift Duration decreased from 1.2/1.5/1.8/2s to 0.95/1.2/1.45/1.7s

Stun Duration decreased from 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8s to 0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5s

Talents

Level 15 Talent Telekinesis Lift Duration decreased from +0.6s to +0.4s

Sand King

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 23-33 to 9-17

Damage on level 1 decreased by 2 (from 45-55 to 45-53)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.7 to +3.78

Burrowstrike

Stun Duration decreased from 1.6/1.8/2/2.2s to 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8s

Now always applies the current level of Caustic Finale to enemy heroes even without Aghanim’s Scepter

Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade removed

Sand Storm

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter

Every 0.2s creates two 65 radius Burrowstrike spines at random locations. Each one stuns enemies and deals damage equal to the current level of Burrowstrike

Talents

Level 10 Talent Burrowstrike Stun Duration decreased from +0.5s to +0.4s

Shadow Demon

Disseminate

Cooldown decreased from 30/26/22/18s to 30/25/20/15s

Demonic Purge

Purge Damage increased from 300/400/500 to 300/450/600

Cleanse Aghanim’s Scepter Max Charges decreased from 3 to 2

Demonic Cleanse

Cleanse Heal increased from 300/400/500 to 300/450/600

Talents

Level 15 Talent +200 Demonic Purge Damage replaced with -1s Shadow Poison Cooldown

Level 20 Talent -1.25s Shadow Poison Cooldown replaced with +200 Demonic Purge/Cleanse Damage/Heal

Shadow Fiend

Shadowraze

No longer slows turn rate on hit

Necromastery

Stacks Lost on Death decreased from 40% to 30%

Aghanim’s Shard Fear Duration decreased from 0.5s to 0.4s

Presence of the Dark Lord

Every enemy hero killed near Shadow Fiend further improves the armor reduction by 2 for 20s. Duration is refreshed with each hero kill

Requiem of Souls

Fear Duration per soul hit decreased from 0.9s to 0.7s

Fear Duration Max decreased from 2.7s to 2.15s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Requiem of Souls Fear Duration per line decreased from +0.3s to +0.25s

Shadow Shaman

Ether Shock

Targets increased from 1/3/5/7 to 3/5/7/9

Hex

Duration rescaled from 1.25/2/2.75/3.5s to 1.3/1.8/2.3/2.8s

Mana Cost rescaled from 70/110/150/190 to 50/100/150/200

Cooldown decreased from 13s to 12s

Shackles

Mana Cost decreased from 140/150/160/170 to 125/140/155/170

Duration decreased from 2.75/3.5/4.25/5 to 2.4/3.0/3.6/4.2

Mass Serpent Ward

Aghanim’s Scepter no longer increases Serpent Wards’ attack range

Talents

Level 10 Talent Hex Cooldown reduction decreased from 3s to 2s

Level 10 Talent Shackles Total Damage increased from +155 to +170

Level 25 Talent Ether Shock Damage increased from +380 to +400

Skywrath Mage

Arcane Bolt

Now leaves behind a debuff for 5 seconds that increases Skywrath Mage’s Spell Lifesteal against the target by 20/30/40/50%

Mystic Flare

Duration decreased from 2.2s to 2.0s

Talents

Level 10 Talent Health increased from +175 to +200

Level 20 Talent Ancient Seal Increased Magic Damage decreased from +12% to +10%

Level 25 Talent Mystic Flare Damage decreased from +450 to +400

Slardar

Slithereen Crush

Stun Duration decreased from 1s to 0.8s

Damage increased from 70/140/210/280 to 75/150/225/300

Bash of the Deep

Bash Duration decreased from 1.3s to 1.1s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Corrosive Haze Armor decreased from -4 to -3

Slark

Dark Pact

Damage decreased from 90/160/230/300 to 75/150/225/300

Depth Shroud

Cast Range decreased from 800 to 600

Talents

Level 20 Talent Shadow Dance Attack Speed increased from +75 to +80

Snapfire

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 26-32 to 8-14

Strength gain decreased from 3.5 to 3.2

Agility gain decreased from 1.9 to 1.2

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.2 to 2.1

Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 46-52 to 42-48)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.5 to +3.9

Firesnap Cookie

Impact Stun Duration decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6s to 1.0/1.4/1.8/2.2s

Spit Out

Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.2s

Sniper

Assassinate

Aghanim’s Scepter Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.25/1.5s to 0.8/1/1.2s

Concussive Grenade

Damage increased from 25 to 200

Talents

Level 15 Talent Shrapnel Slow increased from +14% to +15%

Level 20 Talent Shrapnel DPS increased from +24 to +25

Level 20 Talent Headshot Knockback Distance decreased from +28 to +25

Spectre

Desolate

No longer ignores evasion, the attack must now land for Desolate to deal damage

Dispersion

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade reworked.

Allows to activate Dispersion to increase damage reflected by it by 100% for 5s. Only increases the outgoing damage, doesn’t mitigate the incoming damage. Mana Cost: 50. Cooldown: 25s

Talents

Level 15 Talent Spectral Dagger Damage decreased from +100 to +80

Level 25 Talent Haunt Illusion Damage decreased from +32% to +30%

Spirit Breaker

Charge of Darkness

Stun Duration decreased from 1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4s to 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1s

Greater Bash

Stun Duration decreased from 0.9/1.2/1.5/1.8s to 0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5s

Planar Pocket

Self Magic Resistance increased from 25% to 75%

Talents

Level 20 Talent Greater Bash Chance increased from +10% to +13%

Level 25 Talent +800 Health replaced with Bulldoze 500 Damage Barrier

Storm Spirit

Static Remnant

Radius increased from 260 to 300

Electric Vortex

Duration decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6s to 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1s

Overlord

Damage rescaled from 30/50/70/90 to 25/50/75/100

Talents

Level 20 Talent Electric Vortex Duration decreased from +0.4s to +0.3s

Sven

Storm Hammer

Damage decreased from 95/170/245/320 to 80/160/240/320

Duration decreased from 1.4/1.6/1.8/2s to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s

Great Cleave

Cleave Damage increased from 25/50/75/100% to 40/60/80/100%

Now provides 2/4/6/8 Strength Bonus

Warcry

Cooldown increased from 32/28/24/20s to 35/30/25/20s

Duration increased from 9s to 10s

Talents

Level 25 Talent Storm Hammer Stun Duration decreased from +1.25s to +1s

Techies

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 21-23 to 12-14

Damage on level 1 unchanged (46-48)

Damage gain per level increased from +3 to +4.08

Reactive Tazer

Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade moved to Aghanim’s Shard (effect is unchanged)

Blast Off!

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed

No longer silences enemies

Now stuns enemies for 0.8/1/1.2/1.4s

Proximity Mines

Magic Resistance Reduction debuff now stacks independently

Minefield Sign

Cast Time increased from 1s to 2s

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter

Increases effect radius to 1000 and duration to 4 minutes. When an enemy hero gets within 200 units of the sign, the entire 1000 radius area becomes a minefield for 10 seconds. Enemy units will take 300 damage for every 200 units moved. Minefield area is visible to enemies once activated. The sign is destroyed after the minefield expires. Only one sign can exist at a time

Templar Assassin

Base Attack Range increased from 160 to 200

Refraction

Mana Cost rescaled from 85/90/95/100 to 90

Psionic Trap

Now Trap ability can be set to autocast mode. In this mode, the ability springs the trap that is closest to the cursor, rather than the one closest to Templar Assassin

Now traps can always be denied. Psi Blades deal damage behind the trap that is denied

Terrorblade

Reflection

Now slows attack speed by 15/20/25/30

Demon Zeak

Attack/Movement speed increased from +50 to +65

Terror Wave

Fear Duration decreased from 2.5s to 2s

Talents

Level 15 Talent +15% Reflection Slow replaced with +10% Reflection Slow/Damage

Level 25 Talent Sunder Cooldown reduction decreased from 34s to 30s

Tidehunter

Anchor Smash

Mana Cost rescaled from 40/50/60/70 to 45/50/55/60

Attack Bonus Damage increased from 40/85/130/175 to 45/90/135/180

Ravage

Duration decreased from 2.4/2.6/2.8s to 2/2.2/2.4s

Mana Cost decreased from 150/225/325 to 125/225/325

Talents

Level 25 Talent Ravage Stun Duration decreased from +1s to +0.8s

Timbersaw

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 27-31 to 10-14

Strength gain decreased from 3.5 to 2.9

Agility gain decreased from 1.6 to 1.0

Damage on level 1 decreased by 4 (from 52-56 to 48-52)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.5 to +3.96

Reactive Armor

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Scepter

Can be activated to gain max stacks and 200 HP barrier. This barrier gains 100HP/s and increases by 75 HP per second for each enemy hero within 600 radius of Timbersaw up to a maximum of 800. Doesn’t count illusions. After 8 seconds, Timbersaw loses the barrier and deals damage to every hero within 600 radius equal to 200 + the remaining barrier HP

Chakram

Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrade removed

Whirling Death

Whirling Death Makes Universal Heroes lose 5% of each attribute

Talents

Level 20 Talent +16 Strength replaced with +20% Magic Resistance

Level 25 Talent +12% Whirling Death Attribute Reduction replaced with Second Chakram

Tinker

Base Agility increased by 4

Agility gain increased from 1.2 to 1.4

Laser

Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 22/20/18/16s

Heat-Seeking Missile

Cast Range decreased from 2500 to 2000

Damage increased from 115/190/265/340 to 120/200/280/360

Tiny

Tree Grab

Cooldown increased from 19/16/13/10s to 22/19/16/13s

Toss

Cooldown increased from 17/15/13/11s to 20/17/14/11s

Grow

Bonus Armor increased from 10/15/20 to 10/17/24

Bonus Damage increased from 50/100/150 to 50/110/170

No longer provides bonus damage to Tree Grab (Level 20 Talent still does)

Treant Protector

Talents

Level 15 Talent Leech Seed Movement Slow increased from +15% to +18%

Level 20 Talent Leech Seed Damage/Heal increased from +40 to +45

Level 25 Talent Overgrowth Undispellable replaced with -40s Overgrowth Cooldown

Troll Warlord

Battle Trance

Now caster can use items during the effect

Tusk

Snowball

Stun Duration decreased from 0.8/1/1.2/1.4s to 0.6/0.8/1.0/1.2s

Snowball Speed decreased from 625/650/675/700 to 575/600/625/650

Underlord

Firestorm

Mana Cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 110/125/140/155

Atrophy Aura

Duration rescaled from 30/45/60/75s to 35/45/55/65s

Fiend’s Gate

Cooldown decreased from 120/110/100s to 110/100/90s

Undying

Tombstone

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard

Allows up to 1 allied hero to bunker inside of the Tombstone. Ally can bunker by pressing RMB on the Tombstone while in 350 radius. Bunkered units cannot leave the Tombstone for 3 seconds after entering. Unit that left the Tombstone cannot re-enter it for 3 seconds. If Undying decides to enter the Tombstone while another ally is inside, the ally is forcefully evicted. Undying also receives the Grab Ally ability, which bunkers a hero to the nearest Tombstone within 400 range (this ability is also present on the Tombstone itself)

Flesh Golem

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed

Cooldown increased from 125s to 140s

Talents

Level 25 Talent Reincarnation replaced with +60% Flesh Golem Strength Bonus

Vengeful Spirit

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 26-32 to 12-18

Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.0

Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.0

Intelligence gain decreased from 1.5 to 1.2

Damage on level 1 unchanged (46-52)

Damage gain per level decreased from +3.2 to +3.12

Magic Missile

Stun Duration decreased from 1.4/1.5/1.6/1.7s to 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4s

Vengeance Aura

Base Damage Bonus decreased from 11/18/25/32% to 10/16/22/28%

Talents

Level 25 Talent Magic Missile pierces Spell Immunity replaced with +40% Nether Swap Damage Reduction

Venomancer

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 22-25 to 9-12

Strength gain decreased from 2.1 to 2.0

Agility gain decreased from 2.8 to 2.0

Intelligence gain decreased from 1.8 to 1.4

Damage on level 1 unchanged (46-49)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.8 to +3.24

Poison Nova

Now a passive ability granted by Aghanim’s Scepter

Creates a ring of poison upon death of Venomancer or an enemy hero infected with Venomous Gale. Also triggers if Venomous Gale is dispelled from an enemy hero. Enemies hit by the Poison Nova take non-lethal damage over time and have their magic resistance reduced. Radius: 900. Duration: 10s. Max HP as Damage: 3%. Magic Resistance Reduction: 30%. Travel Speed: 550. Cooldown: 10s

Noxious Plague

New ultimate ability

Infects an enemy with a deadly plague that does an initial burst of damage and additional damage over time based on the unit’s maximum health. Enemies in a radius around the target are slowed, with values decreasing the farther you are from the affected enemy. When the target dies or the debuff expires/is absorbed, all nearby enemies are infected with a noncommunicable version of the plague. Duration: 5s. Initial Damage: 200/300/400. Max HP as Damage: 5/6/7%. Debuff Radius: 800. Max Slow: 50%. Projectile Speed: 1200. Cooldown: 120/100/80s. Mana Cost: 200/300/400

Latent Toxicity

Dispel Stun Duration decreased from 2s to 1.6s

Talents

Level 20 Talent +5s Poison Nova Duration replaced with +1.5% Noxious Plague Max HP as Damage

Level 25 Talent Poison Nova reduces 100 Attack Speed replaced with Noxious Plague Aura reduces 200 Attack Speed

Viper

Viper Strike

Cast Range increased from 500 to 700/800/900

Visage

Now is a Universal Hero

Base damage decreased from 23-33 to 7-17

Strength gain decreased from 2.8 to 2.4

Agility gain decreased from 1.3 to 1.0

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.9 to 2.4

Damage on level 1 decreased by 5 (from 45-55 to 40-50)

Damage gain per level increased from +2.9 to +3.48

Grave Chill

Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 90

Soul Assumption

Mana Cost decreased from 135 to 125

Stone Form

Stun Duration decreased from 1/1.25/1.5s to 0.8/1/1.2s

Void Spirit

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 30-34 to 15-19

Damage on level 1 unchanged (54-58)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.1 to +4.74

Aether Remnant

Pull Duration decreased from 1.4/1.6/1.8/2s to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s

Resonant Pulse

Now stacks additively with other sources of physical barriers

Warlock

Shadow Word

Aghanim’s Shard Upgrade removed

Upheaval

Now upgradable by Aghanim’s Shard

Creates an imp for every 2 seconds of channeling. These imps last for 15 seconds and have 17-18 attack damage, 300 health, 1 armor and Eldritch Explosion passive ability: when killed or expired, imps explode, dealing 60% of their max health as damage to enemies within 400 radius. Imps continuously seek out the closest visible and attackable target but can be controlled

Chaotic Offering

Stun Duration decreased from 1s to 0.8s

Talents

Level 15 Talent -4s Shadow Word Cooldown replaced with +18 Shadow Word Damage/Heal

Level 20 Talent +25 Shadow Word Damage/Heal replaced with +450 Shadow Word AoE

Weaver

Base Armor increased by 1

Shukuchi

Aghanim’s Shard mark duration increased from 6s to 12s

Geminate Attack

Cooldown decreased from 9/7/5/3s to 7/5.5/4/2.5s

No longer disabled by silences. Instead disabled by break

Talents

Level 25 Talent 2 Shukuchi Charges replaced with -2.5s Shukuchi Cooldown

Windranger

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Armor increased by 1

Base Damage decreased from 26-38 to 11-17

Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.4

Intelligence gain decreased from 3.6 to 2.4

Damage on level 1 decreased by 2-8 (from 44-56 to 42-48)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.6 to +3.72

Shackleshot

Improved projectile consistency

Now always shackles the closest target behind the unit shackled

Fail Stun Duration decreased from 0.75s to 0.6s

Latch Stun Duration decreased from 2/2.6/3.2/3.8s to 1.6/2.1/2.6/3.1s

Powershot

Damage increased from 150/250/350/450 to 170/270/370/470

Windrun

Aghanim’s Scepter no longer blinds enemies (used to apply 40% miss chance)

Aghanim’s Scepter now also reduces physical damage taken by Windranger by 50%

Talents

Level 20 Talent Shackleshot Latch Stun Duration decreased from +0.8s to +0.65s

Winter Wyvern

Now is a Universal Hero

Base Damage decreased from 14-21 to 0-5

Strength gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.2

Agility gain decreased from 1.7 to 1.5

Intelligence gain decreased from 3.6 to 2.8

Damage on level 1 decreased by 2-4 (from 40-47 to 38-43)

Damage gain per level increased from +3.6 to +3.9

Arctic Burn

Health Burn rescaled from 6/7/8/9% to 4/6/8/10%

Splinter Blast

Splinters Projectile Speed increased from 800 to 1000

Winter’s Curse

Curse Duration decreased from 4.5/5/5.5s to 4.25/4.75/5.25s

Talents

Level 25 Talent Winter’s Curse Curse Duration decreased from +1.5s to +1.25s

Witch Doctor

Paralyzing Cask

Base Damage increased from 40 to 50

Stun Duration decreased from 1s to 0.8s

Wraith King

Wraithfire Blast

Stun Duration decreased from 1.1/1.4/1.7/2s to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6s

Vampiric Spirit

Lifesteal increased from 9/16/23/30% to 20/30/40/50% (half vs. creeps)

Skeletons now deal 35% less damage to buildings

Mortal Strike

Critical Damage increased from 150/190/230/270% to 150/200/250/300%

Reincarnation

Cooldown rescaled from 200/130/60s to 180/140/100s

Can now be cast by Wraith King on himself to die and resurrect if he has the necessary resources

Now always spawns 1/2/3 skeletons to attack each nearby hero when Reincarnation triggers (Aghanim’s Shard still adds 3 skeletons resulting in 4/5/6 in total)

Aghanim’s Scepter now also reduces cooldown by 40 seconds and respawn time of every hero dying under its effect by 10%

Talents

Level 15 Talent Wraithfire Blast Stun Duration decreased from +0.7s to +0.5s

Zeus

Static Field Ability removed

Arc Lightning

Base Damage decreased from 90/120/150/180 to 85/110/135/160

Now also deals 3/4/5/6% of current enemy health as damage

Lightning Bolt

Ministun Duration decreased from 0.3s to 0.25s

Heavenly Jump

Now always moves Zeus forward

No longer increases enemy cast time

Lightning Hands

New passive ability granted by Aghanim’s Shard

Increases Zeus’ attack range by 100. Zeus’ attacks create Arc Lightnings that deal 50% of its damage (illusions deal 20%)

Talents