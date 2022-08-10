Tundra, Team Spirit, and Aster are locked in for Dota 2’s The International 2022

Three more Dota 2 teams have secured their invites to the International 2022 after the upper bracket quarter-finals of the Arlington Major. Tundra, Team Spirit, and Aster are headed to the most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar.

Despite crashing out of the tournament early, Tundra could guarantee their seat with a total of 1,212 DPC points that the team was able to gather throughout the season. Tundra was only a single match away from qualifying for the International 2021. Despite cruising through the qualifiers’ upper bracket, Tundra lost to OG in the finals with a score of 3-2 and missed out on the qualifier spot.

Team Spirit, the International 2021 champions, will also be back to defend their title. At the time of writing, Spirit have accumulated 1,505 DPC points and the number can go even higher depending on their Arling Major performance. Spirit most recently knocked Outsiders out of the upper bracket and they will be playing versus Team Aster in the semifinals.

The Chinese Dota 2 region has been isolated for a decent portion of the DPC season. Teams couldn’t attend major events due to travel restrictions and they had to play regional finals instead. This meant that the top squads from the region didn’t have the chance to test their mettle against the best in the world until the Arlington Major. Teams of this caliber generally prefer training against the best with high stakes so they can prepare for the upcoming International.

Team Aster secured a ticket for the International 2022 after defeating Fnatic in the upper bracket quarter-finals. Aster is the second team to qualify from their region as PSG.LGD had already qualified for the event.

The Arlington Major still has four days to go and more teams have a chance to accumulate enough points to claim themselves a seat at the table that is the International 2022.